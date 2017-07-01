TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS

Olympic 110m hurdles champion left lying on the track in Paris (video)

By Nick ZaccardiJul 1, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT

Olympic 110m hurdles champion Omar McLeod suffered a leg injury at a Diamond League meet in Paris on Saturday, lying on the track and being attended to after finishing in last place.

McLeod, who one week ago broke the Jamaican record by running 12.90 seconds, struggled over the final few hurdles at the Diamond League meet.

Countryman Ronald Levy won in 13.05 seconds. McLeod slowed across the finish line in 13.41, his first loss since last August. American Devon Allen was disqualified before the race for a false start.

McLeod, the only man to break 13.05 this year, is the clear favorite, if healthy, at the world championships in London in August.

Full Paris results are here.

In other events, Olympic champion Elaine Thompson breezed to 100m victory in 10.91. Last week, Thompson won the Jamaican title in 10.71 seconds, one hundredth off the national record and .11 faster than anybody else this year.

Olympic bronze medalist Sam Kendricks beat French favorite Renaud Lavillenie in the pole vault with a top clearance of 5.77 meters. Kendricks has won all three Diamond League meets this year and won the U.S. title last weekend, clearing six meters for the first time.

In the women’s 3000m steeplechase, Olympic champion and world-record holder Ruth Jebet tripped and fell coming out of a late water jump.

Kenyan Beatrice Chepkoech went on to win in 9:01.69, three seconds off the fastest time in the world this year. Olympic bronze medalist Emma Coburn was fifth in 9:11.08, three seconds off her American record from Rio.

Christian Taylor edged Will Claye, 17.29 meters to 17.18, in a battle of the 2012 and 2016 Olympic triple jump gold and silver medalists.

Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon was upset in the 1500m by Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands. Hassan won in 3:57.10, four tenths faster than Kipyegon.

The Diamond League continues in Lausanne on Thursday.

Geraint Thomas wins crash-filled Tour de France Stage 1

By OlympicTalkJul 1, 2017, 1:25 PM EDT

A Team Sky rider leads the Tour de France after Stage 1. Will another one wear the yellow jersey in Paris in three weeks?

Geraint Thomas became the first Welshman to lead the Tour after clocking the fastest individual time trial on a crash-filled rainy day in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Saturday.

“I didn’t even think about it [winning], to be honest,” said Thomas, the most experienced member of favorite Chris Froome‘s support team. “I didn’t believe it was going to happen. I thought [German world time trial champion Tony] Martin‘s going to beat me. Or so-and-so’s going to beat me.”

Thomas covered the flat, wet, nine-mile course in 16 minutes, 4 seconds. He was five seconds faster than Swiss Stefan Kueng.

TOUR: Results/Standings | Highlights | Broadcast Schedule

Several riders crashed earlier on the course. The biggest was to Alejandro Valverde, the third-place finisher in 2015 who slammed into a metal barrier and abandoned the Tour.

That boosts the hopes for Froome, who is looking for his fourth Tour title in five years. Froome ended up in sixth place, 12 seconds behind his Team Sky mate Thomas.

More importantly, Froome is the highest placed of the general classification contenders. He is 35 and 36 seconds ahead of Richie Porte and Nairo Quintana, respectively.

The top American was Taylor Phinney in 12th place, 17 seconds behind Thomas. Phinney, 27 and a three-time Olympian, is making his Tour debut three years after suffering a broken tibia, broken patella, a severed patella tendon and a ruptured PCL from hitting a guard rail at the U.S. Championships.

“I wasn’t really thinking about the journey, but it’s been quite a ride,” Phinney said on NBCSN afterward. “Can’t complain. Didn’t crash today. Jazzed.”

Thomas, in his eighth Tour de France, notched his first stage win in a Grand Tour. The 31-year-old won Olympic team pursuit gold medals on the track with Great Britain in 2008 and 2012.

Sunday’s Stage 2 is a mostly flat 126 miles from Duesseldorf to Liege, Belgium, that should set up well for sprinters. A fourth-category climb about 12 miles before the conclusion likely won’t prevent a mass finish.

NBC Sports Gold‘s live coverage starts at 5:55 a.m. ET. NBCSN coverage starts at 7:30.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stage 1
1. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — 16:04
2. Stefan Kueng (SUI) — +:05
3. Vasil Kiriyenka (BLR) — +:07
4. Tony Martin (GER) — +:08
5. Matteo Trentin (ITA) — +:10
6. Chris Froome (GBR) — +:12
12. Taylor Phinney (USA) — +:17
49. Richie Porte (AUS) — +:47
53. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:48

Alejandro Valverde crashes, abandons at Tour de France (video)

By OlympicTalkJul 1, 2017, 12:37 PM EDT

Spaniard Alejandro Valverde crashed and abandoned the Tour de France early on Stage 1 in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Saturday.

Valverde, who finished third at the 2015 Tour, hit the wet pavement and slid into a metal barrier on a rainy day during his individual time trial. Valverde was one of several cyclists to crash on the flat, nine-mile stage won by Geraint Thomas.

Valverde’s Team Movistar said the 37-year-old was taken by ambulance to a hospital to assess possible fractures. He is believed to have suffered a broken knee, Movistar chief marketing officer J.P. Molinero said on NBCSN.

Valverde finished in the top 10 at the last four Tours and was to be a strong support rider for teammate Nairo Quintana, who is trying to challenge Chris Froome for the title.

TOUR: Results/Standings | Highlights

Valverde has made the podium at all three Grand Tours, with most of his success coming at the Vuelta a España, which he won in 2009.

Sunday’s Stage 2 is a mostly flat 126 miles from Duesseldorf to Liege, Belgium, that should set up well for sprinters. A fourth-category climb about 12 miles before the conclusion likely won’t prevent a mass finish.

NBC Sports Gold‘s live coverage starts at 5:55 a.m. ET. NBCSN coverage starts at 7:30.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

