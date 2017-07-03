TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS

IAAF to use study saying female athletes get large testosterone boost in rule appeal

Associated PressJul 3, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT

A scientific paper published Monday found that women who produce higher-than-normal amounts of testosterone have up to a 4.5 percent advantage over their competition on the track, evidence the sport’s governing body will use to potentially sideline Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya and others with so-called intersex conditions.

The International Association of Athletics Federations will use the new study in its appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which suspended an IAAF rule that enforced a limit on female athletes’ naturally occurring testosterone levels. The appeal will not affect this year’s world championships, where Semenya is expected to go for her third title at 800m

The study, funded by IAAF and the World Anti-Doping Agency, and published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, analyzed more than 2,100 androgen samples from athletes participating in the 2011 and 2013 world championships.

It found females with higher testosterone levels received a competitive advantage of 1.8 percent to 4.5 percent over female athletes with lower testosterone levels in 400- and 800-meter races, hammer throw and pole vault.

“If, as the study shows, in certain events female athletes with higher testosterone levels can have a competitive advantage of between 1.8 to 4.5 percent over female athletes with lower testosterone levels, imagine the magnitude of the advantage for female athletes with testosterone levels in the normal male range,” said one of the study’s authors, Stephane Bermon.

In 2011, the IAAF enacted a rule to force athletes with hyperandrogenism to artificially lower their testosterone levels to be eligible to compete.

Dutee Chand of India contested the rule and CAS overturned it in time for last year’s Olympics. CAS gave the IAAF two years to produce evidence that hyperandrogenism led to an unfair advantage. IAAF will submit the paper, but said it would have no further comment until the case is concluded.

By Nick ZaccardiJul 3, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT

Three thoughts following the USA Swimming National Championships, part of the TeamUSA Summer Champions Series, presented by Comcast, heading into the world championships in three weeks … 

1. Katie Ledecky will have her best medal output ever at worlds

Here’s another adjective for Katie Ledecky: Consistent. Her times at the 2016 Olympic Trials and 2017 World Championships Trials:

100m Freestyle
2016: 53.99
2017: 54.35

200m Freestyle
2016: 1:54.88
2017: 1:54.84

400m Freestyle
2016: 3:58.98
2017: 3:58.44

800m Freestyle
2016: 8:10.32
2017: 8:11.50

Total
2016: 14:58.17
2017: 14:59.13

In four finals covering 1,500 meters, Ledecky swam within one second of her pool time at the Olympic Trials. Some key differences from year to year:

  • The Olympic Trials was an eight-day meet. The World Championships Trials was five days.
  • The Olympic Trials ended five weeks before the Olympics. The World Championships Trials ended three weeks before the world championships. This could have impacted Ledecky’s tapering schedule. She said last week she was less tapered for world trials than she was for Olympic Trials, which makes swimming nearly identical times all the more impressive.
  • Ledecky is coming off her freshman year at Stanford.

Ledecky will contest the exact same individual events in Budapest as she did at the 2015 Worlds — 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m frees — and she is No. 1 in the world this year in each event, comfortably. She is expected to swim one more relay than in 2015, adding the 4x100m free to her 4x200m free.

Her path to a potential six gold medals (tying Missy Franklin‘s female worlds record) is boosted by two swimmers whom she will not be racing.

Swede Sarah Sjöström, who came the closest of anyone to beating Ledecky in Rio, is skipping what would have been a showdown with Ledecky in the 200m free in Budapest to focus on 50m and 100m events.

Australian Cate Campbell, the 100m freestyle world-record holder, is skipping worlds altogether. This is key, given Campbell anchored Australia to 4x100m free relay gold over the U.S. at the 2015 Worlds and 2016 Olympics.

Australia loses more than one second without Campbell in its relay quartet. Counting times from each nation’s nationals, Australia (without Campbell) would beat the U.S. (with Ledecky) by one tenth of a second in an on-paper 4x100m free.

2. Caeleb Dressel joins Phelps, Lochte

In the last 15 years, only two U.S. men have raced in four individual events at a single Olympics or world championships — Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte.

Well, Caeleb Dressel can join that club in Budapest. The 20-year-old rising Florida senior qualified for the 50m and 100m butterfly and freestyles. He’s also eligible for five relays, meaning he must choose from nine total events at the eight-day Budapest meet.

No way he swims them all. For one, the 50m freestyle prelims and semis, 100m butterfly prelims and semis and 4x200m free relay prelims and final are all on the same day. (Dressel squeaked into the 4x200m free relay pool by placing sixth at nationals.)

Dressel has been the next big phenom in U.S. sprint freestyles since he was a high schooler, swimming for the same club team as Rio gold medalists Ryan Murphy and Joseph Schooling. He almost quit the sport entirely three years ago as the No. 1 recruit in the nation.

But he may be better in the butterfly. Dressel clocked the fastest time in the world in the 100m fly by .42 at nationals, lowering his personal best by 1.35 seconds. Only Phelps and Ian Crocker have swum faster among Americans all time.

Medals in Dressel’s other three individual events will be harder to come by. He ranks Nos. 3, 4 and 5 in the world in the 50m free, 100m free and 50m fly.

3. Lilly King, Yulia Efimova times three

The most memorable head-to-head in Rio was between American Lilly King and Yulia Efimova in the 100m breaststroke. King memorably finger-wagged an image of the Russian and then said she disagreed with Efimova being allowed to compete in Rio due to her previous doping ban.

King would beat Efimova in the 100m breast, but less remembered is that King flamed out in the 200m breast semifinals. Efimova made that final and finished second.

Well, King has improved drastically in the 200m breast. In sweeping the breaststrokes last week, she lowered her 200m personal best by 2.2 seconds.

Now, King and Efimova are right next to each other in the 2017 world rankings in every breaststroke, which should make for plenty more headlines in Budapest:

50m Breast
1. King — 29.66
2. Efimova — 29.88

100m Breast
1. Efimova — 1:04.82
2. King — 1:04.95

200m Breast
1. Efimova — 2:19.83
2. King — 2:21.83

By Nick ZaccardiJul 3, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT

The USA Swimming roster for the world championships in Budapest from July 15-30 is headlined by four-time Rio Olympic champion Katie Ledecky, looking to lead the Americans to the top of the medal standings for a 12th straight worlds.

The Olympic Channel, which launches July 15, will air daily coverage of worlds.

Absent are recent U.S. superstars Michael Phelps (retired), Ryan Lochte (suspended) and Missy Franklin (recovering from shoulder surgeries).

Instead, the U.S. team includes Rio Olympians who broke out at the USA Swimming Nationals.

Caeleb Dressel has nine events to choose from in Budapest when including mixed-gender relays. Leah Smith could swim 7,000 meters total, more than any swimmer at one worlds in history.

Then there are individual Rio Olympic champions Lilly KingSimone Manuel and Ryan Murphy, all looking for their first individual world championships medals.

The full roster (all athletes qualified in the 100m and 200m frees are also qualified in those respective relays):

Men

  • Nathan Adrian, 50 free, 100 free
  • Zach Apple, 4×100 free relay
  • Brendan Casey, 10K
  • Michael Chadwick, 4×100 free relay
  • Pace Clark, 200 fly
  • Jack Conger, 200 fly
  • Kevin Cordes, 50 breast, 100 breast, 200 breast
  • Abrahm DeVine, 200 IM
  • Caeleb Dressel, 50 free, 50 fly, 100 fly, 100 free, 4×200 free relay
  • Conor Dwyer, 4×200 free relay
  • Nic Fink, 200 breast
  • Robert Finke, 1500 free
  • Andrew Gemmell, 5K
  • Matt Grevers, 50 back, 100 back
  • Zane Grothe, 400 free, 800 free, 4×200 free relay
  • Townley Haas, 200 free, 4×100 Free Relay
  • David Heron, 5K
  • Chase Kalisz, 200 IM, 400 IM
  • Simon Lamar, 25K
  • Jay Litherland, 400 IM
  • Cody Miller, 50 breast, 100 breast
  • Ryan Murphy, 100 back, 200 back
  • Jacob Pebley, 200 back
  • Chip Peterson, 25K
  • Tim Phillips, 100 fly
  • Blake Pieroni, 200 free, 4×100 free relay
  • Justin Ress, 50 back
  • Clark Smith, 400 free, 800 free, 4×200 free relay
  • True Sweetser, 1500 free
  • Jordan Wilimovsky, 10K

Women

  • Haley Anderson, 5K, 10K
  • Kathleen Baker, 50 back, 100 back, 200 back
  • Elizabeth Beisel, 400 IM
  • Mallory Comerford, 100 free, 4×200 free relay
  • Madisyn Cox, 200 IM
  • Hali Flickinger, 200 fly
  • Bethany Galat, 200 breast
  • Sarah Gibson, 100 fly
  • Lilly King, 50 breast, 100 breast, 200 breast
  • Katie Ledecky, 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free, 4×100 free relay
  • Dakota Luther, 200 fly
  • Becca Mann, 25K
  • Simone Manuel, 50 free, 100 free, 4×200 free relay
  • Melanie Margalis, 4×200 free relay
  • Katie Meili, 50 breast, 100 breast
  • Lia Neal, 4×100 free relay
  • Cathryn Salladin, 25K
  • Leah Smith, 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free, 400 IM
  • Regan Smith, 200 back
  • Olivia Smoliga, 100 back, 4×100 free relay
  • Hannah Stevens, 50 back
  • Ashley Twichell, 5K, 10K
  • Kelsi Worrell, 50 fly, 100 fly, 4×100 free relay
  • Abbey Weitzeil, 50 free

