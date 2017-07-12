Olympic Channel to launch with 30-minute preview special

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The “Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Special” will kick off programming for the new Olympic Channel on Saturday at 6 a.m. ET.

New NBC Olympic primetime host Mike Tirico will host the 30-minute preview of the network broadcast plans, with several encore presentations throughout the week.

The launch special includes, via NBC Sports PR:

A Team USA athlete roundtable with Olympic medalists Shaun White , Kelly Clark and Gus Kenworthy , moderated by Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski .

, and , moderated by Olympic gold medalist . Previews of world championships for swimming (July 23-30) and track and field (Aug. 4-13), which will supply significant programming during the network’s first few weeks.

A preview of upcoming documentaries from the IOC’s global Olympic Channel original programming.

Behind-the-scenes content and social media elements from NBC Olympics’ promotional shoot for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.

Olympic Channel programming will also come from filmmakers shooting around the world, archival footage from the IOC and NBC’s libraries of Olympic features and documentaries and original Team USA pieces produced by the USOC.

The Olympic Channel will launch in more than 35 million homes, available to most subscribers of Altice, AT&T DirecTV, Comcast, Spectrum and Verizon. It will also be available on streaming services DirecTV Now, Fubo, Hulu, Sony PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV.

The Olympic Channel will live stream on OlympicChannel.com, the Olympic Channel app, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Select replays and highlights will be available on those platforms and TeamUSA.org.

