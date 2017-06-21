India Olympic body eyes bid for 2032 Games

The India Olympic Association asked its government for permission for a 2032 Olympic bid, the organization’s president said, according to Reuters.
“I am telling them if you bid, I will make sure you get it,” N. Ramachandran said, according to the report, adding that he has discussed hosting an Olympics with IOC president Thomas Bach.
The 2024 and 2028 Olympics could both be awarded this summer to Los Angeles and Paris, making the next available Summer Games not until 2032.
India has never been an Olympic bid finalist but has held the Commonwealth Games. In 2010, the New Delhi-hosted multi-sport event came under fire for construction delays, poor infrastructure, unsanitary athletes’ village conditions and corruption.
India is the world’s second-largest country by population with more than 1.3 billion people, but it ranks outside the top 50 nations with 28 all-time medals.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: IOC pushes plan to award 2024, 2028 Olympics to LA, ParisFollow @nzaccardi