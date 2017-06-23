Galen Rupp’s streak ends at USATF Outdoor Champs

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Galen Rupp‘s streak of eight straight U.S. 10,000m titles ended Thursday night in what may have been his final race on the track.

The two-time Olympic medalist finished fifth at the USATF Outdoor Championships (Summer Champions Series) in Sacramento, 3.17 seconds behind winner Hassan Mead.

Mead clocked 29:01.44, followed by Shadrack Kipchirchir (29:01.68) and Leonard Korir (29:02.64) to earn the three spots on the world championships team.

Rupp was at the back of a six-man lead group going into the 25th and final lap. He reached third place before fading in the final 200 meters.

“His record speaks for itself,” Mead said of Rupp, who didn’t speak to media. “He came and said congrats. I appreciate it.”

Rupp is expected to move full-time to marathon running after this summer. He finished third in the Rio Olympic marathon and second at the Boston Marathon on April 17.

In the women’s 10,000m on Thursday, American record holder Molly Huddle prevailed as expected, in 31:19.86. She was followed by Emily Infeld (31:22.67) and Emily Sisson (31:25.64).

Shalane Flanagan, the 2008 Olympic bronze medalist, placed fourth in 31:31.12, missing the three-woman team for the world championships.

Like Rupp, the 35-year-old Flanagan also saw a streak end. She had made every Olympic and world outdoor championships team from 2004 through 2016.

Flanagan, who withdrew from the Boston Marathon with a back fracture, said she was the least prepared for Thursday’s race as she has ever been in her career.

