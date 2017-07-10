Olympic Channel launch broadcast schedule

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Olympic Channel TV launch programming will include the FINA World Championships, Diamond League track and field and original series.

The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will kick off its slate with a 30-minute preview show on Saturday at 6 a.m. ET with additional replays this weekend.

The Olympic Channel will launch in more than 35 million homes, available to most subscribers of Altice, AT&T DirecTV, Comcast, Spectrum and Verizon.

It will also live stream on OlympicChannel.com, the Olympic Channel app, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Select replays and highlights will be available on those platforms and TeamUSA.org.

The FINA World Championships begin this weekend with Olympic Channel coverage of diving, synchronized swimming, open-water swimming and water polo.

The Olympic Channel will also air coverage of the FIVB World Grand Prix women’s volleyball, the ITU World Triathlon Series in Hamburg, the IPC World Track and Field Championships and the IAAF Diamond League track and field in Rabat.

Original programming will include the series “Against All Odds,” “Gold Medal Entourage” and “Heroes of the Future,” plus a “Return to Rio” show highlighting the best of Team USA.

Day Program Time (ET) Saturday Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Show 6 a.m. Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Show 6:30 a.m. FINA Worlds: Mixed Synchronized Platform Final 7 a.m. FINA Worlds: Synchronized Swimming: Solo Technical* 8:30 a.m. FINA Worlds: Women’s 1m Springboard Final 10 a.m. Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Show 11 a.m. Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Show 11:30 a.m. FINA Worlds: Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final 12:30 p.m. World Grand Prix Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Italy* 2 p.m. World Triathlon Series – Women’s and Men’s Sprint* 4 p.m. Against All Odds 6 p.m. Gold Medal Entourage 6:30 p.m. FINA Worlds: Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final** 7 p.m. World Grand Prix Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Italy** 8:30 p.m. Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Show 10:30 p.m. IPC World Track and Field Championships – Day 2* 11 p.m. Sunday FINA Worlds: Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final** 12 a.m. Return to Rio – Best of Team USA 1:30 a.m. Against All Odds 3:30 a.m. FINA Worlds: Women’s Open-Water Swimming 10km 4 a.m. FINA Worlds: Women’s 1m Springboard Final** 6:30 a.m. FINA Worlds: Synchronized Swimming: Duet Technical* 8 a.m. FINA Worlds: Men’s 1m Springboard Final 9:30 a.m. Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Show 11 a.m. Heroes of the Future 11:30 a.m. World Grand Prix Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China* 12 p.m. Diamond League Rabat Track and Field 2 p.m. FINA Worlds: Women’s Water Polo, Italy vs. Canada* 4 p.m. FINA Worlds: Women’s Water Polo, U.S. vs. South Africa* 5 p.m. World Triathlon Series: Mixed Team World Champs* 6 p.m. FINA Worlds: Women’s Synchronized Platform Final* 7:30 p.m. Diamond League Track and Field Rabat** 9 p.m. IPC World Track and Field Championships – Day 3* 11 p.m.

*same-day delay

**encore presentation

