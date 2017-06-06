Sanya Richards-Ross reveals abortion before Beijing Olympics

Sanya Richards-Ross revealed she had an abortion the day before she flew to Beijing for the 2008 Olympics in her book, “Chasing Grace,” released Tuesday.
Richards-Ross was the 400m favorite going into Beijing. In the final, she led by more than five meters entering the last 100m straightaway.
But Richards-Ross was passed by Brit Christine Ohuruogu and Jamaican Shericka Williams. Richards-Ross tearfully took bronze, saying a hamstring injury slowed her at the 300m mark.
“I literally prayed about that [revealing the abortion] for almost two years because it is something that is really private, and a lot of women don’t talk about it,” Richards-Ross said on a podcast. “When I found out I was pregnant before the Olympics, it was the toughest time of my life. … It wasn’t an easy story to share. Even, I think about, oh my god, I wonder how people are going to receive it. But, ultimately, I did it to glorify God and to tell people that you can come back from any decision, no matter how hard it is to make.”
Richards-Ross, who retired after missing the 2016 Olympic team, is now pregnant with her first child.
Usain Bolt will race against almost all of his top Jamaican rivals at his final meet on home soil on Saturday. Except for his closest competitor and training partner, plus arguably the most impressive sprinter this year.
The Racers Grand Prix provisional start lists have Bolt in a 100m heat with fellow Jamaican Olympians Asafa Powell, Nesta Carter, Michael Frater and Nickel Ashmeade.
It will mark Carter’s first race with Bolt since Bolt and the Jamaican 2008 Olympic 4x100m relay team had to return their gold medals due to Carter’s positive retest of a doping sample from the Beijing Games.
Yohan Blake, who took silver behind training partner Bolt in the 2012 Olympic 100m and 200m, is in a different 100m heat than Bolt on Saturday night. Blake’s heat also includes South African Akani Simbine, who has broken 10 seconds a total of six times already this year.
Blake and Simbine finished fourth and fifth in the Rio Olympic 100m won by Bolt. They are the only Rio Olympic 100m finalists at the Racers Grand Prix after American Trayvon Bromell withdrew.
Bromell hasn’t raced since the Rio Olympics after undergoing Achilles surgery but is planning to compete at the U.S. Championships in two weeks, his agent said Tuesday.
Bolt has four meets left before retirement — Racers, Ostrava on June 28, Monaco on July 21 and the world championships in London in August.
Bolt hasn’t lost an individual race in four years.
Usain Bolt said he wasn’t ready to train for two weeks after friend Germaine Mason, a 2008 Olympic high jump silver medalist, died in a motorcycle crash April 20.
“It was rough for me,” Bolt told reporters in Jamaica last week. “It took us by surprise and kind of set me back a little bit training-wise because, mentally, I wasn’t ready to even train for two weeks, or two and a half weeks. I had to take off and just try to collect myself. I’m just actually working hard now to try to get back to where I was, but I’m confident in myself and in my coach that we can get it done because I’ve done it for years and years. This year is no different.”
Bolt will race in Jamaica for the final time on Saturday at the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston. He is preparing for the world championships in London in August, expected to be the final meet of his career.
Bolt and Mason, a Jamaican-born Olympian for Great Britain, were often spotted together, including at Oktoberfest and a 2016 premiere of Bolt’s film, “I am Bolt.”
At Mason’s funeral one month after his death, images were published of Bolt in tears and as one of the pallbearers.
