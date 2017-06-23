TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS | TRACK AND FIELD
PyeongChang 2018 still hopes for NHL players despite no Olympic break

By Nick ZaccardiJun 23, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT

PyeongChang 2018 president Lee Hee-Beom is not giving up on NHL participation at the Olympics, even after the league announced a schedule with no Olympic break on Thursday.

“I think the NHL is trying to take an upper hand in the negotiation,” Lee said, according to Yonhap News Agency, adding that he hoped to discuss the matter with IOC President Thomas Bach in person next Thursday. “It’s premature to say definitively that the NHL will not participate.”

The NHL schedule released Thursday includes games on every day of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. That cements the league’s stance since April that it will end a streak of participating in five straight Olympics dating to 1998.

“No talks with any entities regarding NHL player participation in the 2018 Olympics,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said, according to Russian news agency TASS on Friday. “The matter is formally closed.”

In May, the IIHF said it was “exploring options” with the NHL Players’ Association and the IOC and still “keeping the door open” for NHL participation at the 2018 Olympics.

IIHF president Rene Fasel said he planned to call NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and hoped there was more time to convince Bettman to change the NHL’s opinion on Olympic participation.

Bettman said on May 29 that the deadline had passed.

The NHL previously announced an All-Star weekend in late January, less than two weeks before the Winter Games. It did not hold All-Star games in 2006, 2010 and 2014 due to the Olympics, but did have All-Star games in 1998 and 2002, the first two Olympics with NHL participation.

The biggest complication in the NHL not participating in the 2018 Winter Games is the situation of Alex Ovechkin, who has said he plans to leave the Washington Capitals to play for Russia regardless.

Capitals owner Ted Leonsis supported Ovechkin last year but backed off a bit in April, according to Sports Business Daily.

“We have an expectation that none of our players are going [to the Olympics], but I don’t want to get involved in the gymnastics involved in what that means,” Bettman said May 29. “There’s no reason to pick that fight right now.”

Men’s hockey during the Olympics runs Feb. 14-25. The Capitals play six times during that span.

Katie Ledecky entered in 5 events at USA Swimming Nationals

By Nick ZaccardiJun 23, 2017, 12:53 PM EDT

Katie Ledecky is signed up for five races at the USA Swimming National Championships (Summer Champions Series) next week.

The four-time Rio Olympic champion is entered in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyles in Indianapolis. Full entry lists are here.

The top two per individual event qualify for the world championships in Budapest in July, plus extra swimmers in the 100m and 200m frees for relays.

Ledecky is slated to race four of five days in Indy, starting with a Tuesday double of the 100m and 800m frees. A full broadcast schedule is here.

At last year’s Olympic Trials, Ledecky raced the 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m frees, when there was no 1500m free on the Olympic program.

The women’s 1500m free will debut at Tokyo 2020, but it has been on the world championships program since 2001.

At this same meet in the last Olympic cycle in 2013, Ledecky contested the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m frees, winning the three latter races and finishing second to Missy Franklin in the 200m free. Franklin will miss nationals next week as she continues to return from January shoulder surgeries.

Ledecky goes into this year’s nationals ranked No. 1 in the world in the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m frees and No. 5 in the U.S. in the 100m free.

Ledecky showed marked improvement in the 100m free in the last four years. In Rio, she had the second-fastest split on the American 4x100m free relay team that took silver.

Ledecky is ranked No. 1 in the U.S. this year in the 400m individual medley but chose not to race it this summer.

Other headliners for nationals:

  • Ryan Murphy, Olympic 100m and 200m backstroke champion, is entered in all three backstrokes (50m, 100m and 200m) and the 100m freestyle, where he has an outside chance of earning a 4x100m relay berth.
  • Chase Kalisz, Olympic 400m IM silver medalist, is the top seed in the 200m IM and 400m IM and the No. 2 seed in the 200m butterfly.
  • Simone Manuel, four-time Rio medalist, is the top seed in the 50m and 100m frees and the No. 5 seed in the 200m free.
  • Lilly King, Olympic 100m breaststroke champion, is favored to make the team in the 50m, 100m and 200m breasts. She is also entered in the 200m IM.
  • The men’s 50m free is loaded with Olympic champions Anthony ErvinNathan AdrianCullen Jones and Caeleb Dressel as the top four seeds.

Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor to stand trial on sex assault charges

Associated PressJun 23, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT

MASON, Mich. (AP) — A judge on Friday ordered a longtime doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics to stand trial on charges of sexually assaulting six young gymnasts who said he molested them while they were seeking treatment for various injuries.

Judge Donald Allen Jr. made his decision after hearing testimony from the gymnasts over two days and watching a police interview of the doctor, Larry Nassar.

“He convinced these girls that this was some type of legitimate treatment,” Assistant Attorney General Angela Poviliatis told Allen during the hearing. “Why would they question him? Why would they question this gymnastics god?”

The gymnasts consistently said that Nassar penetrated them with his ungloved hands, sometimes while their parents were in the room, at his Michigan State clinic, his home and at a Lansing-area gymnastics club. Some allegations go back to 2000.

Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State and at USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians, until last year.

Prosecutors played a video of a 40-minute interview between campus police and Nassar last summer. He said he doesn’t get sexual pleasure from treating gymnasts. But he also said that if he had an erection, as a gymnast claimed, “that’s rather embarrassing.”

Nassar also is facing three more criminal cases, including one in federal court alleging he possessed child pornography. He’s pleaded not guilty. Separately, he’s being sued by dozens of women and girls.

