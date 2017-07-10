TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
Kerri Walsh Jennings’ first choice for new partner said no

By Nick ZaccardiJul 10, 2017, 1:18 PM EDT

Kerri Walsh Jennings may be the greatest beach volleyball player of all time, but she was reportedly turned down by her top choice for a new partner after splitting from April Ross.

Walsh Jennings had her eye on promising 22-year-old Sara Hughes after a four-year partnership with Ross ended in May.

“All I wanted to do was play with [Hughes],” Walsh Jennings said recently, according to ESPN.com.

Walsh Jennings reached out multiple times, but Hughes turned her down, according to the report.

Hughes, arguably the most promising U.S. beach prospect since Walsh Jennings in the early 2000s, chose to continue her budding partnership with former University of Southern California teammate Kelly Claes.

Hughes and Claes, while still at USC, were the only pair to take a set off Walsh Jennings and Ross in 2016 AVP play, losing in three sets a month and a half before Rio.

Hughes and Claes had scant international experience at the time and thus did not make the Rio Olympic team.

But this season, they have made two FIVB World Tour event quarterfinals after being part of a fourth straight NCAA title-winning team at USC. They’re one of the top U.S. pairs heading into the world championships in three weeks.

After Hughes declined, Walsh Jennings found her new partner later in May in Nicole Branagh, a 2008 Olympian and 38-year-old mother of two. Walsh Jennings, also 38, has three kids.

Walsh Jennings and Branagh lost their first three matches together before reaching the round of 16 in Gstaad, Switzerland, last week. (Walsh Jennings lost four straight overall dating to her last match with Ross, marking the longest losing streak in her 16-year career)

Walsh Jennings has repeated that she and Branagh will decide after this season whether they will continue playing together.

However, they both said they hope to play together through the Tokyo Olympics, according to ESPN, which also reported that Walsh Jennings may have retired after Rio had she and Ross won gold instead of bronze.

Come Tokyo 2020, Walsh Jennings and Branagh will both be older than any previous Olympic men’s or women’s indoor or beach volleyball player, according to Olympic historians.

Olympic Channel launch broadcast schedule

By Nick ZaccardiJul 10, 2017, 4:16 PM EDT

Olympic Channel TV launch programming will include the FINA World Championships, Diamond League track and field and original series.

The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will kick off its slate with a 30-minute preview show on Saturday at 6 a.m. ET with additional replays this weekend.

The Olympic Channel will launch in more than 35 million homes, available to most subscribers of Altice, AT&T DirecTV, Comcast, Spectrum and Verizon.

It will also live stream on OlympicChannel.com, the Olympic Channel app, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Select replays and highlights will be available on those platforms and TeamUSA.org.

The FINA World Championships begin this weekend with Olympic Channel coverage of diving, synchronized swimming, open-water swimming and water polo.

The Olympic Channel will also air coverage of the FIVB World Grand Prix women’s volleyball, the ITU World Triathlon Series in Hamburg, the IPC World Track and Field Championships and the IAAF Diamond League track and field in Rabat.

Original programming will include the series “Against All Odds,” “Gold Medal Entourage” and “Heroes of the Future,” plus a “Return to Rio” show highlighting the best of Team USA.

Day Program Time (ET)
Saturday Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Show 6 a.m.
Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Show 6:30 a.m.
FINA Worlds: Mixed Synchronized Platform Final 7 a.m.
FINA Worlds: Synchronized Swimming: Solo Technical* 8:30 a.m.
FINA Worlds: Women’s 1m Springboard Final 10 a.m.
Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Show 11 a.m.
Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Show 11:30 a.m.
FINA Worlds: Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final 12:30 p.m.
World Grand Prix Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Italy* 2 p.m.
World Triathlon Series – Women’s and Men’s Sprint* 4 p.m.
Against All Odds 6 p.m.
Gold Medal Entourage 6:30 p.m.
FINA Worlds: Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final** 7 p.m.
World Grand Prix Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Italy** 8:30 p.m.
Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Show 10:30 p.m.
IPC World Track and Field Championships – Day 2* 11 p.m.
Sunday FINA Worlds: Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final** 12 a.m.
Return to Rio – Best of Team USA 1:30 a.m.
Against All Odds 3:30 a.m.
FINA Worlds: Women’s Open-Water Swimming 10km 4 a.m.
FINA Worlds: Women’s 1m Springboard Final** 6:30 a.m.
FINA Worlds: Synchronized Swimming: Duet Technical* 8 a.m.
FINA Worlds: Men’s 1m Springboard Final 9:30 a.m.
Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Show 11 a.m.
Heroes of the Future 11:30 a.m.
World Grand Prix Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China* 12 p.m.
Diamond League Rabat Track and Field 2 p.m.
FINA Worlds: Women’s Water Polo, Italy vs. Canada* 4 p.m.
FINA Worlds: Women’s Water Polo, U.S. vs. South Africa* 5 p.m.
World Triathlon Series: Mixed Team World Champs* 6 p.m.
FINA Worlds: Women’s Synchronized Platform Final* 7:30 p.m.
Diamond League Track and Field Rabat** 9 p.m.
IPC World Track and Field Championships – Day 3* 11 p.m.

*same-day delay

**encore presentation

Olympic race-walking champion suspended

Associated PressJul 10, 2017, 1:43 PM EDT

MONACO (AP) — The reigning Olympic and world champion in the men’s 50km race-walk, Matej Toth, has been suspended over an alleged breach of anti-doping rules.

The IAAF’s Athletics Integrity Unit said Sunday that the Slovakian was provisionally suspended due to irregularities in his biological passport, which tracks blood data over time for signs of drug use. He faces a potential four-year ban.

The AIU confirmed Toth remains suspended “pending the outcome of his case, adding: “As is normal process, and in order to protect the integrity of the case, the AIU will refrain from further comment until a final decision has been made.”

If Toth is found guilty, it would be a heavy blow to race-walking, which is already reeling from a string of doping bans for Russian walkers who dominated major championships for many years.

Toth has previously spoken out against doping and backed the Russian team being barred from last year’s Olympics.

He had been due to compete next month at the world championships in London.

