Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor to fight child molestation charges

Associated PressJul 11, 2017, 2:11 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing child pornography, admitting he tried to get rid of the evidence last fall while police were investigating allegations that he had sexually assaulted young female athletes.

Dr. Larry Nassar pleaded guilty to three charges in federal court in western Michigan, each of which could land him in prison for up to 20 years.

He is awaiting trial on charges in three separate cases alleging that he sexually molested a total of nine girls, including eight who were gymnasts seeking treatment for injuries. He has pleaded not guilty, and his attorney, Shannon Smith, said Nassar intends to proceed to trial in those cases.

“The plea was negotiated only to resolve the federal charges,” she said, referring to the child porn case.

Investigators in September discovered that Nassar’s hard drives with thousands of illicit images had been thrown in the trash, as women and girls — mostly former gymnasts — were coming forward and saying he had molested them during appointments. Some allegations go back to the 1990s.

Nassar, 53, acknowledged that he dumped the hard drives and paid $49 to have a laptop computer wiped clean to “impede and obstruct” investigators.

As part of the plea deal, the government said it won’t prosecute Nassar for traveling internationally between 2006 and 2013 with the intent of engaging in sexual conduct with minors.

Nassar was a sports medicine specialist at Michigan State, especially in treating gymnasts in the region. He also worked for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Nassar’s career began to collapse last summer after the Indianapolis Star reported how USA Gymnastics mishandled complaints about sexual misconduct involving the doctor and coaches.

Women and girls said they felt empowered to speak up after the newspaper published stories.

In addition to the three pending criminal cases in Michigan, Nassar is being sued by more than 100 women or girls who have made similar claims against him.

Lindsey Vonn’s goal in race versus men remains the same, 5 years later

By Nick ZaccardiJul 11, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT

Lindsey Vonn‘s reported goal is to finish in the top 30 of a men’s World Cup race, should she get the opportunity before her expected retirement in two years.

“I think that would be doable,” Vonn said, according to a Ski Racing magazine article published Tuesday. “In men’s races, they’re so tight there’s usually only a second and a half to 30th, especially in Lake Louise where it’s an easier track for them.”

Vonn petitioned the International Ski Federation (FIS) both in 2012 and this year (and perhaps instances in between) to be allowed to enter a men’s race at her favorite venue — Lake Louise, Alberta, which traditionally hosts men’s speed races in late November and women’s speed races the following weekend.

So far, her bids have been denied by FIS, but her (and the U.S. Ski Team’s) case is slated to be discussed again in October. FIS said in 2012 “that one gender is not entitled to participate in races of the other.”

Vonn has won 18 times in 41 career World Cup starts at Lake Louise and eyes a men’s race there in November 2018 in what could be her final season of racing.

“There are some commentators who think that I would be far outside of the men,” Vonn said in 2012, according to The New York Times. “Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, but I’d like the chance to compete against them and see where I stand. I’d definitely like to be inside the points, in the top 30.”

Vonn was quoted in Tuesday’s Ski Racing story saying that she sometimes beat male Norwegian downhill star Aksel Lund Svindal in training five or six years ago.

Svindal, the pre-eminent men’s speed racer over the last decade, has publicly backed Vonn’s bid for years.

“My experience is if you are on a hill that she likes, and you don’t ski good, she can beat you,” Svindal said in 2012, at the height of Vonn’s dominance, according to the Canadian Press. “It’s realistic that she would be in the race.

“I say let her race. To get America more involved in skiing would be good for us. From a marketing point of view, it seems very strange to just cut it off like that and say ’not possible.’

“If I was FIS, I would keep that door open. Those are the kind of stories that are bigger than the sport and the kind of stories that would be popular in America.”

Watch Kobe Bryant close the LA 2024 Olympic bid presentation to IOC

By Nick ZaccardiJul 11, 2017, 1:41 PM EDT

LA 2024 turned to one of the most clutch athletes in Los Angeles history as the final voice in its bid presentation to the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday.

That would be retired Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and double Olympic gold medalist.

Bryant was not with the bid presentation team in Lausanne, but he starred in the final pre-recorded video shown to IOC members during a 50-minute presentation.

IOC members later voted unanimously to approve awarding the 2024 and 2028 Olympics to LA and Paris later this summer, should the IOC and both cities come to an agreement on who hosts in which year.

“There are so many different cultures represented here, so many different ethnicities represented here. LA can be anything you want it to be,” Bryant said to open a two-minute video, adding later, “It’s an opportunity to learn no matter where you look.”

And then, Bryant’s final words as the video closed and IOC members began applauding: “To have the Olympics here and to have so many different cultures represented would be a beautiful story to tell.”

Bryant joined the LA 2024 Board of Directors and Athletes’ Advisory Committee two weeks ago. He had previously participated in LA 2024 promotional videos more than one year ago.

The last U.S. Olympic bid, Chicago for 2016, flew in President Barack Obama as its closer at an IOC session in Copenhagen in 2009 (video here). Chicago was eliminated that day in the first round of voting among four finalist cities. Rio eventually won.

Granted, Tuesday was under different circumstances as IOC members were not yet voting on which city gets the 2024 Olympics. They may not vote at all as LA, Paris and the IOC are due to negotiate to determine if one city is willing to bow out for 2024 and take the 2028 Games.

Paris 2024’s final speaker in its presentation Tuesday was triple Olympic canoe champion Tony Estanguet, a co-bid leader. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke immediately before Estanguet.

