Ajee Wilson loses American record after positive test; no ban

Olympian Ajee Wilson was stripped of her American indoor 800m record after testing positive for a banned substance but does not face a ban after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency determined she ingested the substance without fault or negligence.

Wilson, who was eliminated in the Rio Olympic 800m semifinals, tested positive for the anabolic agent zeranol at the Feb. 11 Millrose Games, where she broke a 15-year-old American record by .44.

Wilson, 23, hasn’t competed outdoors this season but is entered in the U.S. Track and Field Championships 800m that begins Thursday.

After an investigation, USADA concluded it was highly likely that Wilson’s positive test was as a result of contaminated meat. Zeranol is a legal growth promotant in U.S. beef cattle. There was a low concentration of the substance in Wilson’s urine sample.

USADA gathered evidence from Wilson, including reviewing dietary habits and food receipts. She had passed a drug test one week earlier.

