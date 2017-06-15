TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | TRACK AND FIELD

Olympic medalist loses wig on long jump (video)

By Nick ZaccardiJun 15, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT

Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor lost her wig on her opening long jump attempt at a Diamond League meet in Oslo on Thursday.

The Nigerian, a 2008 Olympic silver medalist, leaped 6.21 meters, well off her personal best of seven meters flat.

Her wig came off as she landed and whipped her head back in the sand pit. Okagbare-Ighoteguonor appeared to notice the embarrassing error when she looked back at her mark and smiled.

She went on to finish seventh.

Olympic Channel launches July 15 with world championships coverage

By Nick ZaccardiJun 15, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will launch July 15 with coverage of world championships in swimming and diving, beach volleyball and track and field to begin year-round programming.

Details from NBC Sports PR are here.

The world aquatics championships, featuring swimming and diving, will be in Budapest from July 14-30. Diving runs from July 14-22, while swimming events are July 23-30. Katie Ledecky is expected to headline the U.S. team that will be determined at nationals in two weeks.

Beach volleyball worlds run from July 18-Aug. 6 in Vienna and are set to feature three-time Olympic champion Kerri Walsh Jennings with new partner Nicole Branagh and Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, the No. 1 seed on the men’s side.

The world track and field championships will be in London from Aug. 4-13, featuring Usain Bolt‘s final races before retirement.

The Olympic Channel will also air Olympic-themed original content produced by NBC Universal, the International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic Committee. It includes programming from filmmakers shooting around the world, archival footage from the IOC and NBC’s libraries of Olympic features and documentaries and original Team USA pieces produced by the USOC.

More programming announcements will come later this summer.

The Olympic Channel will launch in more than 35 million homes, available to most subscribers of Altice, AT&T DirecTV, Comcast, Spectrum and Verizon. It will also be available on streaming services DirecTV Now, Fubo, Hulu, Sony PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV.

The Olympic Channel will live stream on OlympicChannel.com, the Olympic Channel app, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Select replays and highlights will be available on those platforms and TeamUSA.org.

16-year-old runs 3:56 mile; Oslo recap

By Nick ZaccardiJun 15, 2017, 4:04 PM EDT

Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who at 16 is already the youngest sub-4-minute miler in history, lowered that mark by another two seconds at a Diamond League meet in Oslo on Thursday.

Ingebrigtsen won a mile race in 3 minutes, 56.29 seconds. Three weeks ago, Ingebrigtsen became the youngest man to break four minutes in the mile by running 3:58.07 at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene.

“I believe that I could run at least one second faster [than at the Pre Classic] if I had the right pace from the beginning, so I’m really happy,” Ingebrigtsen said Thursday. “This is probably the best day that can happen to me. … There’s no limits. It’s up to myself how fast I can run.”

Full Oslo results are here. Many U.S. stars sat out the meet as they prepare for next week’s national championships, a qualifier for worlds in London in August.

In other events Thursday, favorites Caster Semenya and Andre De Grasse and Dafne Schippers all won races.

Semenya, the scrutinized South African, extended her 800m winning streak to 17 meets dating to 2015. She beat a field including Olympic silver and bronze medalists Francine Niyonsaba and Margaret Wambui. Niyonsaba was closest, finished .59 behind Semenya, who won in her typical relaxed fashion.

De Grasse had a much closer victory. He held off Brit C.J. Ujah by .01 in the 100m, clocking 10.01 seconds with a .2 meter/second tailwind.

De Grasse, who took 100m bronze and 200m silver behind Usain Bolt in Rio, ranks No. 14 in the world this year in the 100m, but he is known to ease his way into a season.

Schippers, the Olympic 200m silver medalist, ran under protest after a false start. She crossed the finish line first in 22.31 seconds but was later DQ’d for the infraction. She appealed, and 45 minutes later was reinstated as the winner.

Her clocking was well of the fastest time in the world this year of 21.77 set by Tori Bowie.

In the high jump, two-time Olympic medalist Mutaz Barshim of Qatar cleared 2.38 meters, the highest in the world this year. He beat a field that included the top five from Rio.

The Diamond League season continues in Stockholm on Sunday, with coverage on NBC Sports Gold starting at 9:15 a.m. ET.

