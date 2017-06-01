TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Joss Christensen must battle back from major injury to defend Olympic title

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJun 1, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT

More: Winter Olympics

‘Next Olympic Hopeful’ searches for new crossover Olympians Alpine skiing considers cutting discipline from World Cup Yevgenia Medvedeva Yevgenia Medvedeva competes on Japanese TV in anime series dress

Olympic ski slopestyle champion Joss Christensen landed awkwardly and felt a pop in his right knee while training three weeks ago.

“The first thought in my mind was, it’s over,” Christensen recalled in a phone interview Thursday.

It’s not.

Christensen, one of the biggest surprises of the Sochi Winter Games, suffered a torn ACL and meniscus, plus an MCL sprain in Mammoth Mountain, Calif., on May 10.

He underwent surgery May 18 and had another knee scope last Friday due to excess swelling.

He expects to be off snow for the next five and a half months.

The 25-year-old plans to be competition ready around mid-December, right around the start of PyeongChang Olympic qualifying. No more than four men will earn Olympic berths after a series of selection events.

Christensen’s initial fear that he wouldn’t be able to defend his Olympic title in February has given way to a fighter’s spirit.

“I know that a lot of the other skiers are probably counting me out right now,” he said. “This puts me right back where I like to be. There’s no target on my back this time. I’m the underdog again. I just want to prove everyone wrong.”

Christensen was overlooked going into the 2013-14 Olympic season. He finished eighth and 12th at the first two Olympic qualifiers but won the last selection event for Sochi, wrapping up the final U.S. berth.

Christensen then led a U.S. Olympic ski slopestyle podium sweep with Gus Kenworthy and Nick Goepper.

He dedicated the surprise victory to his father, who had died of a congenital heart problem six months earlier.

Christensen struggled with injuries after Sochi. There were rabies and tetanus shots after a dog bit him in Bosnia and Herzegovina. He broke his left hand and bruised his left knee and suffered cartilage damage at the 2016 Winter X Games.

Christensen underwent left knee surgery last summer and was off snow for four months.

He returned to finish sixth at X Games last January. More importantly, he ranked second among Americans behind McRae Williams.

Christensen said last fall he expected the 2017-18 season to be his last. Now, he’s not as sure.

“My goal right now is I’m going to keep competing as long as I’m getting invited to the contests,” he said.

MORE: Mark McMorris’ brother details snowboarder’s life-threatening crash

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

L.A. mayor ponders 2028 Olympics

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 1, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mayor of Los Angeles is talking to Olympic leaders about having his city wait until 2028 to host the Summer Games in exchange for funding for youth sports programs.

At a news conference this week, Mayor Eric Garcetti said he and Olympic leaders have discussed “what it would take for us to consider one of us going first and the other going second” — a reference to the contest between Paris and Los Angeles for the 2024 Olympics.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach wants to award both the 2024 and 2028 Games, and while each city has repeatedly stressed its bid is only for 2024, Garcetti is now acknowledging discussions with the IOC about 2028.

“My dream is not so much just to bring the Olympics here, but is to bring youth sports for free to every zip code,” Garcetti said.

The IOC meets next week to discuss the possibility of awarding both Olympics later this year. Bach wants to avoid another bidding debacle the likes of which he’s seen this year, with Hamburg, Germany; Budapest, Hungary; and Rome all dropping out. Los Angeles, meanwhile, was the U.S. Olympic Committee’s second choice, after Boston initially got the nod but then saw that bid flounder because of lack of public support.

Officials from the LA 2024 bid did not have comment on the Garcetti news conference.

VIDEO: France soccer legend promotes Paris 2024 with 1998 World Cup scenes

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Michael Phelps eyes World Series of Poker Main Event

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJun 1, 2017, 1:32 PM EDT

Michael Phelps said he plans to play in the World Series of Poker Main Event in July, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“If everything goes as planned, I’ll play a couple of events and see what happens,” Phelps said, according to the newspaper, adding that he would donate any winnings to his charity, the Michael Phelps Foundation. “Definitely in the future, I’d like to play more and more.”

Phelps has played poker for several years, including at least one World Series event (but not the Main Event) during his previous retirement in 2013.

He is longtime friends with pro Jeff Gross, his former roommate whom Phelps met while at the University of Michigan.

Phelps, Gross and other pros Antonio Esfandiari and Brian Rast are playing a World Series tag-team event in Las Vegas this week. Phelps called it “a chance to add a little more hardware to my collection,” a WSOP bracelet, on the WSOP’s website.

The Main Event is a $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold ’em tournament that typically includes more than 6,000 entries.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Ledecky issues invite to Bryce Harper