Wildfire approaches birthplace of Olympic Games

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ronda Rousey said “kids with skateboards” slept in her house for days while she was away and stole items, including her Olympic rings.

Rousey said she and fiance Travis Browne noticed when stopping by her California home before leaving on a recent trip to New Zealand (where Browne proposed).

“Someone had been squatting in my house for, like, three days, sleeping in my bed, stole my Olympic rings, stole my guns, stole all my precious jewelry, every headphone in the house, credit cards,” Rousey said on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Wednesday.

Rousey has security cameras at her home, so they checked the tape.

“We saw that they were a bunch of kids with skateboards, and there’s a famous skate park right across the street, because we’re in Venice,” she said. “So, you know, my man’s 6’7,” 260. He, like, beelines it straight to the skateboard park, finds the guys right away. He’s smart enough not to [hit them]. We’ll get sued pretty hard, so he found the police right then, and they caught them.”

Rousey called the perpetrators “little punks.”

“I wish five minutes with me was the sentence, but I think that would go under cruel and unusual punishment,” she said.

Rousey competed in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, becoming the first U.S. woman to earn a judo medal in Beijing (bronze) before converting to MMA.

U.S. Olympians generally receive rings from the U.S. Olympic Committee after the Games.

Rousey has not said if or when she will return to fight MMA following her second straight loss on Dec. 30, a brutal TKO to Amanda Nunes.

UFC president Dana White said in January that he talked to Rousey, and based on that talk, believed she will never fight again.

Rousey’s last comments to mainstream media on her future were via a reported Dec. 31 statement.

“I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future,” she said then.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Kayla Harrison chooses to fight; MMA debut coming