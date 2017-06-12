TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

LeBron James uninterested in Olympic 3-on-3, picks Dream Team anyway

Associated PressJun 12, 2017, 8:56 AM EDT

More: Basketball

LeBron James most likely won’t be playing in the new 3-on-3 competition at the 2020 Olympics.

And it’s even less likely that Michael Jordan or Magic Johnson will participate.

But a trio of MJ, Magic and LeBron in a 3-on-3 tournament would be, let’s just say, formidable.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star didn’t hesitate when asked who his dream teammates would be for the Tokyo Games. That’s right, Michael and Magic — the leaders of the 1992 Dream Team.

When asked which current players he’d love to team with, James was a bit more cautious.

“I don’t know, I have to think about it,” James said before practice Sunday as he prepared for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

While James said fans shouldn’t expect to see him in the competition — it’s still unclear if the NBA will even allow its players to compete — he is happy the new hoops tournament was added.

“It’s great for basketball,” he said. “For us to be able to add another category to the Olympics, another basketball category, I think it’s pretty great. I haven’t seen the full layout of how they plan on executing it … are they going to use NBA guys, are they going to use college guys. I’m not quite sure.

“I’m not very good in a 3-on-3 thing. I’m more of a 5-on-5 guy. I stay out of the 1-on-1 matchups during our practice, the 2-on-2 and the 3-on-3s. So probably not. I probably won’t be a part of the 3-on-3 matchup.”

The new Olympic event was added Friday by the International Olympic Committee. There will be eight men’s teams and eight women’s teams competing. As far as what teams are selected and how teams qualify, that’s still unclear.

“They don’t want just the basketball powers to compete in 3-on-3,” said USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley. “FIBA will get together and figure out how teams will qualify. They will definitely want to reward countries that have been doing a lot of 3-on-3 activities.”

The U.S. has been pushing 3-on-3 over the past few years and held a national tournament last month. The winners will head to the World Cup in France later this month.

“The last few years, we have made a major push in 3-on-3 basketball with our nationwide Dew NBA 3X tour and several international 3-on-3 competitions. The Olympic stage will provide these elite athletes with the opportunity to further demonstrate their talents,” NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum said.

NBA players grew up playing 3-on-3 and welcomed its addition, even if they don’t end up playing.

Draymond Green is one those players, and said one reason he is in a favor of it is because “guys can win that are not pro athletes.”

The Golden State Warriors forward said “that could be really good. You see in these other sports where they go compete in the Olympics but they have regular day jobs. I think that can be like that for 3-on-3. So I think that can be great.”

The U.S. has never won a men’s gold medal while playing in the 3-on-3 World Cup, which began in 2012. Serbia has won the title twice and Qatar was the champion in 2014. The Americans won the silver in 2016 after finishing 14th in 2014.

The rules are made for up-tempo competition .

With one 10-minute period, the 3-on-3 is a lot quicker than its 5-on-5 counterpart. A game can end even sooner if a team scores 21 points in less than 10 minutes. If the game is tied after 10 minutes, it goes into overtime with the first team scoring two points in OT wins.

Those rules make a big difference in limiting the Americans’ depth, which they have used to overwhelm opponents in traditional Olympic basketball games.

Marvin Bracy to miss U.S. Track and Field Championships

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJun 12, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT

More: Track and Field

Rio Olympic 100m sprinter Marvin Bracy will miss the U.S. Track and Field Championships next week due to recent surgery, his agent said.

The specifics of the surgery and Bracy’s return timetable aren’t clear.

Bracy last raced at the IAAF World Relays April 22, then tried out for the Carolina Panthers two weeks later but was not signed as a wide receiver.

Bracy finished 11th in the 100m at the Rio Games. He snagged the last spot on the Olympic 100m team over veterans Mike Rodgers and Tyson Gay at trials last June.

The former Florida State wideout said in March that if he didn’t make an NFL roster he may try to make it in another professional football league, perhaps the Canadian Football League, before settling on returning to track. Bracy did race in three track meets in April.

“If I have to make a choice, I’m going to stick with the gridiron, if I have that opportunity,” Bracy said at FSU’s pro day in March. “But if not, if track is what I’ve got to do, it’s what I’ve got to do, because I’ve got family to take care of.”

Bracy hasn’t played a competitive football game in five years.

The U.S. sprint team for worlds in August may look very different than it did in Rio. Not only is Bracy out, but 100m teammate Trayvon Bromell hasn’t raced since Rio due to Achilles surgery.

Justin Gatlin, the Olympic 100m silver medalist, hasn’t broken 10 seconds in a wind-legal race this year.

The fastest man in the world in 2017 is University of Tennessee junior Christian Coleman, who finished sixth in the 100m at the 2016 Olympic Trials. Coleman ran 9.82 at the NCAA Championships last week, breaking the meet record.

The top three in the 100m at the U.S. Championships on June 23 make the team for worlds in London, where they will try to dethrone Usain Bolt in Bolt’s final career individual race.

Sue Bird keeps Team USA door open, too

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJun 12, 2017, 2:47 PM EDT

More: Basketball

Some days, Sue Bird feels as if she’s on borrowed time. Other days, the WNBA’s oldest player considers a potential fifth Olympics in Tokyo.

“Only three years away,” she said Sunday.

Bird, like her former University of Connecticut teammate Diana Taurasi, sounds more optimistic now about playing for Team USA again than she did last year. They could both be on the 2018 World Cup team.

Taurasi said last week that she would keep playing for the national team as long as she’s asked, with one likely caveat. Bird would have to suit up, too.

“It’s easy to group us in a lot of ways,” Bird said before scoring a season-high 21 points in a Seattle Storm loss at the New York Liberty on Sunday. “I’m sure the decision will be kind of, sort of together, but at the same time, separate.

“In terms of health and where you are in two, three years, it’s tough to say. I can also tell you that, I think I can speak for both of us when I say, if we’re both playing at a high level and feel good and we’re asked to represent our country, it would be really hard to say no.”

Bird turns 40 in 2020, when she will be nearly three years older than any previous U.S. Olympic basketball player. She said before Rio that 2016 would likely be her last Olympics.

Bird, who missed one game in Rio with a left knee sprain, underwent left knee surgery for a fifth time in April. But she’s averaging a career-high 8.1 assists per game this season, leading the WNBA through seven games.

New U.S. coach Dawn Staley, who replaced Geno Auriemma (Bird and Taurasi’s college coach), said in March that it was her gut feeling that both Bird and Taurasi would make a run for Tokyo. Staley, Bird and Taurasi were teammates at the 2004 Athens Games.

Bird said she hasn’t had any discussions with Staley and no meaningful ones with women’s national team director Carol Callan the spring.

But Bird and Taurasi may well be needed. The U.S. team of 12 in Rio included just three primary guards — Taurasi, Bird and Lindsay Whalen, all 34 years and older.

“If it comes down to it and the team needs me in whatever capacity I’d oblige,” Bird said, according to The Associated Press. “I don’t think if you’re asked to represent your country you say no to them.”

