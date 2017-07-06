TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
Getty Images

Eliud Kipchoge sets next attempt at marathon world record

By Nick ZaccardiJul 6, 2017, 8:52 AM EDT

More: Track and Field

Eliud Kipchoge tried to break two hours in his last marathon. He’ll try to lower the world record at his next one.

The Kenyan Olympic champion entered the Berlin Marathon on Sept. 24, four and a half months after running 2:00:25 at Nike’s sub-two-hour marathon event in Monza, Italy.

“I was very close to breaking the two-hour barrier in Monza,” Kipchoge said in a press release Thursday. “Now I believe the BMW Berlin Marathon is the perfect venue for attacking the official world record”

Berlin, with its pancake-flat roads, was the site of the last six times the men’s 26.2-mile world record was lowered in the last 14 years, coming down from 2:05:38 to the current mark of 2:02:57.

Kipchoge, 32, won his last Berlin start in 2015, clocking 2:04:00 with his insoles infamously slipping out the back of his shoes and flopping the last half of the race. He also finished runner-up to Wilson Kipsang in 2013.

Kipchoge is believed to be primed to break the 2:02:57 world record that countryman Dennis Kimetto ran in Berlin in 2014.

On May 6, Kipchoge ran 2:00:25 in Nike’s staged sub-two-hour marathon attempt on a Formula One race track. It was contested under special conditions that made it ineligible for record purposes with pacers entering mid-race.

Before that, Kipchoge won five straight major marathons, including the Rio Olympics in 2:08:44 in conditions not suitable for a fast time. He won the Olympic marathon by 70 seconds, the largest margin of victory since Frank Shorter won in 1972.

The other marquee fall marathon — New York City — is a more difficult course and not suited for world-record chasing.

Kipchoge withdrew from selection for Kenya’s team for the world championships in London in August.

Ronda Rousey’s Olympic rings stolen by ‘little punks’

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJul 5, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT

More: Olympics

Ronda Rousey said “kids with skateboards” slept in her house for days while she was away and stole items, including her Olympic rings.

Rousey said she and fiance Travis Browne noticed when stopping by her California home before leaving on a recent trip to New Zealand (where Browne proposed).

“Someone had been squatting in my house for, like, three days, sleeping in my bed, stole my Olympic rings, stole my guns, stole all my precious jewelry, every headphone in the house, credit cards,” Rousey said on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Wednesday.

Rousey has security cameras at her home, so they checked the tape.

“We saw that they were a bunch of kids with skateboards, and there’s a famous skate park right across the street, because we’re in Venice,” she said. “So, you know, my man’s 6’7,” 260. He, like, beelines it straight to the skateboard park, finds the guys right away. He’s smart enough not to [hit them]. We’ll get sued pretty hard, so he found the police right then, and they caught them.”

Rousey called the perpetrators “little punks.”

“I wish five minutes with me was the sentence, but I think that would go under cruel and unusual punishment,” she said.

Rousey competed in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, becoming the first U.S. woman to earn a judo medal in Beijing (bronze) before converting to MMA.

U.S. Olympians generally receive rings from the U.S. Olympic Committee after the Games.

Rousey has not said if or when she will return to fight MMA following her second straight loss on Dec. 30, a brutal TKO to Amanda Nunes.

UFC president Dana White said in January that he talked to Rousey, and based on that talk, believed she will never fight again.

Rousey’s last comments to mainstream media on her future were via a reported Dec. 31 statement.

“I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future,” she said then.

Wildfire approaches birthplace of Olympic Games

AP
Associated PressJul 5, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a wildfire has come within 1.2 miles of Ancient Olympia – birthplace of the Olympic Games – as several large forest fires continued to burn around the country.

Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou told state-run television that firefighters stopped the blaze in the Peloponnese region of southern Greece at the Alpheios River, south of Olympia, before the wind changed direction and pushed the fire away from the ancient site.

By nightfall on Wednesday, two water-dropping planes had been deployed along with dozens of firefighters and local volunteers.

Koniordou says the ministry had requested more resources to protect the site where an Olympic flame-lighting ceremony is held every two years for the Summer and Winter Games.

The area suffered extensive damage from major fires a decade ago.

