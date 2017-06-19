Alysia Montano to race pregnant again at U.S. Championships

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

U.S. Olympic 800m runner Alysia Montaño will race several months into pregnancy at the U.S. Championships for the second time in four years.

The 2012 U.S. Olympian Montaño, due in November with her second child, will race in the first round of the 800m on Thursday (7:25 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold).

In 2014, Montaño made worldwide headlines for racing while eight months pregnant at nationals in Sacramento.

When Montaño announced her second pregnancy in April, she had no plans to compete at this year’s nationals, also in Sacramento.

The outspoken runner changed her mind, her husband and manager, Louis, said Monday, confirming a Flotrack report.

Montaño, 31, last raced at the Millrose Games on Feb. 11 in her first meet since falling in the 2016 Olympic Trials 800m final.

Montaño is set to be awarded her first two world outdoor championships medals, four and six years after she ran those races, due to a former Russian rival’s doping ban.

MORE: Montaño finds little joy after Russian stripped of medals