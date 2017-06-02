TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | TRACK AND FIELD

Justin Gatlin not convinced Usain Bolt will retire this summer

By Nick ZaccardiJun 2, 2017, 10:55 AM EDT

Justin Gatlin is not ready to take Usain Bolt at his word that the Jamaican will retire after the world championships in August.

“I would like to buy into [Bolt’s plans to retire], but I’m thinking at this point in time, I’m kind of on the fence about that,” Gatlin said, according to the Nashville Ledger. “I can understand when you have accomplished so much in your career, like him, that there’s nothing left for you to do but do it over and over again.

“You kind of lose that hunger and sensation to be great. He has other passions in his life. So it will be interesting to see what he’ll do next.”

Gatlin’s comments bring to mind those of Ryan Lochte, who said at London 2012 and at Rio 2016 that he believed Michael Phelps would come out of retirement. Lochte was proven right in 2013, but Phelps has repeated his current retirement is definite.

Gatlin, silver medalist to Bolt in the 100m at the 2013 and 2015 Worlds and 2016 Olympics, has repeated that he plans to try for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at age 38.

He would be older than any previous U.S. Olympic sprinter (Gail Devers, 37, in 2004).

But Gatlin’s declining times this season make him no sure thing to make this year’s world championships team in the 100m. The top three at the U.S. Championships in three weeks earn those spots.

Bolt, meanwhile, has no such worry. He hasn’t raced a 100m since the Rio Olympics, but he has a bye into worlds as the defending champion.

Bolt reportedly said last month he has four meets left before retirement — Kingston, Jamaica on June 10; Ostrava, Czech Republic on June 28; Monaco on July 21 and the world championships in London in August.

Gatlin: I'm still the man to beat at U.S. Championships

3-on-3 basketball favored to be added to Olympics next week

Associated PressJun 2, 2017, 9:34 AM EDT

GENEVA (AP) — A full list of 2020 Tokyo Olympics medal events will be finalized by the IOC executive board next week, one month ahead of schedule.

Among more than 60 proposals, 3-on-3 basketball is an expected favorite after all were analyzed by an International Olympic Committee advisory panel.

The decision is due on Friday at a board meeting in Lausanne called at short notice to discuss awarding the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games hosting rights to Los Angeles and Paris at the same time later this year.

“Now that we have an (executive board) meeting on June 9 it makes sense to use this opportunity,” the IOC said on Friday. “In addition, an early decision is clearly beneficial to all the parties involved.”

The half-court basketball format — close in spirit to neighborhood park pick-up games — once seemed set for the 2016 Olympics. Its bid for inclusion was curbed when organizers in Rio de Janeiro were stretched preparing for just the regular program.

Now, FIBA believes men’s and women’s tournaments in 3-on-3 are even better suited after skateboarding and sport climbing joined the Tokyo lineup last year.

“Now there is an urban cluster that has been created,” FIBA secretary general Patrick Baumann told The Associated Press. “The best urban team sport is 3-on-3 street basketball. It would certainly be a perfect fit.”

Still, don’t expect two-time Olympic gold medalist LeBron James to seek a third title in the three-a-side game which already has a global tournament circuit.

“That’s probably a nice dream to have,” Baumann said in a recent interview, adding: “Our objective is to have similar and fantastic stars that come out of 3-on-3.”

Baumann singled out the famed Rucker Park street court in Harlem, N.Y., when expressing hope “to see them in the Olympic Games two years down the road.”

Adjusting from the NBA game would also be tough, he said: “It’s a different skill set. It’s really a 10-minute sprint, no coach, so you need to take the right decisions.”

Adding 3-on-3 tournaments should add 96 athletes to basketball’s quota for the 2020 Olympics, a key test for the proposals next week.

The IOC wants to better appeal to young audiences and promote gender equality, but also stay within the limits of around 310 medal events and 11,000 athletes who must have housing and training venues.

Some proposals are for mixed-gender team events and relays — an IOC favorite — using the existing pool of athletes.

Canoeing, rowing, and shooting federations would drop some men’s events to add more for women.

Cycling wants to bolster its track program which was moved to a velodrome in Izu, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) outside Tokyo.

By setting the Tokyo lineup earlier, the IOC also clears a long-scheduled July 9-10 board meeting in Lausanne to focus more on the expected dual hosting award.

Paris seems favored to get the 2024 Olympics, with Los Angeles striking a deal to wait until 2028.

LeBron James considers Olympic return under new coach

Katie Ledecky wins race by 37 seconds

By Nick ZaccardiJun 2, 2017, 8:49 AM EDT

It was a ho-hum Thursday for Katie Ledecky.

Ledecky swam her first 1500m freestyle in nearly two years and won by 37.24 seconds at a Pro Series meet in Santa Clara, Calif. She clocked the fifth-fastest time ever, trailing only the last four instances where she broke the world record in the event.

Ledecky touched the wall in 15 minutes, 35.65 seconds on Thursday. Second-place Kristel Kobrich was more than a full length of the pool behind and stopped the clock in 16:12.89. Full results are here.

The Chilean Kobrich is no slouch, having finished seventh in the 1500m free at the 2015 World Championships.

Ledecky’s still-standing world record from the 2015 Worlds, 15:25.48, is more than 10 seconds faster than her own time Thursday and more than 13 seconds faster than any other woman has posted. Ledecky’s time Thursday was the fastest in the world this year by 28 seconds.

The women’s 1500m free is not an Olympic event, so Ledecky did not swim it at all in 2016. The 1500m free is a men’s event at the Olympics, while the women swim the 800m free.

Ledecky and other swimmers are competing in Santa Clara in preparation for the U.S. Championships in Indianapolis in four weeks. The top two per individual event in Indianapolis qualify for the world championships in Budapest in July.

Ledecky is expected to try and replicate her Ledecky Slam from the 2015 Worlds, where she became the first swimmer to sweep the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m frees at a single global meet.

Ledecky, a 20-year-old rising Stanford sophomore, has broken 13 worlds records among the 400m, 800m and 1500m frees. She’s nearly halfway to Michael Phelps‘ tally of 29 individual world records.

Since 2013, Ledecky has lowered the women’s 1500m free world record by 17.06 seconds from 15:42.54 (set by Kate Ziegler in 2007, in the super-suit era, which lowered Janet Evans‘ 1988 mark by nearly 10 seconds).

Ledecky is entered in one more race in Santa Clara, the 200m free on Saturday.

The Santa Clara finals on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app from 8-9:30 p.m. ET. NBCSN will also carry the Friday and Sunday finals live, with the Saturday finals airing on 1:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

