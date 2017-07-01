Olympic 110m hurdles champion left lying on the track in Paris (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Olympic 110m hurdles champion Omar McLeod suffered a leg injury at a Diamond League meet in Paris on Saturday, lying on the track and being attended to after finishing in last place.

McLeod, who one week ago broke the Jamaican record by running 12.90 seconds, struggled over the final few hurdles at the Diamond League meet.

Countryman Ronald Levy won in 13.05 seconds. McLeod slowed across the finish line in 13.41, his first loss since last August. American Devon Allen was disqualified before the race for a false start.

McLeod, the only man to break 13.05 this year, is the clear favorite, if healthy, at the world championships in London in August.

Full Paris results are here.

In other events, Olympic champion Elaine Thompson breezed to 100m victory in 10.91. Last week, Thompson won the Jamaican title in 10.71 seconds, one hundredth off the national record and .11 faster than anybody else this year.

Olympic bronze medalist Sam Kendricks beat French favorite Renaud Lavillenie in the pole vault with a top clearance of 5.77 meters. Kendricks has won all three Diamond League meets this year and won the U.S. title last weekend, clearing six meters for the first time.

In the women’s 3000m steeplechase, Olympic champion and world-record holder Ruth Jebet tripped and fell coming out of a late water jump.

Kenyan Beatrice Chepkoech went on to win in 9:01.69, three seconds off the fastest time in the world this year. Olympic bronze medalist Emma Coburn was fifth in 9:11.08, three seconds off her American record from Rio.

Christian Taylor edged Will Claye, 17.29 meters to 17.18, in a battle of the 2012 and 2016 Olympic triple jump gold and silver medalists.

Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon was upset in the 1500m by Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands. Hassan won in 3:57.10, four tenths faster than Kipyegon.

The Diamond League continues in Lausanne on Thursday.

