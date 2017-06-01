TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | TRACK AND FIELD
USA Swimming names new president

By Nick ZaccardiJun 1, 2017, 1:02 PM EDT

USA Swimming named Colorado Rapids president Tim Hinchey as its new president and CEO on Thursday, succeeding the late Chuck Wielgus.

Hinchey, a former swimmer at UC Irvine and current member of U.S. Masters Swimming, was the 2016 MLS Executive of the Year with the Rapids. He was previously an executive with English soccer club Derby County FC, the Charlotte Bobcats, New Orleans Hornets, the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Kings in more than 25 years in the business.

He called the USA Swimming post “a dream job.”

“Being involved in the sport of swimming has played a major part in shaping who I am as a person and as a professional, and I can’t wait to give back to our membership,” Hinchey said in a press release.

Wielgus died of complications of colon cancer in April at age 67 and was due to retire in August. Mike Unger is the current interim executive director.

USA Swimming is still looking for a new national team director after Frank Busch announced in February that he will step down in September.

20 years ago today: The World’s Fastest Man race

By Nick ZaccardiJun 1, 2017, 11:01 AM EDT

On June 1, 1997, Olympic 100m champion Donovan Bailey and Olympic 200m and 400m champion Michael Johnson raced at SkyDome in Toronto to determine The World’s Fastest Man.

At the 1996 Atlanta Games, the Canadian Bailey won gold by breaking the 100m world record (clocking 9.84 seconds). Likewise, Johnson shattered his 200m world record (19.32) in his famous golden shoes in Atlanta.

That sparked a debate. Which sprinter was more deserving of the “World’s Fastest Man” title? Normally, it’s associated with the Olympic 100m champion.

Bailey wasn’t much of a 200m runner. Johnson was an even rarer sight in the 100m. They had never gone head-to-head, according to Tilastopaja.org.

So the match race was set up at the Toronto Blue Jays ballpark as part of an hourlong TV special.

The day before, star U.S. distance runner Mary Slaney was suspended for suspicious testosterone levels at the 1996 Olympic Trials. The day after, Jean Chrétien was re-elected as Canadian Prime Minster.

The meet also featured one-on-one matchups in other events, most notably Jackie Joyner-Kersee and German rival Heike Drechsler in the long jump. Plus a Blues Brothers performance. Marcus Camby was among those in attendance, following his rookie season with the Toronto Raptors.

But the stage was truly for Bailey and Johnson, who traded verbal jabs in the seven-month lead-up. Each man received a $500,000 appearance fee, with another $1 million to the winner.

There was much more to the pre-event story. Bailey threatened to pull out hours before the start in a “pathetic press release,” as detailed by Sports Illustrated.

The race — the first 75 meters on a curve and the last 75 a straightaway — was a dud.

How Bailey would negotiate the curve was a concern, but he passed Johnson in the first 50 meters. Whether Bailey had the endurance to hold off Johnson beyond 100 meters went unanswered, however.

Johnson pulled up with an apparent leg injury. That led to immediate suspicion that Johnson gave up rather than finish in second place.

Bailey crossed the finish line alone in 14.99 seconds. The stock broker-turned-sprinter looked back amid unimpressive pyrotechnics. He taunted, waving a right hand toward a stalled Johnson in the distance.

“He didn’t pull up at all; he’s just a chicken,” Bailey said on CBC in a post-race interview. “He’s afraid to lose. I think what he should do is run this race over again, so I can kick his ass one more time.”

Bailey has since attributed that incendiary comment to an extension of the pre-race verbal posturing.

Johnson was asked in a post-race press conference if he “threw the race” or was “genuinely injured” and declined comment. He also refused to shoot back at Bailey’s insults.

Turns out, Johnson was injured. A strained left quadriceps. He missed the U.S. Championships later that summer and only made the 1997 World Championships — where he repeated as 400m champ — after the IAAF instituted a policy giving a bye to defending world champions.

Bailey finished second to Maurice Greene in the 100m at worlds. Greene snatched Bailey’s world record in 1999 by running 9.79.

Johnson’s 200m world record stood until Usain Bolt broke it in 2008 (19.30, followed by 19.19 in 2009). Johnson finally gave up his 400m world record to South African Wayde van Niekerk at the Rio Olympics.

Katie Ledecky headlines final Pro Series meet before U.S. Champs

Katie Ledecky
By Nick ZaccardiMay 31, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT

Katie Ledecky leads a field of Olympic champions at the final Pro Series meet before the U.S. Championships, live this weekend on NBC Sports.

Ledecky, the four-time Rio Olympic champion, is entered in a 1500m freestyle (Thursday) for the first time since the 2015 World Championships, plus the 100m and 200m frees (Friday and Saturday) in Santa Clara, Calif.

Ledecky, a rising sophomore at nearby Stanford, is joined at the meet by a bevy of gold medalists including Simone ManuelRyan MurphyAnthony ErvinNathan Adrian and Matt Grevers.

All are preparing for nationals in four weeks in Indianapolis, where the top two per individual event qualify for the world championships in Budapest in late July.

USASwimming.org will stream Thursday’s finals (women’s 1500m freestyle and men’s 800m freestyle) at 8 p.m. ET. The finals on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app from 8-9:30 p.m. ET. NBCSN will also carry the Friday and Sunday finals live, with the Saturday finals airing on 1:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Incredibly, Ledecky broke the 1500m world record five of the last six times she has competed in the event dating to 2013.

She lowered the record from 15:42.54 (set by Kate Ziegler in 2007, in the super-suit era, which lowered Janet Evans‘ 1988 mark by nearly 10 seconds) to 15:25.48.

Ledecky did not swim the 1500m free in 2016 because it is not an Olympic event.

