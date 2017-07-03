USA Swimming roster for world championships

The USA Swimming roster for the world championships in Budapest from July 15-30 is headlined by four-time Rio Olympic champion Katie Ledecky, looking to lead the Americans to the top of the medal standings for a 12th straight worlds.
The Olympic Channel, which launches July 15, will air daily coverage of worlds.
Absent are recent U.S. superstars Michael Phelps (retired), Ryan Lochte (suspended) and Missy Franklin (recovering from shoulder surgeries).
Instead, the U.S. team includes Rio Olympians who broke out at the USA Swimming Nationals.
Caeleb Dressel has nine events to choose from in Budapest when including mixed-gender relays. Leah Smith could swim 7,000 meters total, more than any swimmer at one worlds in history.
Then there are individual Rio Olympic champions Lilly King, Simone Manuel and Ryan Murphy, all looking for their first individual world championships medals.
The full roster (all athletes qualified in the 100m and 200m frees are also qualified in those respective relays):
Men
- Nathan Adrian, 50 free, 100 free
- Zach Apple, 4×100 free relay
- Brendan Casey, 10K
- Michael Chadwick, 4×100 free relay
- Pace Clark, 200 fly
- Jack Conger, 200 fly
- Kevin Cordes, 50 breast, 100 breast, 200 breast
- Abrahm DeVine, 200 IM
- Caeleb Dressel, 50 free, 50 fly, 100 fly, 100 free, 4×200 free relay
- Conor Dwyer, 4×200 free relay
- Nic Fink, 200 breast
- Robert Finke, 1500 free
- Andrew Gemmell, 5K
- Matt Grevers, 50 back, 100 back
- Zane Grothe, 400 free, 800 free, 4×200 free relay
- Townley Haas, 200 free, 4×100 Free Relay
- David Heron, 5K
- Chase Kalisz, 200 IM, 400 IM
- Simon Lamar, 25K
- Jay Litherland, 400 IM
- Cody Miller, 50 breast, 100 breast
- Ryan Murphy, 100 back, 200 back
- Jacob Pebley, 200 back
- Chip Peterson, 25K
- Tim Phillips, 100 fly
- Blake Pieroni, 200 free, 4×100 free relay
- Justin Ress, 50 back
- Clark Smith, 400 free, 800 free, 4×200 free relay
- True Sweetser, 1500 free
- Jordan Wilimovsky, 10K
Women
- Haley Anderson, 5K, 10K
- Kathleen Baker, 50 back, 100 back, 200 back
- Elizabeth Beisel, 400 IM
- Mallory Comerford, 100 free, 4×200 free relay
- Madisyn Cox, 200 IM
- Hali Flickinger, 200 fly
- Bethany Galat, 200 breast
- Sarah Gibson, 100 fly
- Lilly King, 50 breast, 100 breast, 200 breast
- Katie Ledecky, 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free, 4×100 free relay
- Dakota Luther, 200 fly
- Becca Mann, 25K
- Simone Manuel, 50 free, 100 free, 4×200 free relay
- Melanie Margalis, 4×200 free relay
- Katie Meili, 50 breast, 100 breast
- Lia Neal, 4×100 free relay
- Cathryn Salladin, 25K
- Leah Smith, 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free, 400 IM
- Regan Smith, 200 back
- Olivia Smoliga, 100 back, 4×100 free relay
- Hannah Stevens, 50 back
- Ashley Twichell, 5K, 10K
- Kelsi Worrell, 50 fly, 100 fly, 4×100 free relay
- Abbey Weitzeil, 50 free
