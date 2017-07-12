Diving world championships schedule on Olympic Channel

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA event coverage kicks off with the world diving championships from Budapest this weekend.
The Olympic Channel, NBCSN and NBCSports.com/live will combine to air every semifinal and final from Saturday through July 22.
The U.S. roster at worlds is led by Olympic synchronized medalists Steele Johnson, Sam Dorman and Michael Hixon.
David Boudia, a quadruple Olympic medalist, is missing worlds for the first time since 2003 as he takes a (possibly permanent) break from competition.
Powerhouse China is without its two stalwarts, Chen Ruolin and Wu Minxia, who retired after Rio.
However, all of the Chinese individual gold medalists from Rio are back — springboard divers Cao Yuan and Shi Tingmao and platform divers Chen Aisen and Ren Qian.
The Olympic Channel will launch in more than 35 million homes starting Saturday, available to most subscribers of Altice, AT&T DirecTV, Comcast, Spectrum and Verizon. It will also be available on streaming services DirecTV Now, Fubo, Hulu, Sony PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV.
The Olympic Channel will live stream on OlympicChannel.com, the Olympic Channel app, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Select replays and highlights will be available on those platforms and TeamUSA.org.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: 2000 Olympic champ announces diving comebackFollow @nzaccardi
|Day
|Event Final
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Saturday, July 15
|Mixed Synchro Platform
|7-8:30 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Women’s 1m Springboard
|10-11:30 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Men’s Synchro Springboard
|12:30-2 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Sunday, July 16
|Men’s 1m Springboard
|9:30-11 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Women’s Synchro Platform
|9-10:30 p.m.*
|Olympic Channel
|Monday, July 17
|Women’s Synchro Springboard
|10-11:30 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Men’s Synchro Platform
|12:30-2 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Tuesday, July 18
|Women’s Platform (Semi)
|9:30-11 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Team Event
|12:30-2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Wednesday, July 19
|Men’s 3m Springboard (Semi)
|9:30-11 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Women’s Platform
|12:30-2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Thursday, July 20
|Women’s 3m Springboard (Semi)
|9:30-11 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Men’s 3m Springboard
|12:30-2 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Friday, July 21
|Men’s Platform (Semi)
|11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.*
|Olympic Channel
|Women’s 3m Springboard
|12:30-2 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Saturday, July 22
|Mixed Synchro Springboard
|8-9:30 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Men’s Platform
|11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
*Same-Day Delay