Kirani James to miss world championships

By Nick ZaccardiJul 6, 2017, 12:12 PM EDT

Kirani James, a 400m gold and silver medalist at the last two Olympics, will miss the world track and field championships in London in August.

James is recovering from an illness, the Grenada track and field federation president said Thursday.

The 24-year-old Grenadian last raced April 28, when he finished sixth at the Drake Relays in his slowest final time in nine years. James said afterward that he wasn’t injured or fatigued.

James could have been the biggest threat to Rio champion Wayde van Niekerk at worlds.

He posted the fastest 400m times in the Rio heats and semifinals before Van Niekerk surged to a world-record 43.03 seconds out of lane 8 in the final. James earned silver in 43.76, the second-fastest time for the year.

With James out, Van Niekerk’s path to a potential 200m-400m double at worlds just got a little easier.

However, the fastest 400m man in the world this year is upstart American Fred Kerley, who ran 43.70 on May 26.

Van Niekerk’s fastest time this year is 46.28, but all four of his 400m races this year came in South African meets in March and April before the outdoor season ramped up.

Marcel Kittel wins Tour de France Stage 6, tightens sprint standings (video)

By Nick ZaccardiJul 6, 2017, 11:43 AM EDT

German Marcel Kittel won a bunched sprint finish for the second time in the first six stages of the Tour de France on Thursday.

Kittel edged France’s Arnaud Demare and German Andre Greipel as all crossed in 5 hours, 5 minutes, 34 seconds in Troyes. It’s Kittel’s 11th career Tour stage win.

There were no significant changes in the overall standings. Chris Froome, a three-time Tour champ, still leads by 12 seconds over teammate Geraint Thomas.

Demare, the Stage 4 winner, kept his lead over Kittel in the green-jersey standings, thanks in part to points from an intermediate sprint earlier in Thursday’s stage.

Kittel cut Demare’s standings lead from 40 to 27 points.

Nobody left in the field has captured a sprint classification title with five-time winner Peter Sagan thrown out of the Tour for making contact with 2011 winner Mark Cavendish on Tuesday. Cavendish crashed and broke a shoulder blade, forcing his abandon from the Tour.

An appeal by Sagan’s team to the Court of Arbitration for Sport was rejected Thursday.

Overall Standings
1. Chris Froome (GBR) — 23:44:33
2. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +:12
3. Fabio Aru (ITA) — +:14
4. Dan Martin (IRL) — +:25
5. Richie Porte (AUS) — +:39
7. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +:47
8. Alberto Contador (ESP) — +:52
9. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:54

Friday’s Stage 7 is a flat, 134-mile trip from Troyes to Nuits-Saint-Georges in eastern France. It should feature another bunched sprint to the finish ahead of a summit finish Saturday.

NBC Sports Gold coverage starts at 6 a.m. ET. NBCSN’s coverage starts at 7:30 a.m.

Marcel Kittel

Simone Biles surprises world’s oldest gymnast (video)

By Nick ZaccardiJul 6, 2017, 11:06 AM EDT

Simone Biles and the Final Five know all about Johanna Quaas, the world’s oldest gymnast at age 91.

“I’m speechless,” Biles said on NBC’s “Little Big Shots: Forever Young,” on Wednesday night. “I hope I can even walk at 90 years old. She’s amazing, and she’s a true inspiration to everyone. And we watch her videos. The Olympic team watched her videos.”

The four-time Rio gold medalist Biles surprised Quaas after the elder German showed some of her skills on the show hosted by Steve Harvey.

Quaas, who first competed in 1934 and has been to more than 500 competitions, performed a cartwheel on a red carpet and armstands on parallel bars in a green leotard.

“I think she deserves an honor from us,” Harvey told the studio audience. “Please welcome four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles!”

Biles, in a blue Team USA shirt, draped a medal around Quaas’ neck and joined her on a podium.

