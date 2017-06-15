TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | TRACK AND FIELD

U.S. volleyball player goes head-first into barrier for save (video)

By Nick ZaccardiJun 15, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

Call it an impressive first impression for U.S. outside hitter T.J. DeFalco.

DeFalco, making his FIVB World League debut this year, rushed out of bounds, off the court and through a barrier — head-first, mind you — to save a ball in a match with Iran on Thursday.

Then Olympic libero Erik Shoji managed to get the ball over the net for a kill. The ball landed as Iran players stood dumbfounded.

The U.S. went on to win 25-17, 25-22, 30-28. The Americans next play Russia on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. ET on NBCSports.com/live.

Olympic Channel launches July 15 with world championships coverage

By Nick ZaccardiJun 15, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will launch July 15 with coverage of world championships in swimming and diving, beach volleyball and track and field to begin year-round programming.

Details from NBC Sports PR are here.

The world aquatics championships, featuring swimming and diving, will be in Budapest from July 14-30. Diving runs from July 14-22, while swimming events are July 23-30. Katie Ledecky is expected to headline the U.S. team that will be determined at nationals in two weeks.

Beach volleyball worlds run from July 18-Aug. 6 in Vienna and are set to feature three-time Olympic champion Kerri Walsh Jennings with new partner Nicole Branagh and Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, the No. 1 seed on the men’s side.

The world track and field championships will be in London from Aug. 4-13, featuring Usain Bolt‘s final races before retirement.

The Olympic Channel will also air Olympic-themed original content produced by NBC Universal, the International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic Committee. It includes programming from filmmakers shooting around the world, archival footage from the IOC and NBC’s libraries of Olympic features and documentaries and original Team USA pieces produced by the USOC.

More programming announcements will come later this summer.

The Olympic Channel will launch in more than 35 million homes, available to most subscribers of Altice, AT&T DirecTV, Comcast, Spectrum and Verizon. It will also be available on streaming services DirecTV Now, Fubo, Hulu, Sony PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV.

The Olympic Channel will live stream on OlympicChannel.com, the Olympic Channel app, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Select replays and highlights will be available on those platforms and TeamUSA.org.

Olympic medalist loses wig on long jump (video)

By Nick ZaccardiJun 15, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT

Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor lost her wig on her opening long jump attempt at a Diamond League meet in Oslo on Thursday.

The Nigerian, a 2008 Olympic silver medalist, leaped 6.21 meters, well off her personal best of seven meters flat.

Her wig came off as she landed and whipped her head back in the sand pit. Okagbare-Ighoteguonor appeared to notice the embarrassing error when she looked back at her mark and smiled.

She went on to finish seventh.

