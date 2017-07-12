TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS

Olympic Channel to launch with 30-minute preview special

By Nick ZaccardiJul 12, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

The “Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Special” will kick off programming for the new Olympic Channel on Saturday at 6 a.m. ET.

New NBC Olympic primetime host Mike Tirico will host the 30-minute preview of the network broadcast plans, with several encore presentations throughout the week.

The launch special includes, via NBC Sports PR:

  • A Team USA athlete roundtable with Olympic medalists Shaun White, Kelly Clark and Gus Kenworthy, moderated by Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski.
  • Previews of world championships for swimming (July 23-30) and track and field (Aug. 4-13), which will supply significant programming during the network’s first few weeks.
  • A preview of upcoming documentaries from the IOC’s global Olympic Channel original programming.
  • Behind-the-scenes content and social media elements from NBC Olympics’ promotional shoot for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.

Olympic Channel programming will also come from filmmakers shooting around the world, archival footage from the IOC and NBC’s libraries of Olympic features and documentaries and original Team USA pieces produced by the USOC.

The Olympic Channel will launch in more than 35 million homes, available to most subscribers of Altice, AT&T DirecTV, Comcast, Spectrum and Verizon. It will also be available on streaming services DirecTV Now, Fubo, Hulu, Sony PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV.

The Olympic Channel will live stream on OlympicChannel.com, the Olympic Channel app, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Select replays and highlights will be available on those platforms and TeamUSA.org.

Simone Biles gets her own gymnastics meet

By Nick ZaccardiJul 12, 2017, 8:52 AM EDT

Last year, Simone Biles joined the likes of Mary Lou Retton and Nastia Liukin as Olympic all-around champions.

Now Biles has something else in common with those U.S. legends — her name on a gymnastics meet.

The World Champions Centre, Biles’ home gym in her lead-up to Rio, announced the Biles International Invitational, a USA Gymnastics-sanctioned event next February.

Biles is not slated to compete as the event is not for elite gymnasts. She’s not expected to return to training until later this year or early next year anyway.

Similarly, the Nastia Liukin Cup for non-elite gymnasts has been an annual event since 2010.

Before she turned elite, Biles competed in the 2009 Mary Lou Retton Invitational in Houston, where Retton met Biles for the first time and handed her a gold medal.

Runner collapses at 399 meters of 400m race

By Nick ZaccardiJul 12, 2017, 8:10 AM EDT

Argentina’s Elian Larregina went out way too hard in his 400m heat at the world U18 championships. He paid for it in the final meters in Nairobi, Kenya, on Wednesday.

Watch here as Larregina makes up the stagger on both of the men to his outside in the first half of the race.

Larregina appeared on track for an easy first-round win until his head started bobbing and arms began flailing on the last straightaway.

Larregina started leaning more than a dozen strides from the end of the race. He fell. He slid. Larregina’s bald head lay just below the No. 5 marker in his lane before the finish.

He eventually crossed in 59.05 seconds, more than 11 seconds behind the winner, and walked off the track.

