Ajee Wilson loses American record after positive test; no ban

Olympian Ajee Wilson was stripped of her American indoor 800m record after testing positive for a banned substance but does not face a ban after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency determined she ingested the substance without fault or negligence.
Wilson, who was eliminated in the Rio Olympic 800m semifinals, tested positive for the anabolic agent zeranol at the Feb. 11 Millrose Games, where she broke a 15-year-old American record by .44.
Wilson, 23, hasn’t competed outdoors this season but is entered in the U.S. Track and Field Championships 800m that begins Thursday.
After an investigation, USADA concluded it was highly likely that Wilson’s positive test was as a result of contaminated meat. Zeranol is a legal growth promotant in U.S. beef cattle. There was a low concentration of the substance in Wilson’s urine sample.
USADA gathered evidence from Wilson, including reviewing dietary habits and food receipts. She had passed a drug test one week earlier.
U.S. Olympic 800m runner Alysia Montaño will race several months into pregnancy at the U.S. Championships for the second time in four years.
The 2012 U.S. Olympian Montaño, due in November with her second child, will race in the first round of the 800m on Thursday (7:25 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold).
In 2014, Montaño made worldwide headlines for racing while eight months pregnant at nationals in Sacramento.
When Montaño announced her second pregnancy in April, she had no plans to compete at this year’s nationals, also in Sacramento.
The outspoken runner changed her mind, her husband and manager, Louis, said Monday, confirming a Flotrack report.
Montaño, 31, last raced at the Millrose Games on Feb. 11 in her first meet since falling in the 2016 Olympic Trials 800m final.
Montaño is set to be awarded her first two world outdoor championships medals, four and six years after she ran those races, due to a former Russian rival’s doping ban.
MORE: Montaño finds little joy after Russian stripped of medals
NBC, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold will air comprehensive live coverage of the U.S. Track and Field Championships in Sacramento, Calif., from Thursday through Sunday.
The U.S. Championships serve as a qualifying meet for the world championships in London in August. The top three finishers per event this week make the worlds team, should they reach the qualifying times or marks.
In addition to the top three, reigning world champions from 2015 and Diamond League champions from 2016 receive automatic byes into worlds, should they toe the start line in Sacramento.
That list includes Allyson Felix and LaShawn Merritt in the 400m, Christian Taylor in the triple jump and Keni Harrison in the 100m hurdles.
The headliners include most of the 40 U.S. athletes who earned medals in Rio. A full schedule of events is here.
The nine-time Olympic medalist Felix is expected to contest the 200m in Sacramento and possibly attempt a 200m-400m double at worlds.
Five-time Olympic medalist Justin Gatlin faces a new crop of sprinters in his bid to make the worlds team at age 35. Only one American in history has raced a 100m at an Olympics or worlds at a more advanced age — Gail Devers at Athens 2004 at 37.
Notable absentees will be retired decathlete Ashton Eaton and 100m hurdles gold medalist Brianna Rollins, who is serving a suspension.
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Key Events
|Thursday
|3:45 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
|NBC Sports Gold
|100m first round, 10,000m finals
|Friday
|3:45-10:30 p.m.
|NBC Sports Gold
|100m semis, men’s triple jump final
|Friday
|10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
|NBCSN, Gold
|100m finals, 5000m finals
|Saturday
|1:45-4 p.m.; 6-6:30
|NBC Sports Gold
|200m first round, men’s pole vault
|Saturday
|4-6 p.m.
|NBC, Gold
|400m finals, men’s 1500m final
|Sunday
|9:45 a.m.-4 p.m.; 6-6:10
|NBC Sports Gold
|200m semis, men’s shot put
|Sunday
|4-6 p.m.
|NBC, Gold
|200m finals, 110m hurdles final