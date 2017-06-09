TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Mary Keitany, Tatyana McFadden to defend NYC Marathon titles

By Nick ZaccardiJun 9, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

NEW YORK — Kenyan Mary Keitany, the world’s preeminent female road runner, will go for her fourth straight New York City Marathon title on Nov. 5.

Keitany chose to race New York’s challenging course for a sixth time rather than debut on the flatter roads of Berlin or Chicago, where she could try to lower her women-only world record.

“I want to continue to be in the history books,” Keitany reasoned, emphasizing trying to extend her New York City streak rather than chasing times. Keitany spoke from a Midtown Manhattan hotel as she prepares to race the New York Road Runners Mini 10km on Saturday.

Keitany could be one-upped in the Nov. 5 five-borough race by another woman. Tatyana McFadden, a 17-time Paralympic medalist, eyes her fifth straight NYC Marathon wheelchair title and sixth overall.

Keitany and McFadden are the second and third headline commitments to this year’s NYC Marathon, the world’s largest 26.2-miler with 50,000 yearly finishers. They follow Meb Keflezighi, the only U.S. runner to win here since 1982, who says New York will mark his 26th and final marathon as an elite racer.

Keitany, 35, has torn up the pavement since Kenya’s track and field federation dumbfoundingly left her off its three-woman Rio Olympic marathon team.

Last Nov. 6, the mother of two became the first runner to win three straight New York City titles since Norwegian Grete Waitz won five of her record nine from 1981 through 1986. She did so with the largest winning margin since 1984.

Keitany followed that with a half-marathon personal best in February. Then on April 23, she broke Paula Radcliffe‘s women-only world record in winning her third London Marathon crown in 2:17:01.

Keitany’s fastest time in five New York appearances is 2:23:38. She is not focusing on the women’s course record of 2:22:31.

“I try to run according to my feelings,” she said.

Keitany finished fourth in her only Olympic appearance in 2012, four months after winning the London Marathon. She estimated she will race another three or four years.

The 2016 NYC Marathon runner-up, Kenyan Sally Kipyego, is expecting a baby in July. The third-place finisher, American Molly Huddle, is focusing on the track at least through the world championships in August.

In a contrast from Keitany, McFadden’s dominance has weakened in the last year. After sweeping the Boston, Chicago, London and New York City Marathons in 2013, 2014 and 2015, she was beaten at the Rio Paralympics in September.

Then in February, McFadden was again diagnosed with blood clots in her legs, requiring an operation. She was hospitalized again in early spring and then finished fourth in the Boston Marathon on April 17.

“I have a great team, and they acted so quickly on it, just to even get into my chair in Boston two weeks after surgery was crazy and insane,” she said. “I probably shouldn’t have done it.”

McFadden said last month she hopes to race on the track at the IPC World Championships in July in the 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m and 5000m. She swept all those races, plus the 100m, at her last worlds appearance in 2013.

McFadden said her commitment to New York City will not necessarily preclude her from trying to compete in her second straight Winter Paralympics in PyeongChang in March. She earned a cross-country skiing silver medal at Sochi 2014.

“It’s always in the back of my mind,” McFadden said of the winter sport. “I just want to see the direction of my health and make sure I take care of that first.”

IOC pushes plan to award 2024, 2028 Olympics to LA, Paris

Los Angeles 2024
LA 2024
By Nick ZaccardiJun 9, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT

Los Angeles and Paris should split the 2024 and 2028 Olympics, the IOC executive board recommended Friday.

Which city gets 2024 and which gets 2028 is still to be decided.

IOC members will vote on ratifying a double-awarding proposal in July. If it’s ratified, Los Angeles will end the U.S.’ longest drought between hosting Olympics since 1960.

IOC president Thomas Bach said that, ideally, LA, Paris and the IOC would come to an agreement that produces “no losers” for 2024 and 2028.

IOC members could also take an historic double vote at a session in Lima, Peru, on Sept. 13 to choose which city gets 2024 and which gets 2028.

The IOC recommendation was made on the strength of the LA and Paris bids for 2024. There are no formal bids for 2028 yet.

“We have two big birds in our hands, and I cannot see any small bird on the roof,” Bach said when asked about potentially excluding a formal 2028 Olympic bidding process. “There may be some flying over the roof and making some noise, but none of them has landed on the roof.”

It would mark the first time two Olympic hosts are determined at once since 1921, when the 1924 Paris and 1928 Amsterdam Games were awarded, according to Olympstats.com.

Paris bid co-chief Tony Estanguet previously said the French bid would not accept the 2028 Olympics. LA is open to 2028. Bach would not confirm or deny Paris’ ultimatum on Friday.

“We believe that the IOC is acting in the best interests of the Olympic Movement and the future of the Games in taking these steps,” Paris 2024 said in a statement, while not commenting on a 2028 possibility.

Los Angeles would become the first U.S. Olympic host city since Salt Lake City held the 2002 Winter Games and Atlanta had the 1996 Summer Games. The U.S. went 28 years between Los Angeles 1932 and the 1960 Squaw Valley Winter Games.

Los Angeles and Paris would join London as the only cities to host three Olympics. Los Angeles hosted in 1932 and 1984. Paris hosted in 1900 and 1924.

One of the major selling points of Paris’ 2024 bid has been marking the centennial of its 1924 Games.

The 2024 Olympic bid process included dropouts from Boston, Hamburg, Rome and Budapest.

East Asian nations will host the next three Olympics — PyeongChang in 2018, Tokyo in 2020 and Beijing in 2022.

Olympic taekwondo star accused of sexual abuse, report says

AP
Associated PressJun 9, 2017, 12:40 PM EDT

A newspaper is reporting that two brothers under investigation for sexual misconduct were allowed to take part in the Rio Olympics last summer.

USA Today reports that USA Taekwondo began investigating claims against Steven and Jean Lopez more than two years ago after multiple women said the brothers sexually assaulted them.

The newspaper said the organizing body consulted with the U.S. Olympic Committee and agreed to halt the probe before the Olympics. That meant three-time Olympic medalist Steven Lopez and veteran coach Jean Lopez could participate.

Both brothers denied the allegations made by four women to the newspaper and to investigators.