Olympic Channel to air Dream Team original 1992 broadcasts

The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will air every Dream Team game from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics next month.

The games will air in their original order via their original NBC Olympic broadcasts, nightly at 8 ET:

Monday, Aug. 28 — USA vs. Angola

Tuesday, Aug. 29 — USA vs. Croatia

Wednesday, Aug. 30 — USA vs. Germany

Thursday, Aug. 31 — USA vs. Brazil

Friday, Sept. 1 — USA vs. Spain

Saturday, Sept. 2 — USA vs. Puerto Rico (quarterfinal)

Sunday, Sept. 3 — USA vs. Lithuania (semifinal)

Monday, Sept. 4 — USA vs. Croatia (final, *8:30 p.m. ET)

The final will conclude an 11-hour marathon of Dream Team game broadcasts on Labor Day. Each night’s game will be followed by a re-air of NBC’s 2012 Dream Team documentary.

The commentary teams were Marv Albert, Mike Fratello and Jim Gray and Chick Hearn and Steve Jones.

The Olympic Channel will launch in more than 35 million homes starting Saturday, available to most subscribers of Altice, AT&T DirecTV, Comcast, Spectrum and Verizon. It will also be available on streaming services DirecTV Now, Fubo, Hulu, Sony PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV.

The Olympic Channel will live stream on OlympicChannel.com, the Olympic Channel app, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Select replays and highlights will be available on those platforms and TeamUSA.org.

