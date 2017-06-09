Olympic taekwondo star accused of sexual abuse, report says

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Los Angeles and Paris should split the 2024 and 2028 Olympics, the IOC executive board recommended Friday.

Which city gets 2024 and which gets 2028 is still to be decided.

IOC members will vote on ratifying a double-awarding proposal in July. If it’s ratified, Los Angeles will end the U.S.’ longest drought between hosting Olympics since 1960.

IOC president Thomas Bach said that, ideally, LA, Paris and the IOC would come to an agreement that produces “no losers” for 2024 and 2028.

IOC members could also take an historic double vote at a session in Lima, Peru, on Sept. 13 to choose which city gets 2024 and which gets 2028.

The IOC recommendation was made on the strength of the LA and Paris bids for 2024. There are no formal bids for 2028 yet.

“We have two big birds in our hands, and I cannot see any small bird on the roof,” Bach said when asked about potentially excluding a formal 2028 Olympic bidding process. “There may be some flying over the roof and making some noise, but none of them has landed on the roof.”

It would mark the first time two Olympic hosts are determined at once since 1921, when the 1924 Paris and 1928 Amsterdam Games were awarded, according to Olympstats.com.

Paris bid co-chief Tony Estanguet previously said the French bid would not accept the 2028 Olympics. LA is open to 2028. Bach would not confirm or deny Paris’ ultimatum on Friday.

“We believe that the IOC is acting in the best interests of the Olympic Movement and the future of the Games in taking these steps,” Paris 2024 said in a statement, while not commenting on a 2028 possibility.

Los Angeles would become the first U.S. Olympic host city since Salt Lake City held the 2002 Winter Games and Atlanta had the 1996 Summer Games. The U.S. went 28 years between Los Angeles 1932 and the 1960 Squaw Valley Winter Games.

Los Angeles and Paris would join London as the only cities to host three Olympics. Los Angeles hosted in 1932 and 1984. Paris hosted in 1900 and 1924.

One of the major selling points of Paris’ 2024 bid has been marking the centennial of its 1924 Games.

The 2024 Olympic bid process included dropouts from Boston, Hamburg, Rome and Budapest.

East Asian nations will host the next three Olympics — PyeongChang in 2018, Tokyo in 2020 and Beijing in 2022.

