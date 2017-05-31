TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | TRACK AND FIELD
Katie Ledecky
AP

Katie Ledecky headlines final Pro Series meet before U.S. Champs

By Nick ZaccardiMay 31, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT

Swimming

Katie Ledecky leads a field of Olympic champions at the final Pro Series meet before the U.S. Championships, live this weekend on NBC Sports.

Ledecky, the four-time Rio Olympic champion, is entered in a 1500m freestyle (Thursday) for the first time since the 2015 World Championships, plus the 100m and 200m frees (Friday and Saturday) in Santa Clara, Calif.

Ledecky, a rising sophomore at nearby Stanford, is joined at the meet by a bevy of gold medalists including Simone ManuelRyan MurphyAnthony ErvinNathan Adrian and Matt Grevers.

All are preparing for nationals in four weeks in Indianapolis, where the top two per individual event qualify for the world championships in Budapest in late July.

USASwimming.org will stream Thursday’s finals (women’s 1500m freestyle and men’s 800m freestyle) at 8 p.m. ET. The finals on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app from 8-9:30 p.m. ET. NBCSN will also carry the Friday and Sunday finals live, with the Saturday finals airing on 1:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Incredibly, Ledecky broke the 1500m world record five of the last six times she has competed in the event dating to 2013.

She lowered the record from 15:42.54 (set by Kate Ziegler in 2007, in the super-suit era, which lowered Janet Evans‘ 1988 mark by nearly 10 seconds) to 15:25.48.

Ledecky did not swim the 1500m free in 2016 because it is not an Olympic event.

NBC Sports home of USA Swimming through 2024

By OlympicTalkMay 31, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT

NBC Sports will be the exclusive home of USA Swimming meet coverage through 2024.

The agreement includes TV and digital streaming coverage of the U.S. Championships and Winter Nationals, the six-stop Pro Swim Series and the Pan Pacific Championships in 2018 and 2022.

Event coverage will air on NBC, NBCSN and the recently announced Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

This season’s Pro Series concludes in Santa Clara, Calif., this weekend, featuring Katie Ledecky, with coverage on NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. A full schedule is here.

In four weeks, NBC Sports will air coverage of the U.S. Championships, the selection meet for the world championships in late July.

Justin Gatlin: I’m still the man to beat at U.S. Championships

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMay 31, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT

Track and Field

Justin Gatlin believes he remains the nation’s preeminent 100m sprinter, despite an injury-plagued early season followed by slow times in spring meets.

“I would consider myself the man to beat,” at the U.S. Championships in three weeks, Gatlin said Tuesday, according to Reuters. “When it comes to trials and nationals, I usually step up and am the dominant sprinter.”

Gatlin, 35, is tied for 13th in the U.S. 100m rankings this year with a top wind-legal time of 10.14 seconds. Each of the previous five years, he had run 9.91 or faster by June 1. Gatlin took silver behind Usain Bolt at the 2013 and 2015 Worlds and the 2016 Olympics.

But Gatlin has said injuries slowed him this spring — ankle, calf, quadriceps, groin — forcing him to miss chunks of training in March and April, according to Reuters. Gatlin’s agent and his coach have said the 200m is no longer part of his program.

“This season is going to test my fortitude mentally and physically probably more than any other season,” said Gatlin, the 2004 Olympic champion who came back from a four-year doping ban in 2010.

Gatlin finished fifth in the Pre Classic 100m in a wind-aided 9.97 seconds on Saturday, but only one of the top four was an American (winner Ronnie Baker). Gatlin was the top American in his previous Diamond League 100m, bettering Baker in a fourth-place finish in Doha on May 5.

Gatlin would become the second-oldest American to race the 100m at an Olympics or world championships should he finish in the top three at the U.S. Championships and then compete at worlds in London in August.

The oldest is Gail Devers, the 1992 and 1996 Olympic women’s 100m champion who raced at the 2004 Athens Games at age 37.

At nationals, Gatlin’s biggest threats appear to be Baker and University of Tennessee sprinter Christian Coleman, the only U.S. men to break 10 seconds (wind legal) this year.

His top domestic rivals in recent years — Tyson Gay and Trayvon Bromell — have been absent from international competition since the Rio Olympics.

Gay, the 2007 World 100m champion, hasn’t raced outside of Florida this year. Bromell, a 2015 World 100m co-bronze medalist, hasn’t raced at all since Rio and is coming back from Achilles surgery.

VIDEO: Runner clocks No. 2 time ever … after stopping to fix shoe