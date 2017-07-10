TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
IOC decision on 2024, 2028 Olympics expected Tuesday

Associated PressJul 10, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Bid leaders from Los Angeles and Paris arrived this weekend in the Olympic capital city ahead of their Tuesday morning presentations to the full IOC membership.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron arrives Monday to offer his charismatic support.

Both bid teams declined official comment Sunday about an expected decision to prepare for a double hosting award in September, when the IOC’s annual meeting is held in Lima, Peru.

A consensus deal between the bid cities and IOC leadership seems likely before anyone arrives in the Peruvian capital.

Paris has been seen as favorite for 2024 — the centenary of its last Olympics — after recent comments by LA Mayor Eric Garcetti and LA 2024 bid chairman Casey Wasserman acknowledging their openness to look ahead to 2028.

Still, the cities must first complete the required presentation Tuesday of their technical plans for staging more than 300 medal events across more than two weeks. An IOC evaluation panel hailed them last week as outstanding.

In a normal Olympic hosting race, the Swiss midsummer event would be a key stage in a fiercely fought campaign.

However, the 2024 Summer Games bidding stopped being normal last December when IOC President Thomas Bach said the existing selection process produced too many losers.

A double award — due on Sept. 13 — has seemed increasingly likely in the seven months since Bach’s statement upended calculations.

It offers the IOC stability with two world-class cities for the next decade after years of busted budgets for hosts and political defeats to sink potential candidates. It also guards against a 2024 loser refusing to bid again for 2028.

The plan must be approved by the full IOC of up to 95 members on Tuesday afternoon, hours after LA and Paris present on stage at a convention center on the outskirts of Lausanne.

It would be a stunning upset if the typically conservative IOC, including members of European and Arab royal families, fails to ratify a formal proposal made last month by the Bach-chaired executive board.

The board opened a two-day meeting Sunday that will focus on other Olympic business.

Russian hockey star stays in KHL, cites Olympics as key

By Nick ZaccardiJul 10, 2017, 12:10 PM EDT

Ilya Kovalchuk, a four-time Russian Olympian, chose to stay in the KHL rather than explore an NHL return in 2017-18 due largely to the NHL not participating in the PyeongChang Olympics.

“One of the main factors was the upcoming Olympic Games,” Kovalchuk said, according to his KHL team’s website. “In 2018, only players who play in European championships and the KHL can compete there.”

Kovalchuk, 34, shares the Russian men’s record of four Olympic hockey appearances with Sergei Gonchar and Pavel Datsyuk. He has been playing in the KHL with SKA St. Petersburg since 2012, winning two of the last three Gagarin Cups and ranking second in the league in points last season.

Gonchar is retired. Datsyuk, who is four years older than Kovalchuk, also plays for SKA St. Petersburg and is eligible for the Olympics.

Kovalchuk is the youngest Russian or Soviet Olympic men’s hockey player ever, when he suited up at age 18 in 2002.

In 2018, Datsyuk will be older than all but two previous Russian Olympic men’s hockey players, Igor Larionov in 2002 and Sergei Fedorov in 2010.

Olympian walks fastest mile in history

By Nick ZaccardiJul 10, 2017, 11:05 AM EDT

Running a mile in five and a half minutes is impressive. Walking a mile in 5:30? That’s a world record.

British Olympian Tom Bosworth race-walked a mile in 5:31.08 at a Diamond League meet in London on Sunday, the fastest time ever in the rarely contested event. Bosworth broke a 27-year-old record by almost six seconds.

Olympic race walks are 20km (12.4 miles) and 50km (24.9 miles) and primarily take place on the roads. Bosworth, who was sixth in the Rio Olympic 50km, got to race Sunday entirely on the 2012 Olympic Stadium track.

“I was able to unleash the speed today,” Bosworth told media afterward. “We’ve got to make athletics sexy again.”

What is race walking?

From USA Track and Field:

Race walking differs from running in that it requires the competitor to maintain contact with the ground at all times and requires the leading leg to be straightened as the foot makes contact with the ground. It must remain straightened until the leg passes under the body. Judges evaluate the technique of race walkers and report fouls which may lead to disqualification. All judging is done by the eye of the judge and no outside technology is used in making judging decisions.

Bosworth walked to the edge of disqualification Sunday, receiving two warnings during the race, according to Athletics Weekly.

Three red cards — given by judges for bent legs or losing contact with the ground to the naked eye — can result in disqualification (and did for three walkers in Sunday’s 10-man race).

