U.S. medal upgrade likely after another Russian doping ban

American Francena McCorory is in line to be upgraded from fourth place to the bronze medal from the 2011 World Championships 400m after original bronze medalist Anastasia Kapachinskaya was retroactively disqualified Wednesday.
The move came after a Kapachinskaya doping sample from the 2011 Worlds was retested and found to contain banned steroids, according to Russia’s track and field federation.
Last year, Kapachinskaya was retroactively disqualified from the 2008 Beijing Games after a doping sample retest came back positive for the same steroids.
She was memorably passed by American Sanya Richards-Ross on the Beijing Olympic 4x400m anchor leg and finished fifth in the individual 400m.
In the 2011 Worlds 400m final, Kapachinskaya passed McCorory on the final straightaway in Daegu, South Korea for bronze behind Botswana’s Amantle Montsho and American Allyson Felix.
McCorory owns five Olympic or world outdoor championships 4x400m medals but has never earned an individual medal at a global outdoor meet.
