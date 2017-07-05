TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
Wildfire approaches birthplace of Olympic Games

Associated PressJul 5, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a wildfire has come within 1.2 miles of Ancient Olympia – birthplace of the Olympic Games – as several large forest fires continued to burn around the country.

Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou told state-run television that firefighters stopped the blaze in the Peloponnese region of southern Greece at the Alpheios River, south of Olympia, before the wind changed direction and pushed the fire away from the ancient site.

By nightfall on Wednesday, two water-dropping planes had been deployed along with dozens of firefighters and local volunteers.

Koniordou says the ministry had requested more resources to protect the site where an Olympic flame-lighting ceremony is held every two years for the Summer and Winter Games.

The area suffered extensive damage from major fires a decade ago.

Ronda Rousey’s Olympic rings stolen by ‘little punks’

By OlympicTalkJul 5, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT

Ronda Rousey said “kids with skateboards” slept in her house for days while she was away and stole items, including her Olympic rings.

Rousey said she and fiance Travis Browne noticed when stopping by her California home before leaving on a recent trip to New Zealand (where Browne proposed).

“Someone had been squatting in my house for, like, three days, sleeping in my bed, stole my Olympic rings, stole my guns, stole all my precious jewelry, every headphone in the house, credit cards,” Rousey said on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Wednesday.

Rousey has security cameras at her home, so they checked the tape.

“We saw that they were a bunch of kids with skateboards, and there’s a famous skate park right across the street, because we’re in Venice,” she said. “So, you know, my man’s 6’7,” 260. He, like, beelines it straight to the skateboard park, finds the guys right away. He’s smart enough not to [hit them]. We’ll get sued pretty hard, so he found the police right then, and they caught them.”

Rousey called the perpetrators “little punks.”

“I wish five minutes with me was the sentence, but I think that would go under cruel and unusual punishment,” she said.

Rousey competed in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, becoming the first U.S. woman to earn a judo medal in Beijing (bronze) before converting to MMA.

U.S. Olympians generally receive rings from the U.S. Olympic Committee after the Games.

Rousey has not said if or when she will return to fight MMA following her second straight loss on Dec. 30, a brutal TKO to Amanda Nunes.

UFC president Dana White said in January that he talked to Rousey, and based on that talk, believed she will never fight again.

Rousey’s last comments to mainstream media on her future were via a reported Dec. 31 statement.

“I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future,” she said then.

Olympic Channel to launch with 30-minute preview special

By Nick ZaccardiJul 5, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT

The “Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Special” will kick off programming for the new Olympic Channel on July 15 at 6 a.m. ET.

New NBC Olympic primetime host Mike Tirico will host the 30-minute preview of the network broadcast plans, with several encore presentations throughout the week.

The launch special includes, via NBC Sports PR:

  • A Team USA athlete roundtable with Olympic medalists Shaun White, Kelly Clark and Gus Kenworthy, moderated by Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski.
  • Previews of world championships for swimming (July 23-30) and track and field (Aug. 4-13), which will supply significant programming during the network’s first few weeks.
  • A preview of upcoming documentaries from the IOC’s global Olympic Channel original programming.
  • Behind-the-scenes content and social media elements from NBC Olympics’ promotional shoot for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.

Olympic Channel programming will also come from filmmakers shooting around the world, archival footage from the IOC and NBC’s libraries of Olympic features and documentaries and original Team USA pieces produced by the USOC.

The Olympic Channel will launch in more than 35 million homes, available to most subscribers of Altice, AT&T DirecTV, Comcast, Spectrum and Verizon. It will also be available on streaming services DirecTV Now, Fubo, Hulu, Sony PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV.

The Olympic Channel will live stream on OlympicChannel.com, the Olympic Channel app, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Select replays and highlights will be available on those platforms and TeamUSA.org.

