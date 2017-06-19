U.S. Track and Field Championships broadcast schedule

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

NBC, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold will air comprehensive live coverage of the U.S. Track and Field Championships in Sacramento, Calif., from Thursday through Sunday.

The U.S. Championships serve as a qualifying meet for the world championships in London in August. The top three finishers per event this week make the worlds team, should they reach the qualifying times or marks.

In addition to the top three, reigning world champions from 2015 and Diamond League champions from 2016 receive automatic byes into worlds, should they toe the start line in Sacramento.

That list includes Allyson Felix and LaShawn Merritt in the 400m, Christian Taylor in the triple jump and Keni Harrison in the 100m hurdles.

The headliners include most of the 40 U.S. athletes who earned medals in Rio. A full schedule of events is here.

The nine-time Olympic medalist Felix is expected to contest the 200m in Sacramento and possibly attempt a 200m-400m double at worlds.

Five-time Olympic medalist Justin Gatlin faces a new crop of sprinters in his bid to make the worlds team at age 35. Only one American in history has raced a 100m at an Olympics or worlds at a more advanced age — Gail Devers at Athens 2004 at 37.

Notable absentees will be retired decathlete Ashton Eaton and 100m hurdles gold medalist Brianna Rollins, who is serving a suspension.

