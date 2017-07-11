OLYMPIC TALKolympics Select Sport
Marcel Kittel wins Tour de France Stage 10 in sprint (video)

Jul 11, 2017

BERGERAC, France (AP) — Marcel Kittel won the 10th stage of the Tour de France with remarkable ease on Tuesday, while Chris Froome stayed safely in the main pack to retain the race leader’s yellow jersey.

A sprint specialist, Kittel perfectly timed his effort in the final straight to post his fourth stage win since the start of the race, crossing the line ahead of fellow German John Degenkolb.

The stage took the peloton on a flat, 178-kilometer (111-mile) run from Perigueux to Bergerac in southwestern France.

Froome, the three-time Tour champion, will be wearing the yellow jersey for the 50th time on Wednesday. He will join five-time Tour winner Jacques Anquetil in fourth place on the all-time list of riders’ days in yellow – behind Eddy Merckx (96), Bernard Hinault (75), and Miguel Indurain (60).

“A huge, huge honor,” Froome said about the 50 days in yellow.

Kittel was in 10th place after negotiating the two sharp corners of the technical final kilometer and used his impressive power to surge ahead his rivals with 150 meters left to secure his 13th career win on the Tour.

He won by a bike’s length and had plenty of time to raise his arms in celebration before crossing the line.

Kittel said his confidence is sky high after his string of victories.

“I know now from the last sprints that I can hold that speed to the finish line,” he said. “I almost cannot believe what’s happening here at the Tour.”

Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen completed the podium in the medieval town.

With Mark Cavendish, Peter Sagan and Arnaud Demare out of the race, Kittel strengthened his grip on the best sprinter’s green jersey. French sprinter Nacer Bouhanni, who had to settle for a sixth-place finish, acknowledged Kittel’s superiority.

“Kittel was the strongest, he came from behind,” Bouhanni said. “He won four sprints out of five, he is the best sprinter of this Tour.”

After a plane journey across France and a rest day for the riders, the race resumed in Perigueux for a flat ride through the lush landscapes of the Dordogne province in southwestern France.

Following a hectic stage in the Jura on Sunday and with two hard stages in the Pyrenees mountains later this week, Froome and his main rivals were happy to let two French riders with no ambitions for the overall race lead escape from the pack.

Yoann Offredo went on his own immediately after the race director waved the flag to signal the start. He was joined soon afterward by Elie Gesbert, the youngest rider in the peloton at 22 years old, and the pair quickly opened a gap.

Their lead stabilized at about five minutes as the peloton moved past the Lascaux cave, a prehistoric World Heritage site featuring some superb hunting scenes. Second-place Fabio Aru was all smiles near Domme — a picturesque town perched on a breathtaking cliff above the Dordogne river — and shook hands with another rider at a pedestrian pace.

“We chatted, admired the countryside. It was very pleasant,” Warren Barguil said, summing up the day.

Toward the end, the sprinters’ teams organized the chase, reducing the deficit of the peloton to a little more than two minutes with 40 kilometers left. Offredo and Gesbert fought hard until the end but were hampered by a strong headwind and were caught seven kilometers from the finish.

There was no major change in the overall standings, with Aru still trailing 18 seconds behind Froome and Frenchman Romain Bardet in third place, 51 seconds back.

“It was a more quite day today, without wind, no stress,” Froome said. “I’m already thinking about the Pyrenees, it’s the next big goal, I’ll need to be ready.”

Stage 11 on Wednesday is a flat, 126-mile stage from Eymet to Pau in southwestern France toward the Pyrenees. NBC Sports Gold coverage starts at 6:55 a.m. ET, with NBCSN coverage at 7:30.

Lindsey Vonn's goal in race versus men remains the same, 5 years later

Getty Images
Jul 11, 2017

Lindsey Vonn‘s reported goal is to finish in the top 30 of a men’s World Cup race, should she get the opportunity before her expected retirement in two years.

“I think that would be doable,” Vonn said, according to a Ski Racing magazine article published Tuesday. “In men’s races, they’re so tight there’s usually only a second and a half to 30th, especially in Lake Louise where it’s an easier track for them.”

Vonn petitioned the International Ski Federation (FIS) both in 2012 and this year (and perhaps instances in between) to be allowed to enter a men’s race at her favorite venue — Lake Louise, Alberta, which traditionally hosts men’s speed races in late November and women’s speed races the following weekend.

So far, her bids have been denied by FIS, but her (and the U.S. Ski Team’s) case is slated to be discussed again in October. FIS said in 2012 “that one gender is not entitled to participate in races of the other.”

Vonn has won 18 times in 41 career World Cup starts at Lake Louise and eyes a men’s race there in November 2018 in what could be her final season of racing.

“There are some commentators who think that I would be far outside of the men,” Vonn said in 2012, according to The New York Times. “Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, but I’d like the chance to compete against them and see where I stand. I’d definitely like to be inside the points, in the top 30.”

Vonn was quoted in Tuesday’s Ski Racing story saying that she sometimes beat male Norwegian downhill star Aksel Lund Svindal in training five or six years ago.

Svindal, the pre-eminent men’s speed racer over the last decade, has publicly backed Vonn’s bid for years.

“My experience is if you are on a hill that she likes, and you don’t ski good, she can beat you,” Svindal said in 2012, at the height of Vonn’s dominance, according to the Canadian Press. “It’s realistic that she would be in the race.

“I say let her race. To get America more involved in skiing would be good for us. From a marketing point of view, it seems very strange to just cut it off like that and say ’not possible.’

“If I was FIS, I would keep that door open. Those are the kind of stories that are bigger than the sport and the kind of stories that would be popular in America.”

Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor to fight child molestation charges

AP
Jul 11, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing child pornography, admitting he tried to get rid of the evidence last fall while police were investigating allegations that he had sexually assaulted young female athletes.

Dr. Larry Nassar pleaded guilty to three charges in federal court in western Michigan, each of which could land him in prison for up to 20 years.

He is awaiting trial on charges in three separate cases alleging that he sexually molested a total of nine girls, including eight who were gymnasts seeking treatment for injuries. He has pleaded not guilty, and his attorney, Shannon Smith, said Nassar intends to proceed to trial in those cases.

“The plea was negotiated only to resolve the federal charges,” she said, referring to the child porn case.

Investigators in September discovered that Nassar’s hard drives with thousands of illicit images had been thrown in the trash, as women and girls — mostly former gymnasts — were coming forward and saying he had molested them during appointments. Some allegations go back to the 1990s.

Nassar, 53, acknowledged that he dumped the hard drives and paid $49 to have a laptop computer wiped clean to “impede and obstruct” investigators.

As part of the plea deal, the government said it won’t prosecute Nassar for traveling internationally between 2006 and 2013 with the intent of engaging in sexual conduct with minors.

Nassar was a sports medicine specialist at Michigan State, especially in treating gymnasts in the region. He also worked for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Nassar’s career began to collapse last summer after the Indianapolis Star reported how USA Gymnastics mishandled complaints about sexual misconduct involving the doctor and coaches.

Women and girls said they felt empowered to speak up after the newspaper published stories.

In addition to the three pending criminal cases in Michigan, Nassar is being sued by more than 100 women or girls who have made similar claims against him.

