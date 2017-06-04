TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | TRACK AND FIELD

Ledecky wins 200 free in world’s fastest time at Santa Clara

By Nate ClarkJun 4, 2017, 10:48 AM EDT

Defending Olympic champion Katie Ledecky won the 200m freestyle in the world’s fastest time this year at the Pro Swim Series meet.

Ledecky touched in 1 minute, 55.34 seconds Saturday night. Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong was second in 1:58.14 and Katie Drabot was third in 1:58.85.

In what the world has come to expect from Ledecky, midway through the 200m free she had already amassed more than a body-length lead over the field on her way to another impressive win.

Ledecky also won the 1,500 free Thursday by a 37 second margin, a race which has yet to be contested at an Olympic Games by women. The distance is one of Ledecky’s specialties, as the 20 year old owns the top six fastest times on record.

Set to complete her freshman year at Stanford after a week of racing, Ledecky returns her attention to the classroom, telling the Mercury News on Saturday, “I got some paper writing to do tomorrow.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Salt Lake City Olympics

Associated PressJun 3, 2017, 9:21 AM EDT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A former top spy agency official who was the target of a government leak investigation says the National Security Agency conducted blanket surveillance in Salt Lake City during the 2002 Winter Olympics in Utah, according to court documents.

Ex-NSA official Thomas Drake wrote in a declaration released Friday that the NSA collected and stored virtually all electronic communications going into or out of the Salt Lake City area, including the contents of emails and text messages.

“Officials in the NSA and FBI viewed the Salt Lake Olympics Field Op as a golden opportunity to bring together resources from both agencies to experiment with and fine tune a new scale of mass surveillance,” Drake wrote.

It comes as part of a lawsuit filed by attorney Rocky Anderson, who was the mayor of Salt Lake City during the Winter Games held a few months after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Anderson said the document was disclosed to the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday.

Former CIA and National Security Agency director Michael Hayden has denied in court documents that such a program existed. Hayden was NSA director from 1999 to 2005.

Current NSA operations director Wayne Murphy said in court documents that NSA surveillance in Salt Lake City was limited to international communications in which at least one participant was reasonably believed to be associated with foreign terrorist groups.

Drake disputed that statement, writing that he spoke with colleagues who worked on the operation and were concerned about its legality. He said he also saw documents showing surveillance equipment being directed to the Utah program.

His declaration was written in support of the former mayor’s lawsuit. Anderson said the lawsuit is designed to get more information about what he calls covert, illegal operations.

The NSA has argued the lawsuit’s claims are far-fetched speculation about a program that may never have existed. A judge, though, refused a Justice Department push to dismiss the lawsuit in January.

Drake started working for the NSA in 2001 and blew the whistle on what he saw as a wasteful and invasive program. He was later prosecuted for keeping classified information. Most of the charges were dropped before trial in 2011, and he was sentenced to one year of probation.

Simone Biles receives written marriage proposal with ring

By OlympicTalkJun 2, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

It’s not uncommon for Olympic champions to receive marriage proposals from fans.

But somebody went above and beyond for Simone Biles, sending her a ring in addition to professing their love for the gymnast in writing, according to her Snapchat.

Biles snapped the picture just after posting another image indicating she was autographing more than 200 leotards after flying from New York City earlier in the day.

She’s currently on a break from gymnastics but is expected to resume training by next winter and make a run for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

