TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Diana Taurasi wants to keep playing for Team USA, with Sue Bird

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJun 5, 2017, 4:26 PM EDT

More: Basketball

Candace Parker unsure of 2020 Olympic run after Rio snub Diana Taurasi opens door for 2020 Olympics Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar details passing on 1968 Olympics in new book

Diana Taurasi jokes that she “signed a tombstone” with a Phoenix Mercury contract extension through 2020, when she will turn 38 years old.

“Puts me to my graveyard,” she quipped before Sunday’s loss at the New York Liberty.

Hold the eulogy. Taurasi is still one of the world’s best players and could suit up at a fifth Olympics three years.

She scored 37 points in a game last week — her most in the WNBA since 2010.

Including Sunday, she committed zero turnovers in back-to-back games for the first time in her career (420 WNBA games, including regular season and playoffs).

She’s shooting 56 percent from the field in her last three games after a 1-for-11 clunker in the opener May 14.

All that has to impress USA Basketball, which next year will try to three-peat at worlds for the first time.

Taurasi said in Rio that she had likely played her final Olympic game, ending her career in that sense 32-0 with four gold medals.

But now she’s sounding optimistic. Not only for the 2018 World Cup, but also the for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“As long as I’m playing at a high level, and I deserve to be out there, then I’ll always put that USA jersey on,” Taurasi said Sunday. “There’s nothing better than that, no matter how many times you’ve done it.”

It would have been fitting for Taurasi to bow out of the Olympics after Rio at the same time as her college coach, UConn’s Geno Auriemma.

“He picked golfing over us,” Taurasi joked Sunday of Auriemma handing over the national-team reins to Dawn Staley.

But Taurasi praised the hiring of Staley. Both guards, Taurasi and Staley were teammates at the 2004 Olympics, where Taurasi made her Olympic debut off the bench and Staley started every game in her Olympic farewell.

Taurasi recently talked with U.S. national-team director Carol Callan about her future with the program. She plans to have more conversations with Staley, Callan and USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley.

“See what direction they want to go in,” Taurasi said. “A lot of things can change. A lot of things can come up. I take it day by day. And when it’s time to make a commitment, then I will.”

Taurasi’s value to USA Basketball is enhanced by a lack of depth at guard. The U.S. team of 12 in Rio included just three primary guards — Taurasi, Sue Bird and Lindsay Whalen, all 34 years and older.

Come 2020, all three of them will be older than any previous U.S. Olympic basketball player — men or women. Two years ago, Kobe Bryant was talked about potentially being placed on the U.S. men’s team in Rio at age 37 for his leadership and experience.

The women’s national team selection committee may face a similar situation.

“That’s going to be a big decision in how they go forward with the worlds and Tokyo,” Taurasi said when asked about “a Kobe-like role.”

Throughout her career, Taurasi has been most linked with Bird. Backcourt mates at UConn and at four Olympics.

Last year, Auriemma said he wouldn’t have coached the U.S. unless Taurasi and Bird had been there. Now, Taurasi is taking a page from her old coach’s book.

Her return to USA Basketball is not only dependent on her own play and a selection committee, but also at least somewhat on the undecided Bird’s plans.

“That would be a weird feeling to go out on the court without Sue, especially with USA Basketball,” Taurasi said. “So, no, I probably wouldn’t see that happening.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Will Candace Parker wear Team USA jersey again?

Usain Bolt needed time away after friend’s death

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJun 5, 2017, 5:28 PM EDT

Usain Bolt said he wasn’t ready to train for two weeks after friend Germaine Mason, a 2008 Olympic high jump silver medalist, died in a motorcycle crash April 20.

“It was rough for me,” Bolt told reporters in Jamaica last week. “It took us by surprise and kind of set me back a little bit training-wise because, mentally, I wasn’t ready to even train for two weeks, or two and a half weeks. I had to take off and just try to collect myself. I’m just actually working hard now to try to get back to where I was, but I’m confident in myself and in my coach that we can get it done because I’ve done it for years and years. This year is no different.”

Bolt will race in Jamaica for the final time on Saturday at the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston. He is preparing for the world championships in London in August, expected to be the final meet of his career.

Bolt and Mason, a Jamaican-born Olympian for Great Britain, were often spotted together, including at Oktoberfest and a 2016 premiere of Bolt’s film, “I am Bolt.”

At Mason’s funeral one month after his death, images were published of Bolt in tears and as one of the pallbearers.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Rival not convinced Bolt will retire this summer

Olympic track silver medalist accused of sexual offense against minor

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJun 5, 2017, 12:36 PM EDT

Danny Harris, a 1984 Olympic 400m hurdles silver medalist, was arrested Friday on charges of contacting a minor with intent to commit a sex crime, according to police records.

Harris, 51, was a walk-on track coach at a California high school when accused of inappropriate contacts with a student. He was relieved of his duties May 17, according to police.

Harris has a court date set for Tuesday. Police declined to comment further, citing an ongoing investigation.

When he was 18, Harris took silver behind Edwin Moses in the 1984 Olympic 400m hurdles. Sunday marked the 30-year anniversary of Harris ending Moses’ 122-race winning streak in 1987.

Harris struggled with a cocaine addiction in the 1990s and was the subject of a 2016 documentary film, “Crossing the Line.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!