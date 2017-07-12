OLYMPIC TALKolympics Select Sport
Michael Jordan
AP

Olympic Channel to air Dream Team original 1992 broadcasts

By Nick ZaccardiJul 12, 2017, 10:17 AM EDT

The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will air every Dream Team game from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics next month.

The games will air in their original order via their original NBC Olympic broadcasts, nightly at 8 ET:

Monday, Aug. 28 — USA vs. Angola
Tuesday, Aug. 29 — USA vs. Croatia
Wednesday, Aug. 30 — USA vs. Germany
Thursday, Aug. 31 — USA vs. Brazil
Friday, Sept. 1 — USA vs. Spain
Saturday, Sept. 2 — USA vs. Puerto Rico (quarterfinal)
Sunday, Sept. 3 — USA vs. Lithuania (semifinal)
Monday, Sept. 4 — USA vs. Croatia (final, *8:30 p.m. ET)

The final will conclude an 11-hour marathon of Dream Team game broadcasts on Labor Day. Each night’s game will be followed by a re-air of NBC’s 2012 Dream Team documentary.

The commentary teams were Marv AlbertMike Fratello and Jim Gray and Chick Hearn and Steve Jones.

The Olympic Channel will launch in more than 35 million homes starting Saturday, available to most subscribers of Altice, AT&T DirecTV, Comcast, Spectrum and Verizon. It will also be available on streaming services DirecTV Now, Fubo, Hulu, Sony PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV.

The Olympic Channel will live stream on OlympicChannel.com, the Olympic Channel app, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Select replays and highlights will be available on those platforms and TeamUSA.org.

Marcel Kittel wins Tour de France stage after Alberto Contador crashes

By Nick ZaccardiJul 12, 2017, 11:57 AM EDT

Polish rider Maciej Bodnar nearly pulled off an incredible wire-to-wire effort for his first Tour de France stage win. But after 125 miles in the lead, the 32-year-old was caught by the peloton in Stage 11 on Wednesday.

Marcel Kittel won his fifth stage of the Tour in a bunched sprint, after two-time Tour de France winner Alberto Contador and podium contender Jakob Fuglsang both crashed.

Both Fuglsang and Contador regrouped to finish with the peloton, leaving no major shakeups in the overall standings. Chris Froome still leads by 18 seconds over Italian Fabio Aru as the Tour heads into the Pyrenees on Thursday.

Kittel edged Dylan Groenewegen and Edvald Boasson Hagen to become the first cyclist to win five stages in one Tour since Mark Cavendish in 2011. The record in one Tour is eight stages.

There are three more flat stages next week for Kittel to possibly seize in the absence of rivals Cavendish, Peter Sagan and Arnaud Demare, all knocked out of the Tour.

TOUR: Results/Standings | Highlights | Broadcast Schedule

Bodnar was part of a breakaway group at the start of the 126-mile stage and was the last man caught, with fewer than 250 meters before the finish. Bodnar, who has never finished in the top 100 overall in 10 Grand Tour starts, was at the lead of the stage for about four and a half hours.

Fuglsang, in fifth place overall at the start of the day, suffered a broken wrist in a crash while one of his Team Astana mates, Dario Cataldo, had to abandon the race.

Later, Contador hit the pavement with about 13 miles left in the flat 126-mile stage. Contador’s hopes of a first Tour podium finish since 2009 were already dim. He entered the day in 12th place and 5 minutes, 15 seconds behind Froome.

Stage 12 on Thursday could be decisive. Riders face five categorized climbs in the Pyrenees over 133 miles. NBC Sports Gold coverage starts at 4:50 a.m. ET, with NBCSN coverage at 7.

Paris 2024 Olympic medals could be separated into four pieces

Paris 2024 Olympic medals
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJul 12, 2017, 10:56 AM EDT

One concept for potential Paris Olympic medals in 2024 or 2028 would be extra thick, allowing for three pieces to be taken off the back.

Athletes would be encouraged to give the pieces to three people instrumental in their lives.

French designer Philippe Starck, who created the 1992 Albertville Winter Games torch, said he was asked by triple Olympic canoe champion and Paris 2024 co-bid leader Tony Estanguet to come up with a design.

“Normally a medal tends a sort of witness, a message that says, ‘I was there, I did it, I outdid myself. I went beyond myself. I won. It is extraordinary,'” Starck said via a Paris 2024 translation. “But today more than ever, the truth is that you’re not winning alone. So I wanted this medal to reflect that. If the winner wants to share it, he can share it. It’s a really nice way of truly showing team spirit. The winner can literally take his or her medal … and separate it into pieces that can be given away. That way, everyone you share it with becomes a witness of such an important moment.”

It’s not an entirely new concept. Last year, the world track and field championships introduced medals for coaches for the first time.

The U.S. Olympic Committee established the Order of Ikkos medals starting with the 2008 Beijing Games, allowing medal-winning athletes to acknowledge one coach.

