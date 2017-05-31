Katie Ledecky headlines final Pro Series meet before U.S. Champs

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Katie Ledecky leads a field of Olympic champions at the final Pro Series meet before the U.S. Championships, live this weekend on NBC Sports.

Ledecky, the four-time Rio Olympic champion, is entered in a 1500m freestyle (Thursday) for the first time since the 2015 World Championships, plus the 100m and 200m frees (Friday and Saturday) in Santa Clara, Calif.

Ledecky, a rising sophomore at nearby Stanford, is joined at the meet by a bevy of gold medalists including Simone Manuel, Ryan Murphy, Anthony Ervin, Nathan Adrian and Matt Grevers.

All are preparing for nationals in four weeks in Indianapolis, where the top two per individual event qualify for the world championships in Budapest in late July.

USASwimming.org will stream Thursday’s finals (women’s 1500m freestyle and men’s 800m freestyle) at 8 p.m. ET. The finals on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app from 8-9:30 p.m. ET. NBCSN will also carry the Friday and Sunday finals live, with the Saturday finals airing on 1:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Incredibly, Ledecky broke the 1500m world record five of the last six times she has competed in the event dating to 2013.

She lowered the record from 15:42.54 (set by Kate Ziegler in 2007, in the super-suit era, which lowered Janet Evans‘ 1988 mark by nearly 10 seconds) to 15:25.48.

Ledecky did not swim the 1500m free in 2016 because it is not an Olympic event.

