Getty Images

Jordan Burroughs suffers first U.S. loss since 2009 at world trials

By Nick ZaccardiJun 11, 2017, 8:12 AM EDT

Jordan Burroughs lost on U.S. soil for the first time since 2009 but rallied to make the world championships team on Saturday night.

Burroughs, a 2012 Olympic champion and three-time world champion, beat Kyle Dake 2-1 in the best-of-three 74kg freestyle finals at the world team trials in his hometown of Lincoln, Neb.

“After leaving Rio de Janeiro with no medal, I promised myself I’d never let a man feel like that again,” said Burroughs, who had not competed in Lincoln since 2011. “My wife thinks I’m a whole lot sexier when I’m winning, so it’s going to be a good night for me.”

Burroughs lost the opener to Dake on a 2-2 tiebreaker but rallied to win the second and third matches 8-4 and 6-2. He joins Rio gold medalists Helen Maroulis and Kyle Snyder headlining the U.S. team for worlds in Paris in August.

“I don’t even want to be the leader anymore,” Burroughs said. “I think this is Kyle Snyder’s time.”

Burroughs, 29, moved to 142-5 in his senior international freestyle career dating to 2011. The opening loss to Dake marked his second career defeat to an American (Nick Marable, 2014) and first on U.S. soil since 2009, when he wrestled folkstyle at the University of Nebraska.

Dake is one of only four men to win four NCAA wrestling titles, doing so from 2010-13. He’s the only one to do so in four different weight classes or without a redshirt year. But Dake, 26, has struggled against the older Burroughs, getting swept at the world team trials in 2013 and 2015.

Last year, Dake moved up one weight class in part to avoid Burroughs at the Olympic Trials, where only one wrestler per weight class advanced to the Games.

But Dake lost in the 86kg finals at Olympic Trials to Missouri’s J’den Cox, who went on to take bronze in Rio before his senior NCAA season.

Dake returned to 74kg this year and pushed Burroughs to a 2-2 affair at the U.S. Open in April, but lost on a tiebreaker.

Dake had to win two matches earlier Saturday just to face Burroughs, who earned a bye into the finals via that U.S. Open victory.

“I had to sleep in the same house with two toddlers all week, so I say we’re even,” Burroughs joked of his two kids. “I’m getting older, a little bit slower. It’s a little bit harder to get up in the morning and go to practice.”

Michael Jordan’s Olympic shoes auction for record price

Michael Jordan shoes
Grey Flannel Auctions
By Nick ZaccardiJun 11, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT

The Converse sneakers Michael Jordan wore in the 1984 Olympic basketball final sold for $190,372.80 on Sunday morning, a record price for a pair of game-worn shoes.

The shoes, which were autographed, were previously reported to hit the auction block in 2014 and 2015, but they were pulled back.

The previous record price for game-worn shoes was $104,765 for Jordan’s Nikes from his famous “flu game” in the 1997 NBA Finals, according to SCP Auctions.

Jordan averaged 17 points per game in helping the U.S. to gold in Los Angeles, two months before beginning his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls.

He signed the Converse shoes and gave them to a ball boy after the U.S. beat Spain in the gold-medal game. The ball boy is the son of 1970s Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Gail Goodrich.

Watch Usain Bolt win last race in Jamaica after red-carpet intro

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJun 10, 2017, 11:59 PM EDT

Usain Bolt prevailed in the final Jamaican race of his career, winning a 100m in 10.03 seconds at Kingston’s national stadium Saturday night.

Video is here.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been that nervous to run the 100m,” Bolt said in front of a reported 30,000 spectators.

Bolt raced a lackluster field, trailing after his typical slow start but moving up with moderate-to-heavy effort to win by a comfortable .12. Fireworks went off outside the stadium seconds later.

He celebrated by kneeling in lane 5 at the finish line, kissing the blue track and stretching his “To Di World” pose. Bolt partied through dawn, in a T-shirt that read, “What will your legacy look like?”

Bolt, who hasn’t lost in four years, was racing 100m for the first time since the Rio Olympics.

His 10.03 matched his first-ever 100m race time from 2007, when he convinced coach Glen Mills to let him complement his 200m with the 100m.

Bolt’s time Saturday matched his slowest ever in a final this late in a season. It was well off the fastest time in the world this year.

“My execution was poor. My start was poor, as always,” said Bolt, whose only other race since Rio was a 150m in Australia on Feb. 11. “It’s my first race back, I didn’t expect anything spectacular.”

American Christian Coleman clocked an NCAA Championships record 9.82 seconds on Wednesday. Bolt has two months to round into form for the world championships in London.

The fastest 100m time of the night came in an earlier 100m race, where 2012 Olympic silver medalist Yohan Blake ran 9.97 and South African Akani Simbine clocked 10.00. Full meet results are here.

Bolt has three meets left in his farewell season — Ostrava on June 28, Monaco on July 21 and worlds, where he plans to race the 100m and 4x100m relay.

Bolt was paraded around the national stadium track in a black SUV earlier in the night. He stood through a sunroof to acknowledge a packed crowd receiving him with a standing ovation.

He exited the car and walked over a red carpet to an infield ceremony where Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and IAAF president Seb Coe spoke.

Also Saturday, South African Wayde van Niekerk won a 200m in a national record 19.84 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year.

Van Niekerk, who broke Michael Johnson‘s 400m world record in Rio, hopes to run both the 200m and 400m at the world championships.

