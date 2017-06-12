TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | TRACK AND FIELD
AP

Elisabeth Goergl, world champion Alpine skier, retires with age record

Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 12, 2017, 8:44 AM EDT

More: Alpine Skiing

Lindsey Vonn racing men ‘a very difficult topic,’ Alpine boss says Alpine skiing considers cutting discipline from World Cup Julia Mancuso pushes past hip injury for final Olympic run

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian skier Elisabeth Goergl retired Monday, 2½ years after becoming the oldest woman to win a World Cup race.

A two-time world champion and two-time Olympic bronze medalist, the 36-year-old Goergl said she lacked motivation to prepare for the Olympic season.

“Many fans have asked me to continue for another year but I want to develop in another direction,” she said. “If I had still felt a spark, I would not have retired now.”

Goergl has started an education to become a ski coach, and she has just released a CD with her own songs.

Her career highlight came in 2011, when the Austrian upset favorites Lindsey Vonn and Maria Hoefl-Riesch twice to win the downhill and super-G gold medals at the worlds in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

“That was my biggest and nicest achievement, for sure,” said Goergl, who had performed the song “You’re a Hero” live on stage during the opening ceremony of the worlds.

“To win the super-G the following day was very special. And winning the downhill was the icing on the cake. Double world champion sounded great.”

During 17 seasons, Goergl won five medals at major championships and competed in 378 World Cup races, winning seven of them. She was 33 years, 301 days when she last won a race, a super-G in Val d’Isere, France, in December 2014.

Goergl is also the oldest winner of a downhill. She was 32 years, 11 months when she triumphed in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee in January 2014. However, she will lose that record to Vonn if the American wins a downhill next season.

Her announcement Monday was no surprise. In January, after failing to make the Austrian team for the world championships in St. Moritz, she said she would consider retirement, even with an Olympic season coming up.

“I have taken a lot of time to think about it,” said Goergl, who won the overall title of the lower-tier Europa Cup in 2003. “Since I was 10, I have been chasing my goal to become a ski racer with huge passion. I never gave up and I always found new motivation.”

Goergl stems from a ski-mad family. Her mother, Traudi Hecher, won Olympic downhill bronze in 1960 and ’64. And her older brother, Stephan Goergl, competed on the men’s World Cup from 2001-12.

“The Goergl family has contributed massively to the ski sports in Austria,” said Hans Pum, sports director of the Austrian ski federation.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Mancuso pushes past hip injury for final Olympic run

Marvin Bracy to miss U.S. Track and Field Championships

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJun 12, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT

More: Track and Field

Atlanta Braves’ ‘The Freeze’ identified as U.S. sprinter Watch Usain Bolt win last race in Jamaica after red-carpet intro FIBA 3-on-3 Olympics add 3-on-3 basketball, mixed-gender swimming, track events

Rio Olympic 100m sprinter Marvin Bracy will miss the U.S. Track and Field Championships next week due to recent surgery, his agent said.

The specifics of the surgery and Bracy’s return timetable aren’t clear.

Bracy last raced at the IAAF World Relays April 22, then tried out for the Carolina Panthers two weeks later but was not signed as a wide receiver.

Bracy finished 11th in the 100m at the Rio Games. He snagged the last spot on the Olympic 100m team over veterans Mike Rodgers and Tyson Gay at trials last June.

The former Florida State wideout said in March that if he didn’t make an NFL roster he may try to make it in another professional football league, perhaps the Canadian Football League, before settling on returning to track. Bracy did race in three track meets in April.

“If I have to make a choice, I’m going to stick with the gridiron, if I have that opportunity,” Bracy said at FSU’s pro day in March. “But if not, if track is what I’ve got to do, it’s what I’ve got to do, because I’ve got family to take care of.”

Bracy hasn’t played a competitive football game in five years.

The U.S. sprint team for worlds in August may look very different than it did in Rio. Not only is Bracy out, but 100m teammate Trayvon Bromell hasn’t raced since Rio due to Achilles surgery.

Justin Gatlin, the Olympic 100m silver medalist, hasn’t broken 10 seconds in a wind-legal race this year.

The fastest man in the world in 2017 is University of Tennessee junior Christian Coleman, who finished sixth in the 100m at the 2016 Olympic Trials. Coleman ran 9.82 at the NCAA Championships last week, breaking the meet record.

The top three in the 100m at the U.S. Championships on June 23 make the team for worlds in London, where they will try to dethrone Usain Bolt in Bolt’s final career individual race.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Top rival not convinced Bolt will retire this summer

Sue Bird keeps Team USA door open, too

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJun 12, 2017, 2:47 PM EDT

More: Basketball

Breanna Stewart wants to play 5-on-5 and 3-on-3 in Tokyo LeBron James uninterested in Olympic 3-on-3, picks Dream Team anyway Michael Jordan shoes Michael Jordan’s Olympic shoes auction for record price

Some days, Sue Bird feels as if she’s on borrowed time. Other days, the WNBA’s oldest player considers a potential fifth Olympics in Tokyo.

“Only three years away,” she said Sunday.

Bird, like her former University of Connecticut teammate Diana Taurasi, sounds more optimistic now about playing for Team USA again than she did last year. They could both be on the 2018 World Cup team.

Taurasi said last week that she would keep playing for the national team as long as she’s asked, with one likely caveat. Bird would have to suit up, too.

“It’s easy to group us in a lot of ways,” Bird said before scoring a season-high 21 points in a Seattle Storm loss at the New York Liberty on Sunday. “I’m sure the decision will be kind of, sort of together, but at the same time, separate.

“In terms of health and where you are in two, three years, it’s tough to say. I can also tell you that, I think I can speak for both of us when I say, if we’re both playing at a high level and feel good and we’re asked to represent our country, it would be really hard to say no.”

Bird turns 40 in 2020, when she will be nearly three years older than any previous U.S. Olympic basketball player. She said before Rio that 2016 would likely be her last Olympics.

Bird, who missed one game in Rio with a left knee sprain, underwent left knee surgery for a fifth time in April. But she’s averaging a career-high 8.1 assists per game this season, leading the WNBA through seven games.

New U.S. coach Dawn Staley, who replaced Geno Auriemma (Bird and Taurasi’s college coach), said in March that it was her gut feeling that both Bird and Taurasi would make a run for Tokyo. Staley, Bird and Taurasi were teammates at the 2004 Athens Games.

Bird said she hasn’t had any discussions with Staley and no meaningful ones with women’s national team director Carol Callan the spring.

But Bird and Taurasi may well be needed. The U.S. team of 12 in Rio included just three primary guards — Taurasi, Bird and Lindsay Whalen, all 34 years and older.

“If it comes down to it and the team needs me in whatever capacity I’d oblige,” Bird said, according to The Associated Press. “I don’t think if you’re asked to represent your country you say no to them.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Will Candace Parker wear Team USA jersey again?