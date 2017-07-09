TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS

Allyson Felix runs year’s fastest 400m (video)

By Seth RubinroitJul 9, 2017, 11:16 AM EDT

Allyson Felix erased any questions about her health, running year’s fastest 400m time, 49.65 seconds, at the Diamond League meet in London on Sunday.

It was just her second 400m since taking silver in Rio. She dropped .87 seconds from her 400m season debut in Kingston on June 10.

“It feels good to be back,” said Felix, who finished second in Rio behind a diving Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas. Miller-Uibo did not run in London.

Felix suffered a severe ankle injury last spring, missing the Olympic 200m team by .01. She admitted to OlympicTalk this week that “there’s always residual effects, especially with ankle injuries.” This season, she has had “a much slower build-up.”

It was Felix’s last scheduled meet before returning to London for the world championships in August.

Fellow American Courtney Okolo finished a distant second in a season’s best 50.52 seconds.

Shamier Little, who Tweeted before the race about having to race against 2016 Olympic 4x400m gold medalists Felix and Okolo, finished third.

Full London results are here.

Also on Sunday, Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson edged Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands in the 100m, despite competing in cushioned trainers instead of running spikes due to an Achilles injury, according to Reuters. Thompson, the 2016 Olympic champion, has now won 100m races at 16 consecutive meets, save for one race she did not finish.

Mo Farah thrilled the fans in London by winning the 3000m in one of his final track races before moving to road racing and marathons after worlds.

World-record holder Keni Harrison defeated 2012 Olympic champion Sally Pearson in the 100m hurdles.

U.S. men swept the top three spots in both the 200m and long jump.

Ameer Webb finished first the 200m, clocking 20.13 seconds. Fred Kerley, the 2017 U.S. 400m champion and the year’s second-fastest man in the event, showed his speed in the shorter sprint, lowering his 200m personal best from 20.45 to 20.24 in his professional debut. Isiah Young claimed third.

2016 Olympic champion Jeff Henderson won the long jump, followed by Michael Hartfield and Marquis Dendy.

The Diamond League moves to Rabat, Morocco next Sunday, with NBC Sports Gold coverage at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Richie Porte crashes out of Tour de France

Associated PressJul 9, 2017, 11:56 AM EDT

CHAMBERY, France (AP) — Chris Froome fiercely defended — and even extended — the overall lead in the Tour de France on an ultra-tough day of high drama and punishing climbs in eastern France’s Jura mountains on Sunday, seeing both his top teammate and one of his top rivals crash out and surviving daredevil descents at speeds exceeding 70 kilometers (45 miles) per hour.

Getting through Sunday’s Stage 9 unscathed, arguably the toughest of this Tour’s 21 stages, marked a crucial step in the three-time champion’s campaign for a fourth win. The last descent of the day with seven climbs saw a terrifying high-speed crash involving Richie Porte, who had been fifth overall but is now out of the race.

Porte missed a left-hand bend, cartwheeled across the road and bowled over another rider, Dan Martin, before slamming into a stony, vine-covered bank. The Australian was first treated by medics as he lay on the tarmac and then taken away, conscious, in an ambulance to hospital.

Also crashing out was Froome’s teammate Geraint Thomas, who had held the overall lead for the first four days of the Tour.

Froome placed third in the stage, narrowly beaten in a final sprint by Colombian Rigoberto Uran at the finish in Chambery, in the Alps. French rider Warren Barguil was just millimeters behind in second place — so close that he burst into tears thinking he had won, only to discover moments later that he hadn’t.

Uran thought Barguil had beaten him to the line.

“They told me I had won but I was convinced Warren had won it,” he said.

For his third place, Froome was awarded four bonus seconds that allowed him to consolidate his overall lead. With Thomas, who had been in second place, now out, Italian Fabio Aru climbed to the second spot in the overall rankings — 18 seconds behind Froome overall.

Monday is the race’s first rest day. The Tour returns Tuesday with Stage 10.

NBC Sports Gold coverage starts at 7:05 a.m. ET. NBCSN’s coverage starts at 8 a.m.

French breakaway rider takes Tour de France stage

1 Comment
Associated PressJul 8, 2017, 11:34 AM EDT

STATION DES ROUSSES, France (AP) — Speeding away on a small mountain road more suited to goats than riders, Lilian Calmejane won Stage 8 to the Rousses ski station in the Jura Massif on Saturday, for his first victory in his first Tour de France.

Calmejane, riding for French team Direct Energie, fought cramp after breaking away on the final climb and hung on, tongue lolling, for victory in only the second visit by the Tour to the Rousses. It was the second win at this Tour for a French rider, after Arnaud Demare’s on Stage 4.

Tour leader Chris Froome finished in a group further back, retaining the yellow jersey ahead of a second, far harder day of climbing, again in the Jura mountains, on Sunday.

Froome’s day wasn’t without incident: On a downhill, right-hand bend after the second of three notable climbs on the stage from Dole, the three-time Tour champion went straight into the roadside grass instead of cornering, but managed to stay on his bike and quickly recover.

Calmejane held off Dutch rider Robert Gesink, hot on his heels, on the final climb and rolling finish. Cramping from his effort, Calmejane had to slow and rise off his saddle to stretch his legs in the final section and then gritted his teeth to the line.

Gesink, of the Netherlands’ Lotto-Jumbo team, rode in 37 seconds after Calmejane. French rider Guillaume Martin placed third on the stage, another 13 seconds back.

“Winning alone like that is incredible,” said Calmejane, who also won a stage at his first Grand Tour, the Spanish Vuelta, last year. “It’s everything I dreamed of.”

Sunday’s Stage 9 stays in the mountains with nearly 5,000 meters of climbing, including three beyond-category climbs, the toughest on the Tour. The general classification is sure to be shaken.

NBC Sports Gold coverage starts at 5:40 a.m. ET. NBCSN coverage starts at 6:30 a.m.

