Simone Biles surprises world’s oldest gymnast (video)

Simone Biles and the Final Five know all about Johanna Quaas, the world’s oldest gymnast at age 91.

“I’m speechless,” Biles said on NBC’s “Little Big Shots: Forever Young,” on Wednesday night. “I hope I can even walk at 90 years old. She’s amazing, and she’s a true inspiration to everyone. And we watch her videos. The Olympic team watched her videos.”

The four-time Rio gold medalist Biles surprised Quaas after the elder German showed some of her skills on the show hosted by Steve Harvey.

Quaas, who first competed in 1934 and has been to more than 500 competitions, performed a cartwheel on a red carpet and armstands on parallel bars in a green leotard.

“I think she deserves an honor from us,” Harvey told the studio audience. “Please welcome four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles!”

Biles, in a blue Team USA shirt, draped a medal around Quaas’ neck and joined her on a podium.

