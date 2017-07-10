Simone Biles to Instagram troll: ‘Talk to me when you earn 5 Olympic medals’

Simone Biles had it with an Instagram troll, so she not only replied to the user but also made an example out of her to Biles’ 958,000 followers on Twitter.
The user commented on one of Biles’ Instagrams, “Seems like u have partied non stop for a year #trash #unfollow #suckyassrolemodel.”
Biles, on a break from gymnastics since she won four golds and one bronze in Rio, shot back.
“Talk to me when you train for 14 years and earn 5 Olympic Medals,” she replied on Instagram. “I think kids would say otherwise. My year off is well deserved! Take a couple seats.”
Biles didn’t stop there. The triple world all-around champion took screenshots and posted them on Twitter to spread the word even further.
“Comments like this have me shook,” Biles tweeted. “Really wanted to blur her name out so she doesn’t get attention. but it is what it is #BLOCK.”
Biles is expected to return to gymnastics training in the winter.
Ilya Kovalchuk, a four-time Russian Olympian, chose to stay in the KHL rather than explore an NHL return in 2017-18 due largely to the NHL not participating in the PyeongChang Olympics.
“One of the main factors was the upcoming Olympic Games,” Kovalchuk said, according to his KHL team’s website. “In 2018, only players who play in European championships and the KHL can compete there.”
Kovalchuk, 34, shares the Russian men’s record of four Olympic hockey appearances with Sergei Gonchar and Pavel Datsyuk. He has been playing in the KHL with SKA St. Petersburg since 2012, winning two of the last three Gagarin Cups and ranking second in the league in points last season.
Gonchar is retired. Datsyuk, who is four years older than Kovalchuk, also plays for SKA St. Petersburg and is eligible for the Olympics.
Kovalchuk is the youngest Russian or Soviet Olympic men’s hockey player ever, when he suited up at age 18 in 2002.
In 2018, Datsyuk will be older than all but two previous Russian Olympic men’s hockey players, Igor Larionov in 2002 and Sergei Fedorov in 2010.
Running a mile in five and a half minutes is impressive. Walking a mile in 5:30? That’s a world record.
British Olympian Tom Bosworth race-walked a mile in 5:31.08 at a Diamond League meet in London on Sunday, the fastest time ever in the rarely contested event. Bosworth broke a 27-year-old record by almost six seconds.
Olympic race walks are 20km (12.4 miles) and 50km (24.9 miles) and primarily take place on the roads. Bosworth, who was sixth in the Rio Olympic 50km, got to race Sunday entirely on the 2012 Olympic Stadium track.
“I was able to unleash the speed today,” Bosworth told media afterward. “We’ve got to make athletics sexy again.”
What is race walking?
From USA Track and Field:
Race walking differs from running in that it requires the competitor to maintain contact with the ground at all times and requires the leading leg to be straightened as the foot makes contact with the ground. It must remain straightened until the leg passes under the body. Judges evaluate the technique of race walkers and report fouls which may lead to disqualification. All judging is done by the eye of the judge and no outside technology is used in making judging decisions.
Bosworth walked to the edge of disqualification Sunday, receiving two warnings during the race, according to Athletics Weekly.
Three red cards — given by judges for bent legs or losing contact with the ground to the naked eye — can result in disqualification (and did for three walkers in Sunday’s 10-man race).
