Police: Venus Williams at fault in fatal car crash

3 Comments
Associated PressJun 29, 2017, 8:11 PM EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Tennis star Venus Williams caused a car crash earlier this month that led to the death of a passenger in another vehicle, according to a police report released Thursday.

Palm Beach Gardens police say witnesses told investigators that Williams ran a red light in her 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV, causing a June 9 crash that injured 78-year-old Jerome Barson, who died two weeks later.

The report says a 2016 Hyundai Accent driven by Barson’s wife, Linda, crashed into the side of Williams’ SUV. Linda Barson told investigators that she was approaching the intersection when her light turned green and that she was unable to stop in time. Linda Barson suffered unspecified moderate injuries. Williams, who turned 37 on June 17, was not hurt.

She told investigators she had entered the six-lane intersection on a green light but had been forced to stop midpoint by traffic ahead of her. She said she did not see the Barsons’ car when she crossed into their lanes.

Palm Beach Gardens Maj. Paul Rogers says the crash remains under investigation. Williams, who has a residence in Palm Beach Gardens, has not been cited or charged. The report says she was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Williams’ attorney Malcolm Cunningham said in a statement that Williams expressed “her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one.”

Michael Steinger, the attorney for Linda Barson, had no immediate comment.

Venus Williams, the older sister of tennis star Serena Williams, has won four Olympic gold medals and seven Grand Slam titles, including five at her favorite tournament, Wimbledon.

She revealed in 2011 that she’d been diagnosed with Sjogren’s syndrome, an autoimmune disease.

Her ranking fell outside the top 100 as she coped with her illness and injuries, and from 2011 to 2014, she only advanced past the third round at a major once.

Early round losses continued to mount for Williams and questions about retirement came up time and again. Those questions are still asked, but she had a career renaissance, and in January reached the finals of the Australian Open, where she lost to her sister.

The crash was first reported by TMZ.

Elizabeth Beisel, after DQ, makes one last world team before retirement

By Nick ZaccardiJun 29, 2017, 9:28 PM EDT

Elizabeth Beisel swam at her first world championships in 2007 at age 14. She plans to make this year’s world championships her last at age 24.

Beisel, a three-time Olympian and double medalist, is expected to retire after competing in one more 400m individual medley in Budapest in July. She teased it on social media Tuesday and reportedly confirmed it to Swimswam.com (since taken down), but on Thursday night would only say she’s “nearing the end.”

Beisel made her sixth straight world team by finishing second in the 400m IM at the USA Swimming Nationals, part of the TeamUSA Summer Champions Series, presented by Comcast.

Beisel touched the wall third, 4.69 seconds behind winner Leah Smith. She was upgraded to second — and the final world team berth — after runner-up Ella Eastin was disqualified for an illegal turn.

“Since [Beisel] was about 12 or 13, she’s been the top of USA Swimming,” Smith said on Universal HD. “I’m sad that this is her last year of swimming.”

Beisel, who made the team on just two months of training after Rio, regretted qualifying via DQ and said she urged Eastin to appeal.

“It’s weird for me to say that I am going to Budapest … the circumstances couldn’t be worse,” Beisel said on USA Swimming’s Deck Pass Live. “After the race [but before the DQ], I was looking at Leah, I was looking at Ella, and I was like, you guys are the future. I’m handing you the 400m IM baton.”

Beisel learned of the DQ first by looking at the scoreboard. Still in the pool, she told Eastin, a rising Stanford junior who had thought she made her first world team.

“You just see how elated she is,” Beisel said, “and you go from cloud nine to rock bottom in three seconds.”

Eastin’s last shot to make the world team comes in the 200m individual medley Saturday. She is ranked third in the U.S. this year in the event.

In other races Thursday, Olympians Kelsi Worrell and Caeleb Dressel won the 100m butterflies. Olympic silver medalist Chase Kalisz took the men’s 400m IM in 4:06.99, the fastest time in the world this year.

Kalisz is going to his third straight worlds, while Beisel is the only American swimmer to qualify for every major international meet since 2006.

She essentially took nine months off from competition after the Rio Olympics, traveling the world with eight-time Olympic medalist Allison Schmitt, who is believed to be retired.

“Now, at my age, I know what I can mentally and physically handle, and I’m not going to overdo it,” Beisel said on Deck Pass on Tuesday. “I know I’m not going to make the team in certain events, so I’m putting all my eggs in one basket this week [the 400m IM] with hopes that it works out. I’m what they call a one-hit wonder these days.”

Beisel was the youngest member of the U.S. team at the 2006 Pan Pacific Championships (qualifying as a 13-year-old), 2007 World Championships and 2008 Olympics.

She earned her first world medal in 2009, then the world 400m IM title in 2011.

Both of her Olympic medals came in London, where she led the 400m IM by .81 of a second after 300 meters. But then Chinese 16-year-old Ye Shiwen went 1.77 seconds faster than Beisel on the first 50 meters of freestyle and ended up beating the American by 2.84 seconds, taking 1.02 off the world record.

Plenty of scrutiny was placed on Ye, the 2011 World 200m IM champion who chopped more than five seconds off her 400m IM personal best in London. But Beisel was not outwardly skeptical of Ye, who since London has not swum within two seconds of her since-broken world record.

“She had the race of her life,” Beisel said minutes after the London 400m IM. “Congratulations to her a million times over. It’s definitely hard getting second, but I can’t complain at all.“

Beisel later took bronze in the London 200m backstroke, sharing the podium with Missy Franklin.

In 2016, Beisel made the Olympic team by finishing second in the 400m IM at trials and then placed sixth in Rio.

Who is the world’s most marketable Olympian?

By Nick ZaccardiJun 29, 2017, 5:44 PM EDT

The world’s most marketable athlete is 2012 Olympic boxing champion Anthony Joshua of Great Britain, according to Britain’s SportsPro magazine.

SportsPro ranks athletes across the world according to their marketing potential over a three-year period starting this summer based on value for money, age, home market, charisma, willingness to be marketed and crossover appeal.

Joshua, 27, knocked out Wladimir Klitschko on April 29 to become the unified world heavyweight champion.

Joshua is the fifth Olympian to be named most marketable by SportsPro, following Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard in 2015, Brazilian soccer star Neymar in 2012 and 2013, Usain Bolt in 2011 and LeBron James in 2010, the first year of the rankings.

Olympians dot this year’s 50-athlete list. Joshua is followed by Neymar (No. 7), Simone Biles (No. 8) and Mikaela Shiffrin (No. 9) in the top 10.

Other notables in sports where the Olympics is the biggest prize are Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse (No. 23), swimmer Katie Ledecky (No. 29), snowboarder Chloe Kim (No. 39), Russian figure skater Yevgenia Medvedeva (No. 46) and Lindsey Vonn (No. 50).

Bolt is not on the list because he is set to retire in two months.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were left off because they reached a long-cemented commercial peak, SportsPro said.

