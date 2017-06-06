Usain Bolt separated from top challengers at final Jamaican meet

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Usain Bolt will race against almost all of his top Jamaican rivals at his final meet on home soil on Saturday. Except for his closest competitor and training partner, plus arguably the most impressive sprinter this year.

The Racers Grand Prix provisional start lists have Bolt in a 100m heat with fellow Jamaican Olympians Asafa Powell, Nesta Carter, Michael Frater and Nickel Ashmeade.

It will mark Carter’s first race with Bolt since Bolt and the Jamaican 2008 Olympic 4x100m relay team had to return their gold medals due to Carter’s positive retest of a doping sample from the Beijing Games.

Yohan Blake, who took silver behind training partner Bolt in the 2012 Olympic 100m and 200m, is in a different 100m heat than Bolt on Saturday night. Blake’s heat also includes South African Akani Simbine, who has broken 10 seconds a total of six times already this year.

Blake and Simbine finished fourth and fifth in the Rio Olympic 100m won by Bolt. They are the only Rio Olympic 100m finalists at the Racers Grand Prix after American Trayvon Bromell withdrew.

Bromell hasn’t raced since the Rio Olympics after undergoing Achilles surgery but is planning to compete at the U.S. Championships in two weeks, his agent said Tuesday.

Bolt has four meets left before retirement — Racers, Ostrava on June 28, Monaco on July 21 and the world championships in London in August.

Bolt hasn’t lost an individual race in four years.

