TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Watch Usain Bolt win last race in Jamaica after red-carpet intro

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJun 10, 2017, 11:45 PM EDT

More: Track and Field

FIBA 3-on-3 Olympics add 3-on-3 basketball, mixed-gender swimming, track events Mary Keitany, Tatyana McFadden to defend NYC Marathon titles Aries Merritt wins first Diamond League race since kidney transplant

Usain Bolt prevailed in the final Jamaican race of his career, winning a 100m in 10.03 seconds at Kingston’s national stadium Saturday night.

Video is here.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been that nervous to run the 100m,” Bolt said in front of a reported 30,000 spectators.

Bolt raced a lackluster field, trailing after his typical slow start but moving up with moderate-to-heavy effort to win by a comfortable .12. Fireworks went off outside the stadium seconds later.

He celebrated by kneeling down in lane 5 at the finish line, kissing the track and stretching his “To Di World” pose.

Bolt, who hasn’t lost in four years, was racing 100m for the first time since the Rio Olympics.

His 10.03 matched his first-ever 100m race time from 2007, when he convinced coach Glen Mills to let him complement his 200m with the 100m.

Bolt’s time Saturday matched his slowest ever in a final this late in a season. It was well off the fastest time in the world this year.

“My execution was poor. My start was poor, as always,” said Bolt, whose only other race since Rio was a 150m in Australia on Feb. 11. “It’s my first race back, I didn’t expect anything spectacular.”

American Christian Coleman clocked an NCAA Championships record 9.82 seconds on Wednesday. Bolt has two months to round into form for the world championships in London.

The fastest 100m time of the night came in an earlier 100m race, where 2012 Olympic silver medalist Yohan Blake ran 9.97 and South African Akani Simbine clocked 10.00. Full meet results are here.

Bolt has three meets left in his farewell season — Ostrava on June 28, Monaco on July 21 and worlds, where he plans to race the 100m and 4x100m relay.

Bolt was paraded around the national stadium track in a black SUV earlier in the night. He stood through a sunroof to acknowledge a packed crowd receiving him with a standing ovation.

He exited the car and walked over a red carpet to an infield ceremony where Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and IAAF president Seb Coe spoke.

Also Saturday, South African Wayde van Niekerk won a 200m in a national record 19.84 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year.

Van Niekerk, who broke Michael Johnson‘s 400m world record in Rio, hopes to run both the 200m and 400m at the world championships.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Christian Coleman smashes NCAA 100m record

After stars’ worry, Olympic golf to stay

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJun 10, 2017, 10:53 AM EDT

More: Golf

Where does Sergio Garcia rank among Spain’s best Olympians? 2020 Olympic golf course changes membership policy IOC VP: Tokyo Olympic golf course must admit female members

Golf was recommended by the IOC executive board to remain on the Olympic program through 2024, along with all sports from the Rio Games.

Golf’s place at the 2024 Olympics — either in Los Angeles or Paris — is set to be ratified by an IOC membership vote later this summer.

Golf was re-added to the Olympics in 2009, but only for 2016 and 2020. When golfers played in Rio, it marked the first Olympic tournaments in 112 years.

Olympic golf had its skeptics leading up to the Games as many men’s stars decided not to play for various reasons, including Jordan SpiethRory McIlroy and Jason Day.

“Because of how [Olympic golf is] being approached in golf circles … I’m not sure if we’re going to have another opportunity to win a gold medal after [Tokyo 2020],” McIlroy said in May 2016.

Both Adam Scott and Gary Player said before Rio they believed Olympic golf should be for amateurs only.

“We’ve got to remember that a lot of people in golf across the world worked extremely hard to get golf back into the Olympics, and if the top players don’t play, we could get kicked out of the Olympics,” Player said in April 2016.

Then-PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem said after the Rio Games that golf’s return to the Olympics was “a game-changer.” He was at the men’s final round with IOC president Thomas Bach in August and said Bach “was blown away.”

“Without me having to explain the situation to him, [Bach] explained to me why at the outset of our entry to the Olympics, we had some hesitation,” Finchem said. “He said, ‘We’ve seen it in a few other sports, but now they understand the power of being an Olympian, of being able to compete on this stage, of being able to interface with these wonderful athletes from all over the globe.’”

Bach said to “expect mammoth galleries” at Tokyo 2020.

Paris is favored to be awarded the 2024 Olympics. Its venue plan has golf at Le Golf National, which will host the 2018 Ryder Cup.

The Los Angeles 2024 Olympic bid plan has golf at Riviera Country Club, which has hosted the PGA Tour stop in Los Angeles for more than 50 years. Riviera also held equestrian events at the 1932 Los Angeles Games, as noted by Olympic historian Bill Mallon.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: LA Olympic bid venues include iconic sites

IOC pushes plan to award 2024, 2028 Olympics to LA, Paris

Los Angeles 2024
LA 2024
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJun 9, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT

More: 2024 Olympics

Olympic flag L.A., Paris Olympic bids await meeting on 2024-2028 hosting L.A. mayor ponders 2028 Olympics Olympic Flag IOC to discuss awarding Olympics to both Los Angeles, Paris

Los Angeles and Paris should split the 2024 and 2028 Olympics, the IOC executive board recommended Friday.

Which city gets 2024 and which gets 2028 is still to be decided.

IOC members will vote on ratifying a double-awarding proposal in July. If it’s ratified, Los Angeles will end the U.S.’ longest drought between hosting Olympics since 1960.

IOC president Thomas Bach said that, ideally, LA, Paris and the IOC would come to an agreement that produces “no losers” for 2024 and 2028.

IOC members could also take an historic double vote at a session in Lima, Peru, on Sept. 13 to choose which city gets 2024 and which gets 2028.

The IOC recommendation was made on the strength of the LA and Paris bids for 2024. There are no formal bids for 2028 yet.

“We have two big birds in our hands, and I cannot see any small bird on the roof,” Bach said when asked about potentially excluding a formal 2028 Olympic bidding process. “There may be some flying over the roof and making some noise, but none of them has landed on the roof.”

It would mark the first time two Olympic hosts are determined at once since 1921, when the 1924 Paris and 1928 Amsterdam Games were awarded, according to Olympstats.com.

Paris bid co-chief Tony Estanguet previously said the French bid would not accept the 2028 Olympics. LA is open to 2028. Bach would not confirm or deny Paris’ ultimatum on Friday.

“We believe that the IOC is acting in the best interests of the Olympic Movement and the future of the Games in taking these steps,” Paris 2024 said in a statement, while not commenting on a 2028 possibility.

Los Angeles would become the first U.S. Olympic host city since Salt Lake City held the 2002 Winter Games and Atlanta had the 1996 Summer Games. The U.S. went 28 years between Los Angeles 1932 and the 1960 Squaw Valley Winter Games.

Los Angeles and Paris would join London as the only cities to host three Olympics. Los Angeles hosted in 1932 and 1984. Paris hosted in 1900 and 1924.

One of the major selling points of Paris’ 2024 bid has been marking the centennial of its 1924 Games.

The 2024 Olympic bid process included dropouts from Boston, Hamburg, Rome and Budapest.

East Asian nations will host the next three Olympics — PyeongChang in 2018, Tokyo in 2020 and Beijing in 2022.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: LA Olympic bid venues include iconic sites