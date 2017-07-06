Kirani James to miss world championships

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Kirani James, a 400m gold and silver medalist at the last two Olympics, will miss the world track and field championships in London in August.

James is recovering from an illness, the Grenada track and field federation president said Thursday.

The 24-year-old Grenadian last raced April 28, when he finished sixth at the Drake Relays in his slowest final time in nine years. James said afterward that he wasn’t injured or fatigued.

James could have been the biggest threat to Rio champion Wayde van Niekerk at worlds.

He posted the fastest 400m times in the Rio heats and semifinals before Van Niekerk surged to a world-record 43.03 seconds out of lane 8 in the final. James earned silver in 43.76, the second-fastest time for the year.

With James out, Van Niekerk’s path to a potential 200m-400m double at worlds just got a little easier.

However, the fastest 400m man in the world this year is upstart American Fred Kerley, who ran 43.70 on May 26.

Van Niekerk’s fastest time this year is 46.28, but all four of his 400m races this year came in South African meets in March and April before the outdoor season ramped up.

