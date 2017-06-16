TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | TRACK AND FIELD

Gabriele Grunewald accepted into U.S. Champs, racing amid chemotherapy

By Nick ZaccardiJun 16, 2017, 2:54 PM EDT

Gabriele Grunewald underwent chemotherapy infusions the last two weeks. Next week, she will race at the U.S. Track and Field Championships.

Grunewald, battling cancer for the fourth time since 2009, was accepted into the 1500m for nationals, USA Track and Field announced Friday.

Grunewald had not met the automatic qualifying time of 4:09.50, but she ranked 24th in the U.S. standings in the last year with a best time of 4:11.86. USA Track and Field can extend national fields beyond automatic qualifiers to 30 or more runners.

Grunewald, who just missed the 2012 Olympic team by finishing fourth at Trials, was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare cancer, in 2009 and underwent surgery. It was later found again in her thyroid a year later and her liver both last August, leaving a 13-inch scar across her stomach, and then in March.

Grunewald delayed chemotherapy this spring in a bid to automatically qualify for nationals.

She raced five times on the track with a best time of 4:12.29. Her most recent attempt to hit the qualifying mark came last Saturday, four days after her first chemotherapy treatment. She ran 4:28.88.

“I was feeling pretty good with almost zero side effects from my first infusion so I thought I’d give the US standard one more ‘go’ at the Music City Distance Carnival [in Nashville],” was posted on Grunewald’s Instagram. “It. was. tough! Even though I felt normal on my warmup and during my little workout two days before the race, I just didn’t feel like myself out there. I was okay through about 800 but then the wheels fell off —dramatically and abruptly — after that. I’ve never thought to myself, ‘wow, a lap to go seems really far’ in a 1500, but there’s a first time for everything! It was truly a disaster in terms of running fast but I feel satisfied in giving it a shot.”

Expect to see Grunewald toe the line for the 1500m first round Thursday night on NBC Sports Gold. The 12-woman final is two days later.

Three days after that, Grunewald will begin round 2 of chemotherapy, according to Women’s Running.

Stockholm Diamond League preview, broadcast schedule

AP
By Nick ZaccardiJun 16, 2017, 11:08 AM EDT

Andre De Grasse and Asbel Kiprop headline a Diamond League meet in Stockholm, live on Sunday starting at 9:15 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold and 10 a.m. on NBCSN.

De Grasse, the only man other than Usain Bolt to earn three sprint medals in Rio, will look to break 10 seconds in the 100m for the first time since the Olympics.

Meanwhile, the 2008 Olympic champion Kiprop runs his first international 1500m race of the year. Kiprop went into the Rio Games as the favorite but finished sixth. Instead, Matthew Centrowitz ended a 108-year U.S. gold-medal drought in the event.

Athletes are preparing for the world championships in London in August. Bershawn Jackson, the 2008 Olympic 400m hurdles bronze medalist, is the only notable American in Stockholm as the U.S. Championships are next week.

Stockholm start lists are available here. Here’s the schedule (all times Eastern):

9:20 a.m. — Men’s/women’s discus
9:38 — Women’s pole vault
10:03 — Men’s 400m hurdles
10:07 — Women’s high jump
10:33 — Men’s 400m
10:50 — Men’s long jump
10:52 — Men’s 3000m steeplechase
11:08 — Women’s 200m
11:18 — Men’s 110m hurdles
11:28 — Men’s 1500m
11:40 — Men’s 100m
11:53 — Women’s 800m

Here are three events to watch:

Men’s/Women’s Discus — 9:20 a.m.

The major players from Thursday’s meet in Oslo are back, including every 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion — German brothers Robert and Christoph Harting and Croatian Sandra Perkovic.

Despite his Rio gold, Christoph has never won a Diamond League meet. Robert last prevailed in 2014. They were fifth and sixth in Oslo behind Swede Daniel Stahl, who didn’t make it out of qualifying at the Olympics.

The women’s discus is a little more stable. Perkovic is on a 16-meet winning streak but has been tested at her first two Diamond League meets this year, winning by less than two feet each time. In 2016, she regularly prevailed by more than 10 feet.

Men’s 1500m — 11:28 a.m.

This is a battle between two Kenyans.

Kiprop, the three-time reigning world champion, faces 21-year-old Timothy Cheruiyot. In his last two 1500m finals, Kiprop lost to the young Cheruiyot at the Diamond League final in Brussels last season and the Kenyan Championships six days ago.

Kiprop’s safety net of a bye into the London worlds may account for that last defeat, but Cheruiyot is the real deal. He was the fourth fastest 1500m runner in the world last year, behind the three Kenyans who beat him at the Olympic Trials.

Men’s 100m — 11:40 a.m. 

De Grasse just missed his first sub-10 since Rio when he won in Oslo on Thursday in 10.01 seconds. The Canadian gets another shot in Stockholm ahead of next month’s Canadian Championships.

Nobody in Saturday’s field has broken 10 seconds this season, though it does include fourth-, fifth- and sixth-place sprint finishers from Rio in Adam GemiliChurandy Martina and Ben Youssef Meite.

Still, De Grasse is the clear favorite eyeing his third straight Diamond League race victory. He’ll look to improve upon his world No. 14 ranking this year and consolidate his threat to Bolt at worlds in two months.

McDonald’s ends longtime Olympic sponsorship 3 years early

McDonald's
Getty Images
1 Comment
By Nick ZaccardiJun 16, 2017, 7:56 AM EDT

More: Olympics

McDonald’s ended its Olympic sponsorship agreement after more than 40 years with the IOC, three years before their current deal runs out.

“In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, we understand that McDonald’s is looking to focus on different business priorities,” Timo Lumme, Managing Director of IOC Television and Marketing Services, said in a press release. “For these reasons, we have mutually agreed with McDonald’s to part ways.”

McDonald’s will still be a PyeongChang 2018 sponsor, with its usual restaurants in the Olympic Park and Olympic Village.

McDonald’s receives plenty of Games-time buzz for its athletes’ village store, where athletes can get food for free.

The IOC has no immediate plans for a sponsor to replace McDonald’s.

McDonald’s airlifted hamburgers to U.S. athletes at the 1968 Grenoble Winter Games after they reported being homesick for American food. The restaurant became an official Olympic sponsor in 1976 and has been ever since.

It made its most headlines at the 1984 Los Angeles Games with a scratch-off promotion — “When the U.S. wins, you win” (commercial here). In a specified event, if the U.S. won gold, the giveaway was a free Big Mac. Silver, a regular order of fries. Bronze, a free Coca-Cola.

McDonald’s ended up giving away more food and drink than it anticipated because the Soviet Union announced a boycott two months before the Games. The U.S. earned 174 medals with 83 golds, about double the amounts from its previous Games.

Perhaps no high-profile Olympic athlete has enjoyed the free Olympic McDonald’s more than Usain Bolt, who famously wrote that he ate 1,000 chicken McNuggets at the 2008 Beijing Games.

In 2012, McDonald’s opened its largest freestanding restaurant in the world at the London Olympic Park for the Games, 32,000 square feet and two floors.

