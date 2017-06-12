Atlanta Braves’ ‘The Freeze’ identified as U.S. sprinter

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

An incredibly perceptive track and field fan might recognize “The Freeze” from the now-viral Atlanta Braves promotion.

The man behind the full-body suit and ski goggles is Nigel Talton, a sprinter who has clocked 10.47 seconds in the 100m and made the 2013 U.S. Indoor Championships 60m final (green jersey, second from the right in above video).

He ranks as the 4,678th-fastest man all time, according to Tilastopaja.org’s historic 100m rankings.

Talton harbored Rio Olympic dreams but did not qualify for the Olympic Trials because he had not met the entry standard of 10.16 seconds.

He has been racing domestically since 2010, when he broke the Iowa Wesleyan 100m record as a freshman, running 10.73.

He has also been a member of the Atlanta Braves grounds crew since 2012, according to the Washington Post. Chasing down fans on the Suntrust Park outfield track is a bit different than lining up against the nation’s best sprinters.

“Mainly with the big ol’ goggles, it was a big adjustment,” Talton said, according to the newspaper, adding that he is done racing this outdoor season but hopes to make the 2018 World Indoor Championships team. “I’m used to running in those kind of Boathouse speed suits or little short shorts for track meets.”

To make 2018 World Indoors, Talton would likely have to finish in the top two of the 60m at the U.S. Indoors in Albuquerque in February.

