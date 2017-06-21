TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | TRACK AND FIELD

Watch world’s oldest gymnast compete at age 91

By Nick ZaccardiJun 21, 2017, 11:10 AM EDT

Johanna Quaas was certified as the Guinness World Record holder more than five years ago, and the world’s oldest gymnast is still going strong.

The 91-year-old German competed at the International German Gymnastics Festival in Berlin earlier this month.

“My face is old, but my heart is young,” Quaas said in April, according to the Straits Times. “Maybe the day I stop doing gymnastics is the day I die.”

Quaas first competed in gymnastics in 1934, then became a coach and a physical education teacher. She took a number of years off before returning to training in 1982 after having three daughters and has since become a great-grandmother, according to reports.

Quaas gained viral fame in 2012, when YouTube videos of her routines were posted that have since gained some 10 million views.

“My proudest moment so far was when I was 84 years old and there was no one in my age group competing in the championships,” Quaas said, according to the Straits Times. “So they put me with the others in the 70-75 age group and I still won by one point.”

Austria looks into multi-country 2026 Winter Olympic bid

By OlympicTalkJun 21, 2017, 8:47 AM EDT

A feasibility study has suggested Innsbruck could host the 2026 Winter Olympics on a budget of 1.175 billion euros ($1.3 billion), but the Austrian city will need the approval of its residents before deciding on a bid.

“If we stick to the strategy from the feasibility study, it could become doable and affordable games,” Innsbruck Mayor Christine Oppitz-Ploerer said Wednesday during a presentation of the 137-page report detailing financial, infrastructural and economic aspects of a potential candidacy.

The study said different sports could be spread over existing venues in the Tyrol region and in southern Germany, like biathlon in Hochfilzen, Nordic combined in Seefeld, and speedskating in Inzell, Germany. It would prevent Innsbruck from having to build new permanent infrastructure.

Also, the concept refrains from building a central Olympic Village as athletes would be located close to their respective venues.

The dispersion of events is possible under Agenda 2020, the IOC’s reform program that allows more flexibility in hosting the games, including the possibility of using venues in other cities, and even in neighboring countries.

Tyrol governor Guenther Platter said the study provided “a good chance” for Innsbruck to go ahead. Platter added he was planning to start an information campaign ahead of a referendum among the province’s residents, which will be held parallel to the Austrian parliamentary elections on Oct. 15.

In 2013, the last time Austrian citizens were asked about out hosting Olympics, Vienna had to drop plans to bid for the 2028 Summer Games after more than 70 percent of its residents rejected the idea.

Innsbruck hosted the Winter Olympics in 1964 and 1976, the only Olympics ever held in Austria. No city has hosted the Winter Olympics three times.

Austria bid for the 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics but never finished higher than third in International Olympic Committee member voting.

The next two Winter Olympics are in East Asia, which could boost the chances of a 2026 European bid, though Paris is likely to host the 2024 or 2028 Summer Olympics.

The lone confirmemd 2026 Winter Olympic bid so far is from Sion, Switzerland. Canada, Japan and Sweden have had various levels of exploration.

The 2026 Winter Olympic host city is expected to be chosen by an IOC members vote in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Last Soviet goalie to win Olympic gold, first to play in NHL, dies at 58

Sergey Mylnikov
By Nick ZaccardiJun 20, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT

Sergey Mylnikov, the goalie for the last Soviet Olympic hockey team and the first Russian goalie to play in the NHL, died at age 58, according to Russia’s hockey federation.

Mylnikov played every minute for the Soviets at the 1988 Calgary Games, reportedly in part due to Evgeny Belosheiken‘s knee injury.

He backstopped them to the Olympic title, despite giving up five goals to the U.S. in group play and losing the last game of the medal round to Finland (the Soviets had already clinched gold two days earlier).

It marked the USSR’s third Olympic defeat spanning seven Olympics from 1964 through 1988, ending a 15-game winning streak dating to the Miracle on Ice.

Mylnikov and Belosheiken, who was eight years younger, had traded starts in meaningful games the years prior, after the legendary Vladislav Tretiak retired following the 1984 Olympics.

Mylnikov was then drafted by the Quebec Nordiques before the 1989-90 season, playing in 10 games with a 1-7-2 record and a 4.96 goals-against average for a last-place team.

He reported to preseason camp overweight but refused a demotion to an American Hockey League affiliate, according to the Canadian Press.

“My record stands on its own,” Mylnikov said, according to the report. “I don’t have to prove anything to anyone.”

The fall of the Soviet Union led to a Unified Team competing at the 1992 Winter Games in Albertville and winning gold. Russia competed alone beginning in 1994 and hasn’t won an Olympic hockey title.

