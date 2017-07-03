TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS

Peter Sagan wins Tour de France Stage 3 despite pedal problem (video)

By Nick ZaccardiJul 3, 2017, 11:35 AM EDT

Peter Sagan came unclipped as he accelerated toward the uphill Tour de France Stage 3 finish. That only compounded the pressure on the pre-stage favorite.

Did it affect the showman Slovakian?

“What is pressure?” Sagan said afterward with a laugh. “I don’t know.”

Sagan, winner of the sprinters’ green jersey at the last five Tours, notched his first stage victory of this year’s Tour de France on Monday.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider emerged from a bunched uphill sprint after a 132-mile stage that began in Belgium, crossed through Luxembourg and into northeastern France.

Sagan took the lead in the final half-mile and held on despite briefly coming off one of his pedals.

Australian Michael Matthews was second in the same time, followed by Ireland’s Dan Martin.

TOUR: Results/Standings | Highlights | Broadcast Schedule

Sagan, now with eight career Tour stage victories at age 27, could very well win several stages in this year’s Tour. But his focus is likely on matching German Erik Zabel‘s record of six sprinters’ titles.

He moved from 15th to third place in the green jersey standings with a 50-point prize for the stage win. Sagan is 16 points behind German Marcel Kittel, the Stage 2 winner and runner-up to Sagan in the 2016 sprinter standings.

Also Monday, Great Britain’s Geraint Thomas retained the yellow jersey as the race leader.

Thomas’ Team Sky mate Chris Froome is still the highest-placed rider eyeing the overall title in three weeks in Paris. Froome, trying to win the Tour for the fourth time in five years, moved from sixth place to second overall, remaining 12 seconds behind Thomas.

American Taylor Phinney gave up the polka-dot jersey for King of the Mountains to countryman and Cannondale–Drapac teammate Nate Brown.

Tuesday’s Stage 4 is a flat, 129-mile trek south from Luxembourg into France. An expected bunch sprint finish should include Germans and Andre Greipel and Kittel as well as Brit Mark Cavendish seeking his 31st career Tour stage win.

NBC Sports Gold‘s live coverage starts at 6:10 a.m. ET. NBCSN coverage starts at 7:30.

Stage 3
1. Peter Sagan (SVK) — 5:07:19
2. Michael Matthews (AUS) — +:00
3. Dan Martin (IRL) — +:00
4. Greg Van Avermaet (BEL) — :00
5. Alberto Bettiol (ITA) — +:02

General Classification
1. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — 10:00:31
2. Chris Froome (GBR) — +:12
3. Michael Matthews (AUS) — +:12
4. Peter Sagan (SVK) — +13
5. Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR) — +16

AP
By Nick ZaccardiJul 3, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT

Wayde van Niekerk set personal bests in the 100m, 200m and 300m in the last month. On Thursday, the South African races his first international 400m since breaking Michael Johnson‘s world record at the Rio Olympics.

Van Niekerk headlines a Diamond League stop in Lausanne, Switzerland, live on Thursday at 1:45 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold and 2 p.m. on NBCSN.

Van Niekerk is preparing for the world championships in London in August, when he is expected to race both the 200m and 400m. The only man to sweep both races at a worlds? Johnson in 1995.

Last Wednesday, Van Niekerk ran the fastest 300m of all time — breaking Johnson’s record — with a 30.81 in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

On June 20, Van Niekerk lowered his 100m personal best to 9.94 seconds. He’s the only man to run sub-10 for the 100m, sub-20 for the 200m and sub-44 for the 400m. On June 10, Van Niekerk dropped his 200m personal best to 19.84 seconds, a national record.

The last month has certainly boosted hopes that Van Niekerk may be able to lower his 400m world record this year. That makes Lausanne a must-watch meet.

Lausanne start lists are available here. Here’s the schedule (all times Eastern):

1:40 p.m. — Women’s javelin
1:45 p.m. — Men’s shot put
1:50 p.m. — Women’s long jump
2:03 p.m. — Women’s 400m hurdles
2:13 p.m. — Men’s 1500m
2:23 p.m. — Women’s 100m hurdles
2:25 p.m. — Men’s pole vault
2:33 p.m. — Women’s mile
2:44 p.m. — Women’s 200m
2:45 p.m. — Women’s high jump
2:54 p.m. — Men’s 400m hurdles
2:55 p.m. — Men’s triple jump
3:04 p.m. — Men’s 5000m
3:20 p.m. — Men’s 100m
3:30 p.m. — Women’s 800m
3:40 p.m. — Men’s 400m

Here are five events to watch:

Women’s 400m hurdles — 2:03 p.m.
Every Rio Olympic medalist is in this field — Americans Dalilah Muhammad and Ashley Spencer and Dane Sara Petersen. Plus 2015 World gold and silver medalists Zuzana Hejnova and Shamier Little.

Watch Muhammad. She is coming off winning the U.S. title in the fastest 400m hurdles race of all time — three women under 53 seconds and six under 54, both unprecedented. Her time — a personal-best 52.64 — is .17 off Lashinda Demus‘ American record.

Women’s 200m — 2:44 p.m.
It looks like Elaine Thompson and Tori Bowie are skipping the 200m at worlds after taking gold and bronze in Rio. Bowie, in fact, was signed up for the 200m in Lausanne but recently withdrew.

In their absence, the Olympic second- and fourth-place finishers headline Thursday’s field — Dutchwoman Dafne Schippers and Ivorian Marie Josee Ta Lou. They’re joined by Kimberlyn Duncan, who was runner-up at the USATF Outdoor Championships. They’re among those in world medal contention behind favorite Shaunae Miller-Uibo, the Olympic 400m champion who is not in Lausanne.

Men’s Triple Jump — 2:55 p.m.
Double Olympic champion Christian Taylor headlines the strongest triple jump field since Rio. It includes all three Olympic medalists, the top three jumpers in the world this year and the top three all time among active athletes.

It will be a test for Taylor, who hasn’t lost internationally since May 2015 and is seeking his first undefeated season overall (USATF Outdoors no-mark aside). In their last three meetings, Taylor edged countryman Will Claye by six, 11 and 10 centimeters, respectively.

Men’s 100m — 3:20 p.m.
Justin Gatlin needs a win here to be considered a world championships medal favorite. The other London contenders — Usain BoltAndre De GrasseYohan Blake and Christian Coleman — are not in this field. But Gatlin does face South African Akani Simbine and Ivorian Ben Youssef Meite, who finished fifth and sixth in Rio, and surprise U.S. bronze medalist Chris Belcher.

Gatlin ran 9.75 at this meet two years ago at the peak of his post-doping ban career. But he has been slow this season, impacted to some degree by a leg injury. Gatlin has one sub-10 to his name in five wind-legal races this season, but at least it came in his most recent outing, when he won the national title. The 35-year-old could be ramping up for worlds.

Men’s 400m — 3:40 p.m.
Van Niekerk should have no problem here. His top rivals — LaShawn Merritt and Kirani James — and the fastest men this year — Fred KerleyGil RobertsSteven Gardiner — are not in Lausanne. What’s left are the USATF Outdoors fifth- and sixth-place finishers (Tony McQuay and Michael Cherry) and Olympic fourth-place finisher Machel Cedenio of Trinidad and Tobago.

Van Niekerk memorably ran 43.03 in Rio. His best time in four 400m races this year (all in South Africa in March and April) was 46.28 seconds, which ranks him near No. 200 in the world in 2017, according to Tilastopaja.org. Given Van Niekerk’s more recent form in shorter sprints, he should challenge the world’s top time this year, Kerley’s 43.70.

Venus Williams breaks into tears discussing car crash

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJul 3, 2017, 1:14 PM EDT

Venus Williams won her first tennis match since being sued by the estate of a Florida man who died after a car crash police say she caused.

The 10th-seeded Williams beat Elise Mertens 7-6 (7), 6-4 Monday in the first round at Wimbledon, a tournament the American has won five times.

Last week, Williams was sued by the estate of a Florida man who died 13 days after a car crash. The lawsuit came one day after Palm Beach Gardens police released a report saying Williams caused the June 9 crash.

A reporter asked Williams about it after her match.

“Venus, I saw that you wrote on your Facebook some very heartfelt words about the accident. Is there anything else that you just want to say about that?” the reporter asked.

“There are really no words to describe, like, how devastating. Yeah, I am completely speechless,” Williams said before tearing up and leaving the news conference. She reportedly returned minutes later to discuss her match.

On No. 1 Court, Williams had to wait through a 33-minute rain delay to win her opening match. She had two match points before the rain came. Play was stopped with Williams leading 5-3, 40-40 in the second set.

When play resumed, Mertens held serve to make it 5-4, but Williams served out the match.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.