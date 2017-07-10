Simone Biles to Instagram troll: ‘Talk to me when you earn 5 Olympic medals’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Simone Biles had it with an Instagram troll, so she not only replied to the user but also made an example out of her to Biles’ 958,000 followers on Twitter.

The user commented on one of Biles’ Instagrams, “Seems like u have partied non stop for a year #trash #unfollow #suckyassrolemodel.”

Biles, on a break from gymnastics since she won four golds and one bronze in Rio, shot back.

“Talk to me when you train for 14 years and earn 5 Olympic Medals,” she replied on Instagram. “I think kids would say otherwise. My year off is well deserved! Take a couple seats.”

Biles didn’t stop there. The triple world all-around champion took screenshots and posted them on Twitter to spread the word even further.

“Comments like this have me shook,” Biles tweeted. “Really wanted to blur her name out so she doesn’t get attention. but it is what it is #BLOCK.”

Biles is expected to return to gymnastics training in the winter.

