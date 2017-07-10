MLB commissioner ‘can’t imagine’ best baseball players in Olympics

MIAMI (AP) — MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has repeated the sport’s opposition to having top major leaguers play at the Tokyo Olympics.
The 2020 Games are scheduled for July 24 to Aug. 9, and Major League Baseball has repeatedly said it will not interrupt its season.
The World Baseball Classic, co-owned by MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association, has been the sport’s alternative.
“I can’t imagine a situation where we would take the kind of break that would be necessary to have our best players in the Olympics,” Manfred said Monday during an All-Star Game town hall meeting. “As a result of that, we feel the WBC is crucial as a substitute, a premiere international tournament that allows our players to play for their countries.”
Olympic Channel TV launch programming will include the FINA World Championships, Diamond League track and field and original series.
The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will kick off its slate with a 30-minute preview show on Saturday at 6 a.m. ET with additional replays this weekend.
The Olympic Channel will launch in more than 35 million homes, available to most subscribers of Altice, AT&T DirecTV, Comcast, Spectrum and Verizon.
It will also live stream on OlympicChannel.com, the Olympic Channel app, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Select replays and highlights will be available on those platforms and TeamUSA.org.
The FINA World Championships begin this weekend with Olympic Channel coverage of diving, synchronized swimming, open-water swimming and water polo.
The Olympic Channel will also air coverage of the FIVB World Grand Prix women’s volleyball, the ITU World Triathlon Series in Hamburg, the IPC World Track and Field Championships and the IAAF Diamond League track and field in Rabat.
Original programming will include the series “Against All Odds,” “Gold Medal Entourage” and “Heroes of the Future,” plus a “Return to Rio” show highlighting the best of Team USA.
|Day
|Program
|Time (ET)
|Saturday
|Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Show
|6 a.m.
|
|Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Show
|6:30 a.m.
|
|FINA Worlds: Mixed Synchronized Platform Final
|7 a.m.
|
|FINA Worlds: Synchronized Swimming: Solo Technical*
|8:30 a.m.
|
|FINA Worlds: Women’s 1m Springboard Final
|10 a.m.
|
|Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Show
|11 a.m.
|
|Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Show
|11:30 a.m.
|
|FINA Worlds: Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final
|12:30 p.m.
|
|World Grand Prix Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Italy*
|2 p.m.
|
|World Triathlon Series – Women’s and Men’s Sprint*
|4 p.m.
|
|Against All Odds
|6 p.m.
|
|Gold Medal Entourage
|6:30 p.m.
|
|FINA Worlds: Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final**
|7 p.m.
|
|World Grand Prix Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Italy**
|8:30 p.m.
|
|Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Show
|10:30 p.m.
|
|IPC World Track and Field Championships – Day 2*
|11 p.m.
|Sunday
|FINA Worlds: Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final**
|12 a.m.
|
|Return to Rio – Best of Team USA
|1:30 a.m.
|
|Against All Odds
|3:30 a.m.
|
|FINA Worlds: Women’s Open-Water Swimming 10km
|4 a.m.
|
|FINA Worlds: Women’s 1m Springboard Final**
|6:30 a.m.
|
|FINA Worlds: Synchronized Swimming: Duet Technical*
|8 a.m.
|
|FINA Worlds: Men’s 1m Springboard Final
|9:30 a.m.
|
|Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Show
|11 a.m.
|
|Heroes of the Future
|11:30 a.m.
|
|World Grand Prix Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China*
|12 p.m.
|
|Diamond League Rabat Track and Field
|2 p.m.
|
|FINA Worlds: Women’s Water Polo, Italy vs. Canada*
|4 p.m.
|
|FINA Worlds: Women’s Water Polo, U.S. vs. South Africa*
|5 p.m.
|
|World Triathlon Series: Mixed Team World Champs*
|6 p.m.
|
|FINA Worlds: Women’s Synchronized Platform Final*
|7:30 p.m.
|
|Diamond League Track and Field Rabat**
|9 p.m.
|
|IPC World Track and Field Championships – Day 3*
|11 p.m.
*same-day delay
**encore presentation
MONACO (AP) — The reigning Olympic and world champion in the men’s 50km race-walk, Matej Toth, has been suspended over an alleged breach of anti-doping rules.
The IAAF’s Athletics Integrity Unit said Sunday that the Slovakian was provisionally suspended due to irregularities in his biological passport, which tracks blood data over time for signs of drug use. He faces a potential four-year ban.
The AIU confirmed Toth remains suspended “pending the outcome of his case, adding: “As is normal process, and in order to protect the integrity of the case, the AIU will refrain from further comment until a final decision has been made.”
If Toth is found guilty, it would be a heavy blow to race-walking, which is already reeling from a string of doping bans for Russian walkers who dominated major championships for many years.
Toth has previously spoken out against doping and backed the Russian team being barred from last year’s Olympics.
He had been due to compete next month at the world championships in London.
