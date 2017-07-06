Marcel Kittel wins Tour de France Stage 6, tightens sprint standings (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

German Marcel Kittel won a bunched sprint finish for the second time in the first six stages of the Tour de France on Thursday.

Kittel edged France’s Arnaud Demare and German Andre Greipel as all crossed in 5 hours, 5 minutes, 34 seconds in Troyes. It’s Kittel’s 11th career Tour stage win.

There were no significant changes in the overall standings. Chris Froome, a three-time Tour champ, still leads by 12 seconds over teammate Geraint Thomas.

Demare, the Stage 4 winner, kept his lead over Kittel in the green-jersey standings, thanks in part to points from an intermediate sprint earlier in Thursday’s stage.

Kittel cut Demare’s standings lead from 40 to 27 points.

Nobody left in the field has captured a sprint classification title with five-time winner Peter Sagan thrown out of the Tour for making contact with 2011 winner Mark Cavendish on Tuesday. Cavendish crashed and broke a shoulder blade, forcing his abandon from the Tour.

An appeal by Sagan’s team to the Court of Arbitration for Sport was rejected Thursday.

Overall Standings

1. Chris Froome (GBR) — 23:44:33

2. Geraint Thomas (GBR) — +:12

3. Fabio Aru (ITA) — +:14

4. Dan Martin (IRL) — +:25

5. Richie Porte (AUS) — +:39

7. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +:47

8. Alberto Contador (ESP) — +:52

9. Nairo Quintana (COL) — +:54

Friday’s Stage 7 is a flat, 134-mile trip from Troyes to Nuits-Saint-Georges in eastern France. It should feature another bunched sprint to the finish ahead of a summit finish Saturday.

NBC Sports Gold coverage starts at 6 a.m. ET. NBCSN’s coverage starts at 7:30 a.m.

