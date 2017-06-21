TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | TRACK AND FIELD
India Olympic body eyes bid for 2032 Games

By Nick ZaccardiJun 21, 2017, 12:23 PM EDT

The India Olympic Association asked its government for permission for a 2032 Olympic bid, the organization’s president said, according to Reuters.

“I am telling them if you bid, I will make sure you get it,” N. Ramachandran said, according to the report, adding that he has discussed hosting an Olympics with IOC president Thomas Bach.

The 2024 and 2028 Olympics could both be awarded this summer to Los Angeles and Paris, making the next available Summer Games not until 2032.

India has never been an Olympic bid finalist but has held the Commonwealth Games. In 2010, the New Delhi-hosted multi-sport event came under fire for construction delays, poor infrastructure, unsanitary athletes’ village conditions and corruption.

India is the world’s second-largest country by population with more than 1.3 billion people, but it ranks outside the top 50 nations with 28 all-time medals.

IOC president to meet Donald Trump, talk Olympic bid

By OlympicTalkJun 21, 2017, 2:01 PM EDT

President Donald Trump will meet IOC President Thomas Bach for the first time on Thursday at the White House to discuss Los Angeles’ 2024 Olympic bid, according to The New York Times and ESPN.com.

The IOC is based in Lausanne, Switzerland, but Bach was in New York on Wednesday to announce the IOC’s new sponsorship deal with Intel.

Trump and Bach spoke by phone about LA 2024 in November, after Trump’s election.

Trump “expressed his strong support” for LA 2024 then, according to LA 2024. Trump later said he believed the IOC was “very happy” when it spoke with him about the bid.

“They wanted to have an endorsement from me, and I gave it to them very loud and clear,” Trump said in February. “I would love to see the Olympics go to Los Angeles. I think that it’ll be terrific. The United States committee’s members have asked me to speak up about it, and I have, and I think I’ve helped them, and let’s see what happens. But I’d be very happy and honored if they would choose Los Angeles, and we’d stand behind it.”

Los Angeles and Paris are vying for the 2024 Games, due to be voted on by IOC members on Sept. 13. But the IOC executive board recommended on June 9 that those two cities split the 2024 and 2028 Olympics instead.

Which city would get which Olympics would have to be decided. Both LA and Paris prefer 2024. Paris 2024’s stance is that it will only accept the 2024 Games. LA 2024 has repeated that it will not issue an ultimatum.

IOC members will vote on ratifying a double-awarding proposal in July.

If it’s ratified, Los Angeles will become the first U.S. Olympic host city since Salt Lake City in 2002 (Winter Games) and Atlanta in 1996, ending the U.S.’ longest drought between hosting Olympics since the 28-year gap between 1932 and 1960.

U.S. medal upgrade likely after another Russian doping ban

By Nick ZaccardiJun 21, 2017, 11:51 AM EDT

American Francena McCorory is in line to be upgraded from fourth place to the bronze medal from the 2011 World Championships 400m after original bronze medalist Anastasia Kapachinskaya was retroactively disqualified Wednesday.

The move came after a Kapachinskaya doping sample from the 2011 Worlds was retested and found to contain banned steroids, according to Russia’s track and field federation.

Last year, Kapachinskaya was retroactively disqualified from the 2008 Beijing Games after a doping sample retest came back positive for the same steroids.

She was memorably passed by American Sanya Richards-Ross on the Beijing Olympic 4x400m anchor leg and finished fifth in the individual 400m.

In the 2011 Worlds 400m final, Kapachinskaya passed McCorory on the final straightaway in Daegu, South Korea for bronze behind Botswana’s Amantle Montsho and American Allyson Felix.

McCorory owns five Olympic or world outdoor championships 4x400m medals but has never earned an individual medal at a global outdoor meet.

