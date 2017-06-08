TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | TRACK AND FIELD

Watch Christian Coleman smash NCAA 100m record

By Nick ZaccardiJun 8, 2017, 7:24 AM EDT

Christian Coleman broke the NCAA 100m record, ran the fastest time ever for somebody that young and put Usain Bolt and the sprint world on notice Wednesday evening.

And the Tennessee junior did it in a semifinal heat.

Coleman, a 2016 U.S. Olympic 4x100m relay runner, clocked 9.82 seconds (+1.3 meter/second wind) to open the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore.

“You know if you execute your accelerations, hit your zones properly, but you never know what pace you’re on,” Coleman said. “I came across the line. I saw the time. I was pretty ecstatic about it. So, it was a pretty good run.”

He is now the joint-ninth-fastest man all time on a list topped by Bolt with his 9.58 world record. The only Americans to run faster than Coleman are either Olympic or world 100m champions — Tyson GayJustin Gatlin and Maurice Greene.

Coleman, 21, improved his personal best from 9.95 seconds. That was set at the 2016 Olympic Trials, where Coleman placed sixth to squeak onto his first Olympic team.

Now he’s primed to make his first world championships team, should he finish top three in the 100m at the U.S. Championships in two weeks.

Coleman’s 9.82 is the fastest time in the world this year by .06. Bolt won the Rio Olympics in 9.81 seconds, albeit with less tailwind. Bolt debuts in his farewell season Saturday.

Coleman is best known for a viral 40-yard dash from earlier this spring. He clocked 4.12 seconds, one tenth faster than Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross‘ NFL combine record. Ross had challenged Bolt to a 40-yard dash, but Coleman’s effort hushed the No. 9 overall draft pick.

Coleman is now the overwhelming favorite in Friday’s 100m final in Eugene. How fast can he go?

“The sky’s the limit,” he said.

L.A., Paris Olympic bids await meeting on 2024-2028 hosting

Associated PressJun 8, 2017, 6:41 AM EDT

GENEVA (AP) — Los Angeles and Paris should edge closer Friday to both getting Olympic hosting rights.

Ahead of a key meeting of the International Olympic Committee executive board, the French capital is now seen as the favorite to host the 2024 Games. But that doesn’t mean that L.A. will get left out in the cold.

The strangest Olympic bidding race in four decades will take clearer shape when the IOC board weighs opening up the 2024 contest to also include the 2028 award in September.

The expected agreement would fulfil IOC President Thomas Bach’s wish to avoid making a loser of either world-class candidate, though it must be ratified by the Olympic body’s voting members.

By meeting on Friday, the IOC can give the required month notice to upgrade an already scheduled 2024 campaign event in Lausanne into a formal session with rule-changing power. On July 11, up to 95 members are due in Lausanne to see L.A. and Paris bid leaders present their projects.

The likely process lets IOC members retain their most important job of voting for Olympic hosts on Sept. 13 in Lima, Peru, to open the regular session. That’s because the issue of which city gets 2024 and which must wait four more years will not be resolved Friday.

Still, L.A. officials have set a tone suggesting they could accept 2028. That would help give the IOC clarity and security for the next decade after a turbulent period of cost overruns by Olympic host cities and local voters sinking potential bids, including some former rivals in the current contest.

“To be blunt, LA 2024 has never been only about L.A. or 2024,” Casey Wasserman, chairman of the LA 2024 bid, said in a statement Wednesday. “Even when the issue of a dual award for the 2024 and 2028 Games was initially raised, we didn’t say it’s ‘LA first’ or it’s ‘now or never’ for LA: that sounds like an ultimatum.”

Paris, however, has stood by its claim that land to build a 1.7 billion euro ($1.9 billion) athletes village is guaranteed only for 2024.

Los Angeles, Wasserman suggested, declined a similar strategy “because we thought it was presumptuous to tell the IOC what to do and how to think. We’re better partners than that.”

The Paris bid declined requests to react to Wasserman’s comments.

The IOC would prefer a consensus to emerge rather than impose a deal on the cities, and L.A. could be rewarded for being the most flexible.

“My dream is not so much just to bring the Olympics here, but is to bring youth sports for free to every zip code,” L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said last week in confirming talks with the IOC to explore “what it would take” to agree which city would host first.

Both seek to follow London as three-time Olympic hosts. Paris hosted in 1900 and 1924, and Los Angeles in 1932 and 1984. Almost 40 years ago, L.A. was left as the only candidate when the Olympic hosting brand suffered in the 1970s.

Bach has sought to protect the IOC by driving the double award idea since December, though he asked his four vice presidents to draft a proposal for Friday’s meeting.

The IOC president “has done an excellent job of managing the process so far,” Michael Payne, the Olympic body’s former marketing director and a consultant to L.A., told The Associated Press in Lausanne this week.

“I think you will get three winners out of it — the IOC and the two cities,” Payne said, predicting that members would support a 2024-2028 award next month because “there is increasing recognition that this is what has got to be done.”

The 13-member board chaired by Bach has two American members — Anita DeFrantz and Angela Ruggiero. They should leave the room during the debate.

In other business Friday, the upcoming 2026 Winter Games bidding rules will be reviewed, with 2030 now also seeming in play if two strong candidates enter.

New medal events, led by 3-on-3 basketball, are also set to be added to the final 2020 Tokyo Olympic program. Some existing events could be dropped to make space after consultation with Olympic sports federations.

Australian Olympic swimmer banned 12 months

By Nick ZaccardiJun 8, 2017, 6:32 AM EDT

Two-time Australian Olympic swimmer Thomas Fraser-Holmes was banned 12 months for missing three drug tests in a one-year period, according to Australian media.

It’s a standard punishment for Olympic sports athletes who commit “whereabouts failures,” not properly updating their locations for drug-testing availability or not being present at said locations for random, out-of-competition tests.

Fraser-Holmes’ lawyer disputed. He is expected to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“It was acknowledged by a number of authorities that the data recording system that Tom was required to use on a daily basis to log his whereabouts was faulty,” the lawyer said, according to the Daily Telegraph in Australia. “A technical fault in the system prevented Tom from updating his whereabouts information. Yet, the FINA [International Aquatics Federation] panel found that he had been ‘negligent’ in this particular area.

“He’s incredibly disappointed by the ruling from the FINA doping panel, particularly in light of the fact that he’s never cheated. He’s provided more than 200 cleans tests,” the lawyer added, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“He gave testimony at the hearing that he’s been tested 200 times, has never been in breach and never returned a positive test. He knows there are competitors out there that have cheated the system.”

It was announced last month that Fraser-Holmes and 2016 Olympic 200m butterfly silver medalist Madeline Groves were among three Australian swimmers who had missed three tests in a 12-month period and were facing bans of up to two years.

Groves’ punishment has not been announced.

It was reported in March that Groves and Fraser-Holmes would skip the 2017 Australian Championships and the 2017 World Championships. Bans could keep them out of the April 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

It is not known whether their third missed drug tests occurred before they decided to sit out the big meets of 2017.

Fraser-Holmes led off the Australian 4x200m free relay that finished fourth in Rio and missed the individual podium in the 400m individual medley and 200m freestyle.

He said one of the three missed drug tests came because he was late getting home from dinner.

“In normal society, we all make mistakes,” Fraser-Holmes said on Australia’s 7 News in May. “We’re all late sometimes.”

