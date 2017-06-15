Olympic Channel launches July 15 with world championships coverage

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will launch July 15 with coverage of world championships in swimming and diving, beach volleyball and track and field to begin year-round programming.

Details from NBC Sports PR are here.

The world aquatics championships, featuring swimming and diving, will be in Budapest from July 14-30. Diving runs from July 14-22, while swimming events are July 23-30. Katie Ledecky is expected to headline the U.S. team that will be determined at nationals in two weeks.

Beach volleyball worlds run from July 18-Aug. 6 in Vienna and are set to feature three-time Olympic champion Kerri Walsh Jennings with new partner Nicole Branagh and Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, the No. 1 seed on the men’s side.

The world track and field championships will be in London from Aug. 4-13, featuring Usain Bolt‘s final races before retirement.

The Olympic Channel will also air Olympic-themed original content produced by NBC Universal, the International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic Committee. It includes programming from filmmakers shooting around the world, archival footage from the IOC and NBC’s libraries of Olympic features and documentaries and original Team USA pieces produced by the USOC.

More programming announcements will come later this summer.

The Olympic Channel will launch in more than 35 million homes, available to most subscribers of Altice, AT&T DirecTV, Comcast, Spectrum and Verizon. It will also be available on streaming services DirecTV Now, Fubo, Hulu, Sony PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV.

The Olympic Channel will live stream on OlympicChannel.com, the Olympic Channel app, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Select replays and highlights will be available on those platforms and TeamUSA.org.

