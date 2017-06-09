TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | TRACK AND FIELD
AP

Olympic taekwondo star accused of sexual abuse, report says

Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 9, 2017, 12:40 PM EDT

A newspaper is reporting that two brothers under investigation for sexual misconduct were allowed to take part in the Rio Olympics last summer.

USA Today reports that USA Taekwondo began investigating claims against Steven and Jean Lopez more than two years ago after multiple women said the brothers sexually assaulted them.

The newspaper said the organizing body consulted with the U.S. Olympic Committee and agreed to halt the probe before the Olympics. That meant three-time Olympic medalist Steven Lopez and veteran coach Jean Lopez could participate.

Both brothers denied the allegations made by four women to the newspaper and to investigators.

IOC pushes plan to award 2024, 2028 Olympics to LA, Paris

Los Angeles 2024
LA 2024
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJun 9, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT

More: 2024 Olympics

Olympic flag L.A., Paris Olympic bids await meeting on 2024-2028 hosting L.A. mayor ponders 2028 Olympics Olympic Flag IOC to discuss awarding Olympics to both Los Angeles, Paris

Los Angeles and Paris should split the 2024 and 2028 Olympics, the IOC executive board recommended Friday.

Which city gets 2024 and which gets 2028 is still to be decided.

IOC members will vote on ratifying a double-awarding proposal in July. If it’s ratified, Los Angeles will end the U.S.’ longest drought between hosting Olympics since 1960.

IOC president Thomas Bach said that, ideally, LA, Paris and the IOC would come to an agreement that produces “no losers” for 2024 and 2028.

IOC members could also take an historic double vote at a session in Lima, Peru, on Sept. 13 to choose which city gets 2024 and which gets 2028.

The IOC recommendation was made on the strength of the LA and Paris bids for 2024. There are no formal bids for 2028 yet.

“We have two big birds in our hands, and I cannot see any small bird on the roof,” Bach said when asked about potentially excluding a formal 2028 Olympic bidding process. “There may be some flying over the roof and making some noise, but none of them has landed on the roof.”

It would mark the first time two Olympic hosts are determined at once since 1921, when the 1924 Paris and 1928 Amsterdam Games were awarded, according to Olympstats.com.

Paris bid co-chief Tony Estanguet previously said the French bid would not accept the 2028 Olympics. LA is open to 2028. Bach would not confirm or deny Paris’ ultimatum on Friday.

“We believe that the IOC is acting in the best interests of the Olympic Movement and the future of the Games in taking these steps,” Paris 2024 said in a statement, while not commenting on a 2028 possibility.

Los Angeles would become the first U.S. Olympic host city since Salt Lake City held the 2002 Winter Games and Atlanta had the 1996 Summer Games. The U.S. went 28 years between Los Angeles 1932 and the 1960 Squaw Valley Winter Games.

Los Angeles and Paris would join London as the only cities to host three Olympics. Los Angeles hosted in 1932 and 1984. Paris hosted in 1900 and 1924.

One of the major selling points of Paris’ 2024 bid has been marking the centennial of its 1924 Games.

The 2024 Olympic bid process included dropouts from Boston, Hamburg, Rome and Budapest.

East Asian nations will host the next three Olympics — PyeongChang in 2018, Tokyo in 2020 and Beijing in 2022.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: LA Olympic bid venues include iconic sites

Olympics add 3-on-3 basketball, mixed-gender swimming, track events

FIBA 3-on-3
FIBA
1 Comment
By Nick ZaccardiJun 9, 2017, 11:17 AM EDT

More: Basketball

Diana Taurasi wants to keep playing for Team USA, with Sue Bird Candace Parker unsure of 2020 Olympic run after Rio snub Diana Taurasi opens door for 2020 Olympics

Three-on-three basketball will make its Olympic debut in 2020. Swimming, track and field and triathlon will also debut mixed-gender relays.

The IOC executive board finalized the Tokyo Olympic program, announced on Friday. It added 15 more medal events, including doubling mixed-gender events from nine to 18. The Olympic program for 2020 will be 339 medal events, up from 306 in Rio.

The IOC called the changes more youthful, urban and female focused. The IOC hopes to one day have an even split of 50 percent male and 50 percent female athletes. There were about 45 percent female athletes in Rio.

The IOC previously added five sports to the 2020 Olympics in August — baseball/softball, karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.

There are three new swimming events — a mixed 4x100m medley relay, men’s 800m freestyle and women’s 1500m freestyle, all of which are held at the world championships.

Katie Ledecky, who swept the 200m, 400m and 800m frees in Rio, also swept the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m frees at the 2015 Worlds. This boosts her bid to potentially tie the female record of six gold medals at a single Olympics (Kristin Otto, 1988), when including relays.

There is one new track and field event — a mixed 4x400m relay, which is held at the IAAF World Relays.

Three-on-three basketball was on the Youth Olympic program in 2010 and 2014. FIBA has held World Championships (also called World Cups) in the discipline since 2012.

It’s unknown if NBA players would take part in Olympic 3-on-3. No U.S. 3-on-3 players at worlds or the Youth Olympics has played an NBA game. Some played at Division I programs such as Connecticut and Gonzaga.

Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson, the UConn women’s top two scorers last season, earned 3-on-3 gold at the 2014 Youth Olympics.

Three-on-three is a half-court, one-basket game with two teams of four players (one sub). Typically, game time is 10 minutes or first team to 21 points.

The 2020 Olympic 3-on-3 tournaments will include eight men’s teams and eight women’s teams.

FIBA said it will announce qualification procedures and a competition format at a later date.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Diana Taurasi changes her mind about 2020 Olympics

EVENTS – Additions unless specified
Events
Sport Event #
Aquatics (Swimming) 800m (M) & 1500m (W) +2
4x100m Medley Mixed Relay +1
Archery Mixed Team Event +1
Athletics 4x400m Mixed Relay +1
Basketball 3×3 (M/W) +2
Boxing Transfer of two men’s events to two women’s events 0
Canoe Transfer of three men’s events to three women’s events 0
Cycling (BMX) BMX Freestyle Park (M/W) +2
Cycling (Track) Madison (M/W) +2
Fencing Team Events (M/W) +2
Judo Mixed Team Event +1
Rowing Transfer of one men’s event to one women’s event 0
Sailing Transfer of Mixed Multihull to Mixed Foiling Multihull 0
Shooting Transfer of three men’s events to mixed events 0
Table Tennis Mixed Doubles +1
Triathlon Mixed Team Relay +1
Weightlifting Reduction of one  men’s weight category -1