Galen Rupp’s streak ends at USATF Outdoor Champs

By Nick ZaccardiJun 23, 2017, 10:42 AM EDT

Galen Rupp‘s streak of eight straight U.S. 10,000m titles ended Thursday night in what may have been his final race on the track.

The two-time Olympic medalist finished fifth at the USATF Outdoor Championships (Summer Champions Series) in Sacramento, 3.17 seconds behind winner Hassan Mead.

Mead clocked 29:01.44, followed by Shadrack Kipchirchir (29:01.68) and Leonard Korir (29:02.64) to earn the three spots on the world championships team.

Rupp was at the back of a six-man lead group going into the 25th and final lap. He reached third place before fading in the final 200 meters.

“His record speaks for itself,” Mead said of Rupp, who didn’t speak to media. “He came and said congrats. I appreciate it.”

Rupp is expected to move full-time to marathon running after this summer. He finished third in the Rio Olympic marathon and second at the Boston Marathon on April 17.

In the women’s 10,000m on Thursday, American record holder Molly Huddle prevailed as expected, in 31:19.86. She was followed by Emily Infeld (31:22.67) and Emily Sisson (31:25.64).

Shalane Flanagan, the 2008 Olympic bronze medalist, placed fourth in 31:31.12, missing the three-woman team for the world championships.

Like Rupp, the 35-year-old Flanagan also saw a streak end. She had made every Olympic and world outdoor championships team from 2004 through 2016.

Flanagan, who withdrew from the Boston Marathon with a back fracture, said she was the least prepared for Thursday’s race as she has ever been in her career.

Katie Ledecky entered in 5 events at USA Swimming Nationals

By Nick ZaccardiJun 23, 2017, 12:53 PM EDT

Katie Ledecky is signed up for five races at the USA Swimming National Championships (Summer Champions Series) next week.

The four-time Rio Olympic champion is entered in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyles in Indianapolis. Full entry lists are here.

The top two per individual event qualify for the world championships in Budapest in July, plus extra swimmers in the 100m and 200m frees for relays.

Ledecky is slated to race four of five days in Indy, starting with a Tuesday double of the 100m and 800m frees. A full broadcast schedule is here.

At last year’s Olympic Trials, Ledecky raced the 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m frees, when there was no 1500m free on the Olympic program.

The women’s 1500m free will debut at Tokyo 2020, but it has been on the world championships program since 2001.

At this same meet in the last Olympic cycle in 2013, Ledecky contested the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m frees, winning the three latter races and finishing second to Missy Franklin in the 200m free. Franklin will miss nationals next week as she continues to return from January shoulder surgeries.

Ledecky goes into this year’s nationals ranked No. 1 in the world in the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m frees and No. 5 in the U.S. in the 100m free.

Ledecky showed marked improvement in the 100m free in the last four years. In Rio, she had the second-fastest split on the American 4x100m free relay team that took silver.

Ledecky is ranked No. 1 in the U.S. this year in the 400m individual medley but chose not to race it this summer.

Other headliners for nationals:

  • Ryan Murphy, Olympic 100m and 200m backstroke champion, is entered in all three backstrokes (50m, 100m and 200m) and the 100m freestyle, where he has an outside chance of earning a 4x100m relay berth.
  • Chase Kalisz, Olympic 400m IM silver medalist, is the top seed in the 200m IM and 400m IM and the No. 2 seed in the 200m butterfly.
  • Simone Manuel, four-time Rio medalist, is the top seed in the 50m and 100m frees and the No. 5 seed in the 200m free.
  • Lilly King, Olympic 100m breaststroke champion, is favored to make the team in the 50m, 100m and 200m breasts. She is also entered in the 200m IM.
  • The men’s 50m free is loaded with Olympic champions Anthony ErvinNathan AdrianCullen Jones and Caeleb Dressel as the top four seeds.

Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor to stand trial on sex assault charges

Associated PressJun 23, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT

MASON, Mich. (AP) — A judge on Friday ordered a longtime doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics to stand trial on charges of sexually assaulting six young gymnasts who said he molested them while they were seeking treatment for various injuries.

Judge Donald Allen Jr. made his decision after hearing testimony from the gymnasts over two days and watching a police interview of the doctor, Larry Nassar.

“He convinced these girls that this was some type of legitimate treatment,” Assistant Attorney General Angela Poviliatis told Allen during the hearing. “Why would they question him? Why would they question this gymnastics god?”

The gymnasts consistently said that Nassar penetrated them with his ungloved hands, sometimes while their parents were in the room, at his Michigan State clinic, his home and at a Lansing-area gymnastics club. Some allegations go back to 2000.

Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State and at USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians, until last year.

Prosecutors played a video of a 40-minute interview between campus police and Nassar last summer. He said he doesn’t get sexual pleasure from treating gymnasts. But he also said that if he had an erection, as a gymnast claimed, “that’s rather embarrassing.”

Nassar also is facing three more criminal cases, including one in federal court alleging he possessed child pornography. He’s pleaded not guilty. Separately, he’s being sued by dozens of women and girls.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!