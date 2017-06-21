Watch world’s oldest gymnast compete at age 91

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A feasibility study has suggested Innsbruck could host the 2026 Winter Olympics on a budget of 1.175 billion euros ($1.3 billion), but the Austrian city will need the approval of its residents before deciding on a bid.

“If we stick to the strategy from the feasibility study, it could become doable and affordable games,” Innsbruck Mayor Christine Oppitz-Ploerer said Wednesday during a presentation of the 137-page report detailing financial, infrastructural and economic aspects of a potential candidacy.

The study said different sports could be spread over existing venues in the Tyrol region and in southern Germany, like biathlon in Hochfilzen, Nordic combined in Seefeld, and speedskating in Inzell, Germany. It would prevent Innsbruck from having to build new permanent infrastructure.

Also, the concept refrains from building a central Olympic Village as athletes would be located close to their respective venues.

The dispersion of events is possible under Agenda 2020, the IOC’s reform program that allows more flexibility in hosting the games, including the possibility of using venues in other cities, and even in neighboring countries.

Tyrol governor Guenther Platter said the study provided “a good chance” for Innsbruck to go ahead. Platter added he was planning to start an information campaign ahead of a referendum among the province’s residents, which will be held parallel to the Austrian parliamentary elections on Oct. 15.

In 2013, the last time Austrian citizens were asked about out hosting Olympics, Vienna had to drop plans to bid for the 2028 Summer Games after more than 70 percent of its residents rejected the idea.

Innsbruck hosted the Winter Olympics in 1964 and 1976, the only Olympics ever held in Austria. No city has hosted the Winter Olympics three times.

Austria bid for the 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics but never finished higher than third in International Olympic Committee member voting.

The next two Winter Olympics are in East Asia, which could boost the chances of a 2026 European bid, though Paris is likely to host the 2024 or 2028 Summer Olympics.

The lone confirmemd 2026 Winter Olympic bid so far is from Sion, Switzerland. Canada, Japan and Sweden have had various levels of exploration.

The 2026 Winter Olympic host city is expected to be chosen by an IOC members vote in 2019.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: 2026 Olympic bidding news

The Associated Press contributed to this report.