Kittel wins Tour stage as Froome limits damage after crash

Associated PressJul 2, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

LIEGE, Belgium (AP) — Germany’s Marcel Kittel met expectations and won the second stage of the Tour de France with a commanding sprint finish Sunday while three-time champion Chris Froome managed to finish in the main pack after falling to the pavement amid a mass crash.

Froome’s Sky teammate Geraint Thomas held on to the leader’s yellow jersey.

Froome was near the front of the peloton when a Katusha rider ahead of him lost control coming around a sharp turn with about 30 kilometers (20 miles) to go. The domino reaction also took down last year’s runner-up, Romain Bardet.

Froome’s shorts and several layers of skin were torn and he had to change bikes as three teammates paced him back to the peloton.

It was Kittel’s 10th career Tour stage win.

Anthony Ervin misses world team as Caeleb Dressel keeps rising

By Nick ZaccardiJul 1, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT

Katie Ledecky sets table for unprecedented world championships Elizabeth Beisel, after DQ, makes one more world team before retirement Katie Ledecky wins again at nationals; Lilly King sets Russian showdown

Anthony Ervin defied Father Time in Rio. He couldn’t do it again in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Ervin, who last year became the oldest individual Olympic swimming champion by four years, finished sixth in the 50m freestyle at USA Swimming Nationals. Ervin will not be going to the world championships later this month.

USA Swimming Nationals, part of the TeamUSA Summer Champions Series, presented by Comcast, determines the team for worlds in Budapest.

Ervin, who at 36 was the oldest swimmer at nationals by three years, needed a top-two finish to earn a trip to Hungary.

Caeleb Dressel won the 50m free in 21.53 seconds, qualifying for his fourth individual event at worlds. He was followed by Nathan Adrian in 21.87. Ervin clocked 22.09.

Dressel, 20, has nine events to choose from at worlds when including five relays (two mixed-gender). He swam in one individual event (sixth in the 100m free) and two relays in Rio (prelim only in the medley relay).

In other events Saturday, Leah Smith joined Katie Ledecky on the world team in the women’s 1500m freestyle by swimming 16:01.02.

It’s the second-fastest time in the world this year, 25 seconds behind the leader Ledecky. Ledecky had a bye onto the world team in the 1500m by winning the 800m free on Tuesday.

Smith, the Olympic 400m free bronze medalist, qualified for the world team in the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m frees, plus the 400m individual medley and the 4x200m free relay.

If Smith swims all of those events at worlds, it lines up to be 7,000 total meters of racing if she makes every final (700 more meters than Ledecky’s slate).

“Last summer, I swam three events [in Rio],” Smith said on Universal HD. “So, this will be really fun to challenge myself.”

Simone Manuel won the women’s 50m freestyle in 24.27 seconds. Abbey Weitzeil held off Lia Neal by .03 to sneak onto the world team.

Olympians Chase Kalisz and Melanie Margalis won the 200m IMs.

Olympic 110m hurdles champion left lying on the track in Paris (video)

By Nick ZaccardiJul 1, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT

Omar McLeod, Devon Allen Olympic champions chasing world records face tests in Paris Usain Bolt wins Ostrava 100m, unhappy with time, then long jumps Olympic Track and Field Trials leave Eugene

Olympic 110m hurdles champion Omar McLeod suffered a leg injury at a Diamond League meet in Paris on Saturday, lying on the track and being attended to after finishing in last place.

McLeod, who one week ago broke the Jamaican record by running 12.90 seconds, struggled over the final few hurdles at the Diamond League meet.

Countryman Ronald Levy won in 13.05 seconds. McLeod slowed across the finish line in 13.41, his first loss since last August. American Devon Allen was disqualified before the race for a false start.

McLeod, the only man to break 13.05 this year, is the clear favorite, if healthy, at the world championships in London in August.

Full Paris results are here.

In other events, Olympic champion Elaine Thompson breezed to 100m victory in 10.91. Last week, Thompson won the Jamaican title in 10.71 seconds, one hundredth off the national record and .11 faster than anybody else this year.

Olympic bronze medalist Sam Kendricks beat French favorite Renaud Lavillenie in the pole vault with a top clearance of 5.77 meters. Kendricks has won all three Diamond League meets this year and won the U.S. title last weekend, clearing six meters for the first time.

In the women’s 3000m steeplechase, Olympic champion and world-record holder Ruth Jebet tripped and fell coming out of a late water jump.

Kenyan Beatrice Chepkoech went on to win in 9:01.69, three seconds off the fastest time in the world this year. Olympic bronze medalist Emma Coburn was fifth in 9:11.08, three seconds off her American record from Rio.

Christian Taylor edged Will Claye, 17.29 meters to 17.18, in a battle of the 2012 and 2016 Olympic triple jump gold and silver medalists.

Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon was upset in the 1500m by Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands. Hassan won in 3:57.10, four tenths faster than Kipyegon.

The Diamond League continues in Lausanne on Thursday.

